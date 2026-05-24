De’Aaron Fox’s Spurs Tenure Could Come To An End Amid Dylan Harper’s Breakout Season

Since being acquired by the San Antonio Spurs during the 2024-25 season, De’Aaron Fox asserted himself as a vital cog in the machine. While the Spurs have been successful with Fox in the lineup, some rumblings indicate that his time in San Antonio may be cut short.

De’Aaron Fox has been viewed as one of the most athletic point guards in the league. Although his impact on the floor has been considerable, The Athletic’s Sam Amick noted that the emergence of Dylan Harper, following his spectacular rookie season, could render Fox expendable. He wrote:

“The assertion, shared by rival executives and media folks alike, is that rookie guard Dylan Harper (the No. 2 pick in last year’s draft) is simply too good to come off the bench for long and will eventually need to start alongside second-year guard Stephon Castle (the No. 4 pick in 2024).”

Despite being a rookie, Dylan Harper has shown maturity beyond his years, especially in the playoffs. With averages of 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game on 50.5% shooting from the field, Harper played a vital role off the bench over his 69 appearances.

Following an impressive performance in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the belief that he deserves a larger role in the rotation seems justified. But where does this leave De’Aaron Fox?

The 28-year-old floor general was immensely reliable for the San Antonio Spurs this season. In 72 appearances, Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48.6% from the floor. During this span, the Spurs notched a 55-17 record, highlighting how important he has been to the team’s success.

For the most part, De’Aaron Fox’s consistency has carried over into the postseason. In 12 games, Fox is averaging 18.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game on 46.4% shooting from the field, making him one of San Antonio’s most productive players.

The questions surrounding Fox, according to Amick, may not stem from his performance, but rather his current contract.

The Spurs will go into the 2026-27 season with a fair bit of cap space, which makes sense because they are a young team. However, with Fox’s four-year, $229 million extension coming into play, San Antonio may face restrictions in the future, especially when it comes to retaining younger guards like Harper and Castle.

While this may be a cause for concern, Amick made it a point to acknowledge that there were no ongoing conversations within the Spurs’ organization about De’Aaron Fox’s place on the team at the moment.

Given that the franchise has routinely found positive ways of handling delicate matters with grace, the Spurs are more likely to embrace a long-term outlook, providing Fox with a “sustainable, stable experience” during his time in San Antonio.

While Fox’s role could become a topic of discussion in the future, the Spurs will currently be more focused on how De’Aaron Fox can contribute to winning. With San Antonio looking to level the WCF series against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 at home, the Spurs will look to their veteran point guard to be a factor.