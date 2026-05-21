5 Kyrie Irving Landing Spots Amid Mavericks Uncertainty, Including Warriors And Rockets

The Dallas Mavericks are going through a summer of major changes. The franchise appointed Masai Ujiri as the new President of Basketball Operations, with Ujiri getting to work quickly. He hired former ESPN Draft expert Mike Schmitz as the team’s new GM and, earlier this week, fired Jason Kidd after a five-year stint as head coach.

Kidd’s firing was rumored after Ujiri took the job, but to confirm the decision less than a month into Ujiri’s tenure is an incredibly proactive move. The team will now have the time to conduct a full coaching search with multiple candidates emerging. This is all a part of helping the Mavericks enter a new era with Cooper Flagg leading the franchise.

But where does this leave Kyrie Irving? Ujiri addressed Irving’s future with the Mavericks after firing Kidd, making it clear that the franchise wants to see Flagg and Kyrie on the court together.

“Kevin Durant once told me that there’s only one Kyrie [Irving] walking around in the world. I think we have to figure out a way to make Kyrie fit with our program. I’ve had those conversations with Kyrie, up till yesterday, and I think Kyrie will fit. There’s a huge curiosity in our minds to see how Kyrie fits playing with Cooper Flagg. He’s just an incredible talent, and I think we owe this organization that.”

Kyrie missed all of last season with a recovering ACL but stayed around the franchise as a mentor to the likes of Flagg. Irving is also a product of the Nico Harrison-Kidd braintrust, as they lobbied to acquire him from the Brooklyn Nets. He’s averaged 25.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in 128 games as a Maverick and has been an exemplary leader, but the new era has led to contenders around the NBA trying to see if Irving needs a new home.

Let’s take a look at five potential destinations for Kyrie over the summer, if the Mavericks decide to move on from him.

5. Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic Receive: Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Jalen Suggs, Goga Bitadze, 2027 First-Round Pick Swap (ORL), 2032 First-Round Pick (ORL)

The Orlando Magic fell apart offensively in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, blowing a 3-1 series lead against the Detroit Pistons in the first round. The franchise is expected to hire Billy Donovan as their new head coach, which could lead to personnel changes. Instead of continuing with Jalen Suggs ($32,400,000) as a poor offensive point guard, the Magic could find a way to entice the Mavericks into sending Irving ($39,491,282) to them.

Suggs averaged 13.8 points, 5.5 assists, and 1.8 steals last season with the Magic, and would be a defense-oriented option for the Mavericks at point guard over the long term. It’ll allow Suggs to continue developing offensively while giving Flagg the responsibility to develop his skills as the team’s primary on-ball scoring threat as well. If the plan in Dallas is the future, this is a good addition to continue developing Flagg while adding a player who can help them have a high floor in the regular season.

Goga Bitadze ($7,608,696) averaged 5.9 points and 5.0 rebounds last season and would be a third-string center option, or might be traded for future assets down the line.

The Magic would add the perfect off-ball No. 2 option in the NBA with Irving to help clean Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner’s games up. Now, the Magic won’t have to rely on inefficient offensive looks based around their stars, they’ll have a genuine on-ball assassin like Irving to ensure their offense doesn’t suffer the offensive pitfalls that led to them blowing a 3-1 series lead.

4. Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors Receive: Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick, 2029 First-Round Pick (TOR)

The Toronto Raptors also saw their 2026 NBA Playoffs journey end in Game 7 of the first round, with the Raptors impressing everyone by pushing the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games. The team had some clear flaws holding it back, primarily the poor fit of Immanuel Quickley ($32,500,000) as the franchise’s long-term point guard. They need his scoring, but his long-term deal is among the worst in the NBA, and his defensive production is lacking.

Quickley averaged 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.9 assists last season, and would fit into the Mavericks’ open guard spots. He’d take shots away from Flagg, but it’d be good to have a reliable on-ball scorer like Quickley on the roster if the team hopes to compete for the Playoffs next season. Gradey Dick ($7,131,511) averaged 6.0 points last season and fell out of the Raptors rotation, but the 22-year-old swingman is still a high-potential shooting option in the NBA.

The Raptors get to upgrade from Quickley to Kyrie, with Irving capable of having a great offensive impact on lower usage. While they’ll have to deal with helping Irving readjust to playing basketball after a lengthy layoff, come Playoff time, Irving will be their most reliable perimeter scoring option, with Brandon Ingram as a No. 2 offensive option. RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes create a strong defensive infrastructure around Irving to make this deal a potential home run for Toronto.

3. Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets Receive: Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Fred VanVleet, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2027 First-Round Pick (BKN)

The Houston Rockets crashed out of the 2026 NBA Playoffs in the first round after falling to a surprising first-round loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, who were without Luka Doncic for the entire series and without Austin Reaves for four out of six games. The Rockets’ inability to enjoy consistent success with their half-court offense was too much for them to overcome, with Irving fixing that problem instantly.

In return for a player coming off an ACL tear, the Rockets send Dallas a player coming off an ACL tear with 21-year-old guard Fred VanVleet ($25,000,000). VanVleet averaged 14.1 points and 5.6 assists in his last full season with the Rockets, proving to be a capable floor-general who can help players around him get better. Dorian Finney-Smith ($13,335,000) is a beloved former Maverick who’ll be welcomed by the fan base even if he’s coming off a rough season where he averaged 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds.

VanVleet would be the perfect guard for the Mavericks as a temporary option who’ll prioritize Flagg’s development. He’s also one of Masai Ujiri’s greatest draft finds, so it might be enticing for Ujiri to make this reunion a reality in Dallas.

Reuniting Irving with Kevin Durant might have explosive consequences, but nobody can doubt how this duo can ensure the Rockets never struggle offensively again. With Houston giving up a very valuable Brooklyn Nets 2027 first-round pick to maintain all their core players and future assets, this might be the perfect win-now move for them for next season.

2. Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors Receive: Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Jimmy Butler, 2027 First-Round Pick (GSW), 2029 First-Round Pick (GSW), 2033 First-Round Pick Swap (GSW)

The Golden State Warriors are expected to make a major splash in the 2026 offseason after failing to qualify for the 2026 NBA Playoffs. They convinced Steve Kerr to return as head coach instead of retiring, so both coach and star player Stephen Curry will be expecting the team to make some major acquisitions this summer. There wouldn’t be a flashier acquisition than Irving, especially if Warriors legend Klay Thompson ($17,460,317) returns to the Bay in a deal.

Thompson averaged 11.7 points last season, looking out of place on a Mavericks squad that was tanking without a playmaker. Klay reuniting with Curry, Kerr, and Draymond Green might bring out the best in him. The same can be said for Irving, who showed in two seasons with Luka Doncic that he can be an All-NBA caliber player next to a superstar guard who scores at a high volume.

Bringing Irving in as a clear No. 2 scoring option alongside Klay’s corner shooting ability would greatly improve their chances of success next season.

The Warriors get to dump Jimmy Butler’s ($56,832,773) expiring contract on the Mavericks, as the franchise gets a massive expiring deal to create future flexibility. Dallas can also get a lot of goodwill by absorbing Butler’s contract and allowing him to be a mentor to Flagg behind-the-scenes while he recovers from his own ACL tear. Ujiri made it clear that the Mavericks won’t prioritize being a win-now team, so making this deal and getting future picks from the Warriors might reap massive benefits.

1. Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Julius Randle, Ayo Dosunmu, 2031 First-Round Pick Swap (MIN)

The team that seems to be the most eager destination in a potential Irving trade is the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves are headed for an offseason makeover after being eliminated in the second round by the San Antonio Spurs. While the Timberwolves were limited by injury, it’s clear that they had no reliable scoring option besides Anthony Edwards, with Julius Randle ($33,333,334) disappearing when the team needed him most.

As per Fadeaway World’s own mock scenario examining how Irving could end up in Minnesota, we see Randle heading to his hometown after averaging 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists last season. He’d be an interesting fit alongside Flagg in the frontcourt as a short-term option, potentially being able to be a useful veteran as well.

Ayo Dosunmu ($10,000,000, sign-and-trade) might fetch more money in free agency, but if he can agree to this sign-and-trade, he could be a long-term option next to Flagg in Dallas. He averaged 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists after joining the Timberwolves in February 2026, proving to be a fantastic 3-and-D option on a winning team.

Kyrie would complete the Timberwolves’ backcourt and give Edwards a scoring partner like he hasn’t had before. Irving is arguably the greatest No. 2 option in NBA history, and will have a strong defensive base with Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels on the team still. Naz Reid moves into Randle’s starting power forward role, and Minnesota looks like a genuine NBA title contender next season.