6 Most Impressive Bench Players Of The NBA Playoffs: Dylan Harper Is A Star In The Making

The NBA Playoffs are unforgiving on weak benches. While the stars dominate the headlines, it is often the second unit that ultimately makes or breaks a series. One poor stretch from the reserves can erase a lead, while one strong performance from the bench can get a team over the hump for an entire round.

This postseason has made that especially clear. The Thunder have relied heavily on Alex Caruso and Jared McCain in critical moments. The Timberwolves received valuable contributions from Naz Reid and Ayo Dosunmu before their run ended. The Raptors discovered a promising piece in Collin Murray-Boyles, and the Spurs may have uncovered another important building block in Dylan Harper.

This ranking goes beyond just scoring. It considers overall impact, the role each player fulfilled, their performance under pressure, and how genuine their production felt. Some delivered standout single games, while others provided steady value throughout the playoffs.

6. Naz Reid

Naz Reid may not have been the flashiest bench player after already building a reputation for himself, but he was one of the most reliable. The Timberwolves needed legitimate frontcourt scoring behind their starters, and Reid delivered.

He finished the 2026 playoffs averaging 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 26.9 minutes per game, while shooting 48.4% from the field and 40.0% from three. Those are impressive numbers for a reserve big man in the playoffs, where spacing and rebounding are difficult to maintain.

Reid’s value lies in his versatility. He is more than a backup center who stays near the rim. He can shoot from the perimeter, attack slower bigs off the dribble, and exploit opposing second units with his size. His presence helped keep the floor spaced for Anthony Edwards and provided a different look when Rudy Gobert rested or Julius Randle needed room to operate.

Even in the Timberwolves’ Game 6 loss to the Spurs (139-109), Reid stood out with 18 points, seven rebounds, and one assist in 32 minutes, going 7-of-13 from the field and 3-of-7 from three. He was one of the few bright spots on a difficult night.

He ranks sixth because the Timberwolves’ postseason ended before the Conference Finals and his impact was more consistent than explosive. Still, a bench big man producing 12 points and 7 rebounds while shooting 40% from three is far from ordinary. Reid was not one of the Timberwolves’ problems.

5. Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso remains the ideal playoff role player. He defends at a high level, rotates well, takes charges, makes big-time shots, and stays effective without needing heavy touches. This postseason, he also added legitimate shot-making.

Caruso is giving 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.4 steals in 22.1 minutes per game to the Thunder, shooting 52.4% from the field and 47.4% from three. He has posted an impressive +112 plus-minus across the playoffs.

His standout performance came in Game 1 against the Spurs, where he scored 31 points off the bench, shooting 11-of-19 overall and 8-of-14 from three. Though the Thunder lost in double overtime, Caruso nearly stole the game single-handedly from the second unit.

The jump in his shooting has been remarkable. He entered the series hitting 60.9% from three on 7.6 attempts per game before Game 4, an extraordinary mark for a player who shot just 20.3% from three during the regular season.

The Thunder don’t need Caruso to score 20 points every night, given their star power. However, when he provides scoring alongside his elite defense, he becomes extremely difficult to match up against.

4. Collin Murray-Boyles

Although the Raptors were eliminated in the first round, Collin Murray-Boyles made a strong impression in his rookie playoff run. The No. 9 pick in the 2025 Draft looked comfortable on the big stage.

In seven games, he averaged 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks while shooting an outstanding 65.6% from the field. Those are impressive numbers for a rookie forward coming off the bench in meaningful playoff minutes.

What stood out most was how he scored: finishing through contact, cutting effectively, rolling to open spaces, and making quick decisions without needing plays called for him. The Raptors also deployed him in tough defensive situations. At 6-foot-7, he played bigger than his size, guarding multiple positions and providing physicality.

His playoff performance supported his All-Rookie Second Team selection. After posting 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in the regular season, he elevated his game when it mattered most.

Questions remain about his three-point shooting (he couldn’t make one three on limited attempts), but even without a consistent jumper, he has already proven himself as a valuable bench contributor.

3. Jared McCain

Jared McCain’s full playoff averages do not fully capture his impact. He posted 8.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 14.6 minutes per game at this point, shooting 42.6% from the field and 37.3% from three.

He earns his high ranking largely because of one massive performance in a pivotal moment. In Game 3 against the Spurs, with the Thunder trailing 15-0 on the road, McCain came off the bench and scored 24 points. The Thunder’s bench set a franchise playoff record with 76 points and outscored the Spurs’ bench by 53 in a 123-108 victory.

Before that, McCain had already shown his potential in the previous round. In Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Lakers, he dropped 18 points off the bench (7-of-11 FG, 4-of-5 from three) in an efficient 17 minutes, helping secure a win.

McCain showed he could shoot off the catch, attack closeouts, and provide quick offense, exactly what the Thunder need alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While Game 4 was rough (4 points on 1-of-10 shooting), one poor outing does not erase the value of his earlier contribution in a key road win.

2. Ayo Dosunmu

Ayo Dosunmu delivered one of the most memorable bench performances in playoff history. In Game 4 of the first round, he scored 43 points off the bench for the Timberwolves, making it the second-highest total ever by a reserve in NBA Playoff history.

His overall playoff run was also excellent: 15.6 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game, shooting 50.0% from the field, 42.5% from three, and 92.6% from the free-throw line.

Dosunmu gave the Timberwolves much-needed speed, downhill attacking, and secondary creation when their offense stalled. He was active in the paint, pushed in transition, and made smart reads. Even in their Game 6 elimination loss, he contributed 10 points and nine assists in 23 minutes.

Dosunmu will now head towards free agency with an amplified market after his postseason heroics in a game where his team was missing Anthony Edwards. His stock has skyrocketed in a free agency class that looks stacked.

1. Dylan Harper

Dylan Harper tops this list because his playoff run feels like the beginning of something larger than a typical bench role in a Spurs’ guard rotation that will have to make a decision pretty soon.

The rookie guard is putting up 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 steals in 25.7 minutes per game, shooting 52.1% from the field, 31.4% from three, and 82.7% from the line, with a strong +121 plus-minus.

Harper forced his way into the spotlight for the Spurs, who already feature Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Devin Vassell. He’s played both bench and spot-starting minutes and consistently looked prepared for the intensity of playoff basketball since the first round.

His signature performance came in Game 1 against the Thunder: 24 points, 11 rebounds, and seven steals in a double-overtime road win. While Wembanyama earned the headlines, Harper’s all-around contribution was a major factor in the victory.

Harper stands out for his size, pace, strength, and confidence. He attacks the rim effectively, rebounds like a wing, and makes plays on both ends. Though his three-point shot needs refinement, the rest of his game appears well ahead of schedule. The Spurs may have found more than a strong bench player; they may have another core star in the making.