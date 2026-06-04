LeBron James Predicted To Join Warriors On Surprising $15.1 Million Deal

The Golden State Warriors have many items on their agenda entering the offseason. With roster construction emerging as a priority, the team has been linked to several promising players. However, The San Francisco Standard’s Tim Kawakami recently revisited the idea of LeBron James emerging as a viable target.

There has been considerable uncertainty surrounding LeBron James’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers. With his $52.6 million player option expiring, James is effectively a free agent. While promising, most teams have been deterred by the asking price. Still, Tim Kawakami made an interesting prediction in his latest report.

While acknowledging Golden State’s current situation, he wrote:

“If they maneuver their roster and payroll just enough, the Warriors could offer LeBron the $15.1 million nontaxpayer midlevel exception, which is monumentally short of the $52.6 million he made this season but is more than some other possible teams could pay him.”

“Very importantly, the Warriors would not have to trade anything or unload any major salaries to do it. This would be a direct add,” he added.

Kawakami’s prediction aligns with most reports surrounding James at the moment. While he remains an incredibly versatile and effective asset, given his age (41), most teams may not be willing to offer him a sizable contract.

To that note, the Warriors may be among the few teams that would be capable of offering him a multi-year deal. In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus also made a similar prediction, stating:

“A sign-and-trade from the Lakers would require a three-year deal and trigger apron restrictions. The chance to finish his career in Golden State with Curry will be James’ path forward. Prediction: Warriors sign James at $30.8 million over two years with a player option, starting at the $15 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception.”

This would not be the first time LeBron James has been linked with the Golden State Warriors. While the current intrigue surrounding the partnership between James and Stephen Curry stems from his status as a free agent, trade links between James and the Warriors date back to the 2024 trade deadline.

Given how effective the pairing has been at the All-Star Games and even for Team USA at the Olympics, there is enough evidence to entice the Warriors’ front office to pull the trigger on this move. But does Golden State really need LeBron James?

Should The Warriors Pursue LeBron James?

The Golden State Warriors’ season was a disappointing one. After notching a 37-45 record (10th in the West), the Dubs crashed out of the play-in tournament. Overall, with injuries derailing the campaign, this year was one to forget.

Still, this doesn’t necessarily imply that the team has given up on title contention altogether. With players like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green still on the roster, and with head coach Steve Kerr signing an extension, there is reason to believe that the Dubs may consider making another title push.

In light of this approach, pursuing a superstar like LeBron James, despite his age, seems reasonable.

Even at 41, James remains an incredibly capable player. With averages of 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game during the regular season, the superstar seamlessly transitioned from being a primary scoring option to becoming a facilitator at different points in the season.

James’ versatility remains his greatest asset, and on a team like the Warriors, it could flourish. However, the biggest challenge for the Dubs lies in making a convincing offer.

As things stand, even at this stage in his career, James is deserving of a max contract. Hence, the only way to truly convince him to accept such a drastic pay cut is by pushing the promise of title contention. Unfortunately, as constructed, the Warriors may not be in the best position to do so.

Thus, the real work for the Warriors may involve bringing in more talent this offseason. With trade rumors linking them to players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, and Trey Murphy III, success in completing these deals could increase their chances of signing LeBron James.