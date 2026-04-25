Timberwolves Player Ratings: Dosunmu Drops Historic Performance To Steal Game 4 Against Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves pulled off a stunning Game 4 win (112-96) behind one of the most unexpected playoff explosions you’ll ever see. While the Denver Nuggets leaned on their stars, it was Ayo Dosunmu who completely flipped the script, delivering a jaw-dropping performance that swung the series.

Minnesota’s depth, energy, and dominance on the glass did the rest, turning this into a statement victory as they lead the series 3-1. We certainly did not expect the 6th seed in the West to handle the 3rd seed in this manner, but let’s dive into the Timberwolves player ratings that unfortunately also include Donte DiVincenzo (who suffered a torn Achilles) and Anthony Edwards (exited the game with a knee injury).

Ayo Dosunmu: A+

Game Stats: 43 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 13-17 FG, 5-5 3PT, 12-12 FT, 42 MIN

This was nothing short of spectacular. Dosunmu couldn’t miss, torching the Nuggets from everywhere and completely taking over the game. In a night full of stars, he was the brightest by a mile. He scored 43 points, barely missed from anywhere, and was the biggest player in arguably the most important matchup in the series.

Naz Reid: A

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 7-13 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT, 28 MIN

Naz Reid was a huge spark off the bench, providing scoring and physicality. He attacked mismatches and held his own defensively. This was a winning performance that shifted momentum.

Rudy Gobert: A

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 15 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 2 TOV, 2-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 36 MIN

Rudy Gobert dominated the glass and protected the rim, even if his offensive touch abandoned him. Fifteen rebounds and multiple defensive plays helped anchor Minnesota’s interior. His presence mattered far beyond scoring, because he held Jokic to 8-22 from the field. If there is an MVP of the series, we have to give it to Gobert for what he is doing against Joker.

Jaden McDaniels: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 4-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-4 FT, 33 MIN

McDaniels quietly stuffed the stat sheet and brought his usual defensive presence. His versatility showed up on both ends, even if the scoring efficiency wasn’t elite. A strong all-around effort.

Julius Randle: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 4 TOV, 6-16 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-4 FT, 32 MIN

Randle had a bit of a grind-it-out night offensively, struggling to find consistent rhythm. Still, he impacted the game on the glass and held his own physically inside. It wasn’t pretty, but it was productive enough.

Mike Conley: B+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 2-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 21 MIN

Conley played the role of steady floor general, keeping things organized. He didn’t force offense and picked his spots effectively. His leadership and decision-making stood out.

Bones Hyland: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 1 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 3-9 FG, 0-5 3PT, 2-2 FT, 20 MIN

Hyland struggled from deep but made up for it with playmaking. His seven assists helped keep the offense flowing during key stretches. Even without efficient shooting, he found ways to impact the game.

Anthony Edwards: D

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 3 REB, 1-8 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT, 18 MIN

This was a rare off night for Edwards, who never found his rhythm before exiting with an unfortunate knee injury. He struggled to create clean looks and wasn’t aggressive enough to compensate. Fortunately for Minnesota, someone else took over, but we hope Edwards doesn’t miss significant time.

Terrence Shannon Jr.: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3PT, 7 MIN

Shannon made the most of his limited minutes with efficient scoring. He brought energy and didn’t hesitate when given an opportunity. A small but positive contribution.

Donte DiVincenzo: N/A

Game Stats: 1 AST, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1 MIN

DiVincenzo barely saw the floor, making it tough to evaluate his impact. With the rotation tightening, his role disappeared after he suffered a devastating Achilles tear. We wish Donte a speedy recovery as the team suffers a major blow in their bid for the championship.

Kyle Anderson: N/A

Game Stats: 0-1 FG, 3 MIN

Anderson had a brief stint without making much of an impact. He didn’t have time to get into the flow of the game. A quiet cameo.