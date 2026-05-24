Spurs Player Ratings: Victor Wembanyama Makes A Statemtent In Game 3 Win Over Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs rebounded from their Game 3 loss at the Frost Back Center by ensuring they don’t lose another home game to the Oklahoma City Thunder in their Game 4 clash on Sunday night, as the Spurs picked up a 103-82 win to tie the Western Conference Finals at 2-2.

This game was all about Victor Wembanyama, who dominated the Thunder on both ends as he scored 33 points in what was a low-scoring affair between both teams. The Spurs led for every second of this 48-minute contest as the Thunder fell to one of their worst losses of the postseason.

The Thunder could’ve had a 3-1 series lead if they secured another road win against the Spurs, but the series is dead-even heading into the final three games. Let’s look at how the Spurs players performed tonight.

Victor Wembanyama: A+

Game Stats: 33 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 3 BLK, 4 TOV, 11-22 FG, 3-7 3P, 8-9 FT, 31 MIN

Wembanyama has been dominating the Thunder since the first game of the series, as the Spurs had a -33 point-differential when Wembanyama was on the bench before tonight’s game. It’s become clear that the Spurs winning a title ahead of schedule will be entirely dependent on whether Wembanyama can lead them this early in his career.

The French center scored 22 points in the first half and kept the Thunder at arm’s length the entire clash. The Spurs didn’t have to overtax their young superstar either, as the team was comfortable in rotating him despite their struggles when he’s off the court. The success the team around him is having is led by the success he’s leading this team to, which could be a title-winning formula.

Stephon Castle: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 5-11 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT, 30 MIN

Stephon Castle has been one of the hardest players to judge in this series. While he did set a postseason record for most turnovers through two Conference Finals games with 20 in Games 1 and 2, his production is desperately required for the Spurs to have a shot at winning this series. A productive game tonight from Castle is one of the main reasons the Spurs secured this win.

Castle’s importance on the glass and as the team’s primary playmaker right now can’t be understated. While his on-ball offensive responsibilities have been mitigated by Fox’s return, it’s still crucial for Castle to take a bigger load as Fox recovers from his ankle sprain.

De’Aaron Fox: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 5-13 FG, 1-2 3P, 1-1 FT, 31 MIN

De’Aaron Fox missed the first two games of the series but forced himself to return to the court despite playing through an injured ankle. He had decent production in Game 1, with tonight not being as flashy for Fox, but he was much more impactful. It’s clear Fox is playing through his injury with his hesitation in dribbling or even attacking the rim, but his composed on-ball play with minimal turnovers is helping the Spurs remain organized after Castle’s 20 turnovers over Games 1 and 2 without Fox.

Devin Vassell: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 3-7 FG, 2-4 3PT, 5-6 FT, 30 MIN

Devin Vassell had a decent showing with his 3-and-D skill set having a material impact on the Thunder’s defense. The Thunder’s lack of an answer for Wembanyama is ultimately leading to easier opportunities for Vassell, who’s stretching the floor and reaping the benefits of collapsing defenses with his efficient shot. While he had limited success while driving to the rim, Vassell’s outside shooting is a game-changing ability, alongside his defensive solidity.

Dylan Harper: B

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 2 TOV, 2-4 FG, 0-1 3P, 3-6 FT, 21 MIN

Dylan Harper is playing through a hamstring injury to be impactful off the bench for the Spurs, but his production has been on a noticeable decline over the last two games. Nonetheless, Harper’s presence led to a lot of success for the Spurs, with his defense shining through over his offense. Harper had a positive plus/minus in every quarter that he played over his 21 minutes, ending the game tied for the third-best plus/minus on the Spurs (+25) in Game 4.

Luke Kornet: B-

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 2-3 FG, 13 MIN

Luke Kornet has been criticized heavily for not being able to limit the Spurs’ drop-off in non-Wembanyama minutes with his presence. Game 4 was a decent outing for the former NBA Champion. Despite ending the game as a -9, Kornet’s interior presence allowed him to snatch a lot of rebounds while blocking some shots as well. Giving him a low grade because he’s not as proficient as Wembanyama seems unfair, as this was arguably Kornet’s best game of the series so far.

Harrison Barnes: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 3 REB, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 0-4 FG, 0-2 3P, 5-6 FT 10 MIN

Harrison Barnes wasn’t having a game where he’s stuffing the stat sheet, but the veteran forward had a strong impact during his minutes. He couldn’t make a single field goal, but still made a clear offensive effort to get to the rim and convert shots from the free-throw line.

Julian Champagnie: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 1-7 FG, 0-5 3PT, 29 MIN

Julian Champagnie has solidified himself as a starter for the Playoffs, but he had one of his worst games of the season. He was a non-factor offensively, couldn’t make an impact on the glass, and cost the Spurs crucial possessions at times. Thankfully, he was a tireless defender who played a huge role in ensuring the Thunder had the poor shooting night that they did.

Carter Bryant: C

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3P, 7 MIN

Carter Bryant didn’t make an impact in his minutes tonight, but he did have some strong moments defensively.

Keldon Johnson: C

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 3-12 FG, 0-4 3PT, 0-2 FT, 18 MIN

Keldon Johnson is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, but he hasn’t been able to find success as a scorer against the Thunder all series. Game 4 was no different, although Johnson did end the game as a +12.

Kelly Olynyk: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 3 STL, 1-3 FG, 1-2 3P, 4 MIN

Kelly Olynyk made a garbage-time cameo alongside some other players after the result was a foregone conclusion, so there’s no rating for that. Olynyk did have an incredibly productive stint on the court with a three-pointer and multiple steals.

Jordan McLaughlin: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3P, 4 MIN

Jordan McLaughlin made a garbage-time cameo alongside some other players after the result was a foregone conclusion, so there’s no rating for that.

Lindy Waters: N/A

Game Stats: 1 AST

Lindy Waters III played at the end of the game during garbage time.