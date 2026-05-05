3 Blockbuster Trades Masai Ujiri Could Make To Start New Era For Mavericks With Cooper Flagg

The Dallas Mavericks have had a harsh fall from making the NBA Finals in 2024 to going back-to-back seasons without making it to the NBA Playoffs. Everyone knows the biggest reason for this regression was the Luka Doncic trade, but the franchise has done everything it can to move on from that disaster.

The key move came when Nico Harrison was fired in November 2025 for masterminding the Doncic for Anthony Davis trade. The franchise announced on Monday that they’ve hired former Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets President Masai Ujiri as their new Team President and Alternate Governor.

Ujiri spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon in his introductory press conference, sending a strong message about the future of the Mavericks franchise being focused on winning games after two seasons of tanking.

“I hope to bring calm to this place. Winning. We want to get back to winning. This is a winning organization. We want to get back to that. I know the fanbase wants that, the organization wants that, the leadership wants that, and the NBA wants that. I’m hoping and praying to tell you guys I’m here. Winning is my drive, and it’s going to be the drive for this organization.”

With Ujiri now leading the team through the Cooper Flagg era in Dallas, let’s analyze some potential trade packages that Ujiri’s front office could make over the 2026 offseason to bring the Mavericks back into contention.

Derrick White

Trade Details

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Derrick White

Boston Celtics Receive: PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford, 2029 First-Round Pick (LAL)

Derrick White ($30,348,000) has been considered one of the most underrated guards in the NBA over the last few seasons, playing an integral role in the Boston Celtics’ 2024 NBA Championship and 56-win regular season in 2025-26. He averaged 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists over the regular season but had a disastrous first-round performance as the Celtics blew a 3-1 series lead to the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 11.1 points on 32.1% shooting from the field.

White would be the perfect guard next to Kyrie Irving in the Mavericks’ backcourt. Irving will need support from a guard like White as he finds his rhythm on the court after 18 months of recovery from a torn ACL.

White shot 39.4% from the field and 32.7% from three over the regular season, which might give the Celtics a reason to move on from the 32-year-old NBA Champion. Doing so for players like P.J. Washington ($19,813,044) and Daniel Gafford ($17,263,584) would be great.

Washington averaged 14.2 points and 7.0 rebounds last season and would be an ideal fit into Boston’s rotation as a three-and-D forward with strong rebounding skills, while Gafford averaged 9.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks, and can fill their glaring hole at center with an athletic lob threat and shot-blocker.

The Celtics can promote Payton Pritchard into the starting lineup by moving White while adding two gritty role-players who’ll help improve the team along the margins. Washington and Flagg are poor fits alongside each other in the long term, while Gafford’s skill set might be better used to trade for a complementary player next to the 20-year-old Mavericks forward, instead of doubling him up with Dereck Lively II.

Franz Wagner

Trade Details

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Franz Wagner

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: PJ Washington, Klay Thompson, 2026 First-Round Pick (DAL), 2030 First-Round Pick (GSW)

Franz Wagner ($41,754,690) had an injury-riddled 2025-26 campaign, which saw him average 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 34 games. These issues continued in the Playoffs, with Wagner missing Games 5 through 7 for the Orlando Magic before the team blew a 3-1 series lead in the first round.

The fit with Wagner and Paolo Banchero has been awkward since day one, with this summer giving the franchise a chance at deciding who their future star will be. Instead of running it back with this duo, the Magic could cash their chips and get a haul for Wagner right now.

Washington would be a role-playing frontcourt complement to Banchero, making his presence felt on the glass while fitting into their defensive system as a strong three-point shooter. Klay Thompson’s ($17,460,317) tenure with the Mavericks hasn’t gone well, with the 36-year-old averaging 11.7 points last season. Given Thompson’s preference for coastal destinations, he’d likely be happy to have a chance at returning to the Playoffs on a competitive franchise like the Magic next season.

Wagner’s presence could allow Flagg to move back to his natural position of power forward after spending the majority of last season as a point guard or small forward. Wagner will add the scoring spark that Flagg has proven to be inconsistent with over his rookie season. With Kyrie also slowly readjusting to on-court action, the German forward might be the piece that helps Dallas return to being a perennial playoff contender.

Kawhi Leonard

Trade Details

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Kawhi Leonard

LA Clippers Receive: PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford, Naji Marshall, 2029 First-Round Pick (LAL), 2032 First-Round Pick (DAL)

Kawhi Leonard ($50,300,000) had a career season with the LA Clippers in 2025-26, averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals. This was the best scoring season of his career, as Leonard has completed his development from a defense-first forward to one of the most complete two-way stars in the NBA.

Masai Ujiri has plunged for Leonard as the marquee piece on his team before, and that led to an instant Championship win. While the Mavericks are a long way off from being contenders once again, making a huge splash on a player like Leonard might make them genuine instant contenders.

Leonard has been surrounded by potential trade rumors after the Clippers missed the 2026 NBA Playoffs despite Leonard leading the team to a 42-40 regular season record after being 6-21 in December 2025. Leonard can still be the No. 1 scoring option for a title contender, with the Mavericks having the perfect support system for him. Flagg will take on a bulk of the defensive responsibilities, while Irving has proven himself as one of the best second options in the NBA.

The Clippers gain the pieces they need to surround their new core of Darius Garland and Bennedict Mathurin. Washington and Gafford are both high-level defenders who’d slot in as natural starters on a new-look Clippers team if this is their biggest trade. However, the Clippers also get multi-positional forward Naji Marshall ($9,428,571), who averaged 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists last season. These three winning players would give the Clippers a competitive and deep rotation next season.

The Mavericks will need to fill in pieces across the roster, but this could lead to them having a starting five of three 2011 draftees in Kyrie, Klay, Kawhi, alongside franchise cornerstone Flagg and their 2023 lottery pick, Lively.

If Ujiri wants to make a statement with his first trade as in charge of the Mavericks, there’s no bigger statement than bringing Leonard to Dallas after the previous ownership failed to despite being interested in him for years.