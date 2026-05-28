Jalen Duren Could Demand Massive $40 Million-Per-Year Contract Despite Playoff Disaster

Jalen Duren could become one of the biggest restricted free agency storylines of the entire NBA offseason. Despite a disappointing playoff run, multiple reports suggest the Detroit Pistons center is still expected to command a contract approaching $40 million per year after his breakout regular season alongside Cade Cunningham.

According to ESPN insider Tim Bontemps, Duren’s importance to the Pistons and his strong relationship with Cunningham remain major factors in negotiations.

“Duren is still likely to command a new contract approaching $40 million per year. A sign of his improvement, his importance to the roster, and his relationship with Pistons superstar guard Cade Cunningham.”

The Detroit Pistons view Cunningham and Duren as long-term franchise building blocks after the team finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference during the regular season. Duren had the best season of his career.

The 22-year-old averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 54.0% from the field. He earned his first All-Star selection and also made the All-NBA Third Team, which massively boosted his contract value heading into the offseason.

According to NBA insider Keith Smith, Duren’s All-NBA selection now makes him eligible for a projected five-year, $287 million supermax-style extension from Detroit. That potential deal would begin at nearly $50 million per season and rise all the way above $65 million by the final year. Those numbers shocked many NBA fans. Especially because Duren completely struggled in the playoffs.

During the 2026 postseason, Duren averaged just 10.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 51.4% from the field. His second-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers was especially rough.

Cleveland’s frontcourt outplayed him badly. Duren averaged under 10 points and under eight rebounds during the series while struggling physically and defensively against the Cavaliers’ size and experience. There were multiple games where he completely disappeared offensively, including losses in Games 3 and 4, where he grabbed a combined six rebounds.

That playoff collapse reportedly hurt his perception among rival executives and scouts around the league.

Still, Detroit remains in a difficult position. Because Duren is a restricted free agent, the Pistons have the right to match any offer sheet another team gives him. And according to reports, Detroit is fully expected to match major offers if necessary.

The problem is the financial impact. If the Pistons give Duren a deal north of $35 million annually, Detroit would immediately begin moving toward luxury tax territory while trying to build around Cunningham long-term. That creates a massive gamble.

On one hand, Duren is only 22 years old and clearly still developing. Big men often improve later than guards, and Detroit believes his chemistry with Cunningham is critical to the future of the franchise.

On the other hand, paying nearly $40 million annually to a center that struggled badly in the playoffs creates major roster-building risks. There are even rumors that the Pistons could quietly explore trade possibilities if contract negotiations become too expensive. Still, right now, all signs point toward Detroit keeping Duren.

Even after the playoff disaster. Because in today’s NBA, young All-Star caliber centers with upside almost always get paid.