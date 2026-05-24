Stephen A. Smith Urges Cavaliers To Sign LeBron James To Save Franchise After 0-3 Deficit

Stephen A. Smith believes the Cleveland Cavaliers need one man to save their franchise after falling into a brutal 0-3 hole against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. And that man is LeBron James.

Following Cleveland’s ugly 121-108 Game 3 loss at home, Stephen A. blasted the Cavaliers on X for what he viewed as a complete lack of fight late in the game. He did not hold back at all.

“This is a disgraceful late-game show of effort by the Cavaliers. Hate to say it, because I’m a Knicks fan, but it’s just the truth: when you see this franchise quit like they just did, it needs someone who cares a bit more.”

“Someone proudly accountable to Cleveland. Yes…..I’m saying it…….they need LeBron James to return home to save the day…..if THIS group is ever going to bring a title back to Cleveland. Seriously!!!!”

Honestly, the frustration makes sense.

The Cavaliers looked completely overwhelmed again in Game 3. The Knicks controlled the pace, dominated the energy battle, and looked like the tougher and deeper team throughout the night. Cleveland committed 17 turnovers, shot just 29.2% from three-point range, and never truly threatened New York once the game slipped away in the second half.

Now they are staring at NBA history. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in league history, and the Cavaliers have shown absolutely zero signs they are about to become the first.

That is why the LeBron speculation is exploding again.

Even Charles Barkley hinted that LeBron is still the answer to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ biggest problems. Barkley questioned Cleveland’s toughness, leadership, and late-game composure during the series against the Knicks, while pointing out that the franchise still lacks the type of calming superstar presence LeBron brought during his second stint with the organization.

LeBron recently admitted on the ‘Mind The Game’ podcast with Steve Nash that he still has not decided whether he will retire, remain with the Los Angeles Lakers, or potentially join another team. He said he plans to take his time, involve his family, and evaluate his future later this summer.

Even more interestingly, LeBron recently fueled Cleveland speculation after liking a social media post hinting at a possible return home.

From a basketball standpoint, the fit is obvious.

Even at 41 years old next season, LeBron remains elite. During the regular season, he averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists while shooting 51.5% from the field. In the playoffs, he elevated his level again, averaging 23.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists while carrying an injury-hit Lakers team past the Houston Rockets before eventually getting swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The problem is reality.

Getting LeBron to Cleveland would be incredibly difficult financially.

The Cavaliers are already a second apron team, which means they have almost no flexibility under the current CBA. For Cleveland to realistically sign LeBron, he would likely need to take a pay cut worth over $40 million just for the Cavaliers to even create enough room to offer him a mid-level exception-type deal.

And reports have repeatedly stated LeBron has no interest in taking a massive discount at this stage of his career.

Ironically, even the Lakers would likely need LeBron to accept around a $20 million pay cut if they want to improve the roster around him and Luka Doncic moving forward.

Still, the Cavaliers’ collapse has clearly reignited the idea. Because right now, Cleveland looks close enough to matter, but still nowhere near good enough to win a championship. And for many people, including Stephen A. Smith, there is still only one player who truly feels tied to the city strongly enough to change that.