Gary Payton Names The Only Two Players He’d Take Over Jalen Brunson Right Now

Despite facing a double-digit deficit, another clutch performance by Jalen Brunson (30 PTS, 3 REB, 12-31 FG), paired with some stellar defensive work by Karl-Anthony Towns (18 PTS, 12 REB, 7-15 FG), helped the New York Knicks secure a 105-95 win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. With Brunson leading the charge, the Knicks have secured a 1-0 lead in the series going into Game 2 on Friday night.

Jalen Brunson’s performances in the playoffs have been nothing short of spectacular. As one of the best offensive players in the game, Brunson has only added to his overall reputation as an impactful player. Still, when asked whether there were any players he would take ahead of Brunson, NBA legend Gary Payton named two on a recent episode of the “Game Over” podcast.

“Edwards. Ant Edwards,” Payton responded calmly. “I’ll take him over [Brunson]. 6’4″-6’5″, jumps out of the gym, and can do a lot of things. I’ll take Anthony Edwards over him right now. I would.”

As Payton was making his pick, it seemed like podcast host Max Kellerman was just spurring him along and influencing his choice. However, Anthony Edwards is a solid pick, all the same.

With his second pick, Gary Payton seemed a little hesitant, suggesting that there aren’t many players he’d take over Jalen Brunson at this stage. But when push came to shove, he shared:

“But I would take Steph Curry, too. I think I would take Stephen Curry… Right now. I think Stephen Curry would make a lot of baskets, a lot of shots, a lot of things. He’s coming off picks and stuff like that. He’s going to make big-time shots.”

Although Gary Payton gave Jalen Brunson his due for making some big-time shots and plays, he asserted that a player like Stephen Curry was capable of doing the same, even hinting that he could do more.

While it is difficult to argue with Payton’s picks, given the kind of form Brunson is in, it is also challenging to deny his claim to being one of the best guards in the NBA right now.

Apart from leading the New York Knicks to their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999, Brunson has arguably been their most impactful player all season long. With averages of 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game on 46.7% shooting from the field and 36.9% from three-point range, he played a vital role in helping the Knicks secure the third seed in the East (53-29).

As the playoffs rolled around and the stakes increased, Brunson flourished. Having averaged 27.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game over 15 appearances, it is also evident that the guard has been the driving force behind New York’s miraculous postseason run, which includes an active 12-game winning streak.

Both Anthony Edwards and Stephen Curry were noteworthy in their own right this season. Edwards grew in stature as a superstar, averaging 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game in the regular season. Meanwhile, Curry, despite battling injuries, posted 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

While both players may have performed better than Jalen Brunson in the regular season, the harsh reality is that neither Curry nor Edwards made it to the NBA Finals.

Jalen Brunson has faced considerable scrutiny and doubt since becoming the face of the Knicks. However, as one of the best players in the league on the big stage, it is hard to pick any player ahead of him at this point.