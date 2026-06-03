Giannis Antetokounmpo Reportedly Doesn’t Want To Play ‘Second Fiddle’ To Stephen Curry On The Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have long since been presented as one of the main suitors for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. While many have noted the Warriors’ trade assets and promptly relegated their chances of being a frontrunner for the Greek forward, the Dubs are still listed as a potential landing spot this summer. That is, until now.

NBA insider Jake Fischer recently joined Bleacher Report to share more insight on the new developments surrounding the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga. With specific reference to the Warriors, however, Fischer revealed that Antetokounmpo’s interest in partnering up with Stephen Curry may not be as promising as advertised.

“I don’t look at Golden State really as a Giannis team, either,” Fischer mentioned. “I just reported it back in the spring. I don’t think, and have been told that Giannis isn’t exactly enamored with moving to the Western Conference, in general, let alone going and being second fiddle to Stephen Curry.”

Fischer concluded by highlighting that the Warriors had bigger priorities this offseason, mainly concerning players like Kristaps Porzingis and signing more 3-and-D wings. However, with specific reference to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Fischer’s point was clear.

While the pairing of Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry works perfectly on paper, it is evident that some finer power dynamics would come into play. With the Greek forward’s reluctance to come to the Western Conference also emerging as a viable reason, Golden State’s chances of landing the superstar may be slim.

Can The Warriors Still Land Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Despite the inherent challenges, the Warriors could still pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo. Although they may not have the young pieces the Bucks want, they still have some assets that could help swing the deal.

For starters, the Warriors own the No. 11 pick in this year’s NBA draft. Although they are unwilling to move this piece, packaging it with 2-3 future first-rounders could appeal to Milwaukee’s desire for draft compensation.

The real challenge lies in creating enough cap space to absorb Giannis Antetokounmpo’s incoming $58.4 million cap hit. On paper, offloading Jimmy Butler‘s $56.8 million contract and Will Richard‘s $2.1 million deal would suffice.

Milwaukee may not see much appeal in taking on Butler’s contract, mainly because the star forward will spend most of the season recovering from an ACL injury. However, when factoring in the cap flexibility they could gain once his contract expires at the end of the 2026-27 season, the Bucks may see the value in making this deal.

With draft capital and significant cap flexibility going into the 2027 offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks would have all the necessary tools to revitalize their rebuild. On the flip side, the Warriors pair Giannis Antetokounmpo with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, giving them enough to make one last run at winning the NBA title.

Antetokounmpo, who averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game in the 2025-26 season, would undoubtedly be the focal point of the team. Thus, if Stephen Curry is willing to take a step back, much like Dwyane Wade did for LeBron James on the Miami Heat, the Dubs could safely address concerns about the power dynamic.

To that point, Curry has demonstrated his willingness to embrace a smaller role for the benefit of the team, as was seen during Kevin Durant‘s tenure in Golden State. With winning the championship becoming the priority, Curry’s sacrifice could pay off dividends for the Warriors in this scenario.

While there is merit in this move, even in light of the challenges, Golden State may have difficulty matching other teams’ offers. Considering that even the Oklahoma City Thunder have been introduced as a potential suitor for Giannis Antetokounmpo, given their wealth of blue-chip talent and draft picks, the Thunder could easily present a more tempting package than the Warriors.