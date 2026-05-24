Charles Barkley Says LeBron James Is The Answer To Cavaliers’ Problems After Game 3 Loss

NBA legend Charles Barkley responded to a question from Draymond Green about solutions for the Cleveland Cavaliers by mentioning LeBron James as the ultimate answer for the franchise next season.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
5 Min Read
Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) stands on the court in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers fell to a 121-108 loss at the hands of the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference Finals matchup. The Cavaliers are now facing a 3-0 series deficit, with their season presumably ending within the next week. Making it to the Conference Finals was an achievement for the Cavaliers, but it’s clear they don’t have the pieces needed to be credible championship contenders.

The Knicks led Game 3 from start to finish, with the Cavaliers not even taking the lead for a second in the 48-minute clash. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green appeared on ‘Inside the NBA‘ and questioned which player in the Cavs locker room can walk in and make a difference.

NBA legend Charles Barkley had a simple response, naming LeBron James as the answer, further fueling rumors of LeBron returning to the Cavaliers this summer.

Draymond Green: “Nobody from Cleveland is stepping up. There’s no leadership. Who’s walking in that locker room saying what you have to do? What do we need to do?”

Charles Barkley: “I’ve got an answer to that question. That would be LeBron James. That’d be it.”

LeBron averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists with the Lakers in his 23rd season in the league. He averaged 23.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, comfortably the greatest numbers a 41-year-old has ever put up in the Playoffs. He clearly has a lot to give on a contending team still, provided he can play a supplemental role instead of having to lead a title-winning franchise through the regular season and Playoffs.

James is entering free agency in the summer of 2026, and the Cavaliers are one of two teams that are considered a potential destination outside the Los Angeles Lakers for his final season. The Golden State Warriors are also interested, but the narrative around staying with the Lakers or returning to the Cavaliers as the final piece on their contending team is far more engaging than James joining Stephen Curry on the Warriors.

A potential move to the Cavaliers is arguably the most complicated if LeBron wants anything more than a veteran’s minimum contract. Cleveland already has the most expensive payroll in the NBA and has to re-sign James Harden in free agency. Even if they pass on bringing Harden back and sign LeBron, they won’t be able to offer their franchise legend anything more than a minimum to come back.

If James wants a storybook ending, returning to the Cavaliers after they were swept in a Conference Finals and leading them to the NBA Championship in his final season would be the perfect ending to his career. However, the logistical reality of that ending is more challenging.

James might be willing to play a role behind the likes of Mitchell and Evan Mobley, but the Cavaliers will need to figure out the best way to balance Harden with LeBron if they both intend to join.

The Lakers are not expected to try to rush James into a decision on his future, but the franchise could offer LeBron up to $30 million for next season as a realistic salary while re-signing the likes of Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Staying in LA, where he’s comfortable with a superstar like Luka Doncic, might be the best decision competitively and financially, so it’s going to be interesting to see what James decides.

If he walks into the Cavaliers locker room for next season, it’s fair to say that it will be an absolute title-or-bust year for the Cavaliers, who are already over-committed to their current core and need to find a generational pivot to keep this core competitive. Signing James for the minimum would be exactly that, and way more cost-effective than trading Mobley for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
Previous Article New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after a three point shot against the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Believe Jalen Brunson Is A Top-5 Knick Of All Time
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