Jalen Duren Potential Contract Extension Details Revealed After All-NBA Selection

One of the bigger talking points for the Detroit Pistons heading into the offseason is Jalen Duren‘s upcoming extension. After a breakout season with Detroit, it was largely expected that Duren would receive a sizable new contract. However, the anticipated amount just received a considerable boost.

The initial projections suggested that Duren would be eligible for a five-year, $240 million deal after earning an All-Star nod. Now, with Duren named to the All-NBA third team, the Pistons’ center sees his value rise further, potentially growing to $287 million. NBA insider Keith Smith revealed further details, noting:

“By making All-NBA, Jalen Duren is now eligible to sign a five-year max deal with the Detroit Pistons worth a projected $287.1M (30% of the cap):

26-27: $49.5M

27-28: $53.5M

28-29: $57.4M

29-30: $61.4M

30-31: $65.3M

Duren’s max with the Pistons was previously 5/$239.3M. Max with another team is 4/$177.4M.”

Referring to this as a massive extension would be an understatement. By signing a five-year deal with the Pistons (at this value), Duren would effectively have a cap hit on par with Cade Cunningham (who made the All-NBA first team this season).

In light of his performances this campaign, averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game, Duren deserves a max extension. Given that he was viewed as one of the best big men in the league, such a value seems justified. Still, there is an argument to be made about the value of his actual contract.

Does Jalen Duren Deserve $287 Million Over Five Years?

To make it clear, the five-year, $287 million contract figure is effectively a benchmark for the maximum amount the Pistons can offer Jalen Duren. Realistically, given several variables, it would be highly improbable for the big man to field such an offer.

The major factors that will decide his eventual contract value are his status as a restricted free agent and the Pistons’ available cap space going into the 2026-27 season.

As a restricted free agent, Duren doesn’t necessarily have the best cards going into negotiations. While other teams are free to approach him, it is apparent that he won’t receive an offer as lucrative as the one Detroit can present. Additionally, should a team extend an offer, Detroit still retains the right to match it, potentially allowing them to bring Duren back on a more reasonable deal.

This could be quite troublesome for Jalen Duren, especially when considering how challenging contract negotiations had been for the restricted free agents last season. Although the big man is in a better position because of his accolades, the overall amount may still be less than anticipated.

This process may also be harrowing because of the Pistons’ $32.0 million of free cap space next season. While it is still a sizable amount, should Detroit offer Jalen Duren an extension upwards of $35 million annually, the Pistons immediately find themselves in luxury tax territory.

After ending the season as the best team in the East, the Pistons are aware of their potential as title contenders. Still, by committing this much cap space, the franchise only restricts its ability to acquire new talent and build a competitive roster.

Barring the external factors, some performance issues may also affect Duren’s odds of landing a five-year deal.

As impressive as he was during the regular season, the big man effectively faded in the playoffs, especially during the second-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. With averages of 10.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game in the postseason, Duren still had some solid outings, but it’s safe to say that they weren’t fitting for a superstar-caliber player.

The Pistons will have some tough decisions to make in the offseason. With rumors even hinting at the possibility of trading Jalen Duren to avoid giving him a max contract, there could be some intriguing moves brewing.