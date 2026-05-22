ESPN Suggest Lakers Could Ask LeBron James To Take A $20 Million Paycut In Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into a fascinating 2026 offseason after their roster made a surprising run to the second round of the NBA Playoffs without Luka Doncic. One of the biggest reasons for that was 41-year-old LeBron James, who did an admirable job leading the team as a No. 1 option in Year 23 of his career.

Even though Doncic’s absence played a huge role in why LA got swept 4-0 by the OKC Thunder, it doesn’t explain the considerable gap between the two franchises when it comes to rosters that can contend for the championship. With the Lakers entering an offseason where James and Austin Reaves are free agents, alongside other key rotation players, everyone’s wondering what they could offer LeBron to bring him back and keep him happy.

LeBron is coming off a $52.6 million deal with a no-trade clause and is entering free agency for the first time since he joined the Lakers in 2018. Even interested teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors can’t offer him a salary close to the max deal he’s coming off, so ESPN’s Bobby Marks has suggested the Lakers offer LeBron a one-year, $30 million contract with a no-trade clause to retain him for what might be his final season in the NBA.

“One year, $30 million. The contract includes a full no-trade clause.”

“Can the Lakers afford to bring back James on a $50 million salary and still be in a position to bolster their roster? When factoring in a new contract for Austin Reaves, that answer is a resounding no. Would James compromise to return to L.A.? A $30 million salary would allow the Lakers to re-sign Luke Kennard, Rui Hachimura, and use the full $15 million non-tax midlevel exception.”

“As for suitors outside of the Lakers, teams such as Cleveland, Denver, Golden State, and New York can offer only the $3.9 million veterans’ minimum.”

James might still be producing at a max contract level on the court, but it makes little sense for any contender to open up $50+ million in cap space to sign him for one year. The Lakers won’t have many bidding rivals, with the Warriors at-best moving around pieces to offer James the mid-level exception of around $15 million. The Cavaliers likely won’t have even that as an option, relying on either a sign-and-trade or for James to join on the $3.9 million minimum.

The Lakers’ $30 million offer ensures they double what anyone else can offer on the market, while ensuring James retains his no-trade clause in what might be a retirement season. With the Lakers being able to re-sign Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Luke Kennard, while also potentially signing a center upgrade with the $15 million mid-level exception like Robert Williams III, it might be the most competitive situation for James to join.

The Lakers don’t have any reason to try to lowball James any further, outside of waiting till the end of free agency and putting together a competent roster while offering James whatever is left over. If they build a competitive team, they might even get LeBron for an even cheaper deal. But a $30 million offer, which is a $22.6 million pay cut for James, is entirely fair and reasonable if the Lakers want to get this deal done early in the offseason.

LeBron has enough reasons to accept that, given the inability of other contenders to make a better financial offer. But if it’s all about taking a paycut any way, James might find other reasons why taking a veteran’s minimum elsewhere helps him more than staying in LA at any cost.