Golden State Warriors Intend To Keep No. 11 Pick Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors

Warriors are hesitating to offer this year's lottery pick in Giannis trade negotiations.

Nico Martinez
5 Min Read
Jan 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy chats before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

After landing the No. 11 overall pick in this summer’s NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors find themselves in a sticky situation.

With franchise legends Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry expected to play the next two seasons in Golden State (at the very least), the Warriors are feeling pressure to make a move that will improve their immediate title odds. Even so, according to Andscape’s Marc Spears, they aren’t jumping to trade their lottery pick in a historically talent-rich draft.

“The Warriors have that 11th pick, and people are wondering, like ‘Hey, can they get in the Giannis mix?’ From what I’m being told today, from several people, the Warriors would like to keep that pick,” said Spears on NBA Today. “I’m wondering if they can get your Dominican brother from Michigan [Yaxel Lendeborg].”

The Warriors are believed to be in full win-now mode, and it’s no secret that they have a heavy interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek star, who averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 62.4% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three this season, has been on the trade block in Milwaukee for months, and his status as a two-time MVP and NBA champion has ensured heavy interest. Alongside Steph, his size (6’11) and unstoppable interior game would make for a perfect fit, and it’d be more than enough to launch the Warriors back into title contention.

Still, how much are they willing to pay to make those ambitions a reality? Trading for Giannis would mean giving up that precious No. 11 pick and a chance to secure their future with a new young star. With the veteran core now approaching 40 (and major retirements looming), the franchise is paying increasing attention to the future and what comes after the Curry era. Even at 11th, the Warriors have a chance to find someone in this draft who could define their franchise for years to come.

Obviously, the Dubs will miss out on the top athletes, including young players like AJ Dybantsa (SF), Darryn Peterson (SG), Cameron Boozer (PF), and Caleb Wilson (PF). But the 2026 class runs deep, and they can still pick up a high-impact player at 11. Candidates include Keaton Wagler (SG), Braydon Burries (SG), Mikel Brown Jr. (PG), and Darius Acuff Jr. (PG), among others. Yaxel Lendeborg is also in the mix, and he’s exactly the type of player the Warriors need.

The 6’9″, 240-pound swingman sports a 7’4′ wingspan that helps him function as a highly disruptive defensive anchor. Lendeborg’s mobility also makes him extremely versatile, able to switch between frontcourt positions at will. Offensively, he excels in the high post with his ability to deliver sharp passes to shooters and cutters. He’s also a capable three-point shooter, sinking 37.2% of his shots from beyond the arc in 2025-26.

With the departure of Johnathan Kuminga, the Warriors need reinforcements on the wing, and Lendeborg fills that need, even if he’s untested. The only problem is that he doesn’t quite fit the Warriors’ timeline. Besides Moses Moody, Golden State is lacking in terms of young talent, and you have to wonder what kind of role Lendeborg would have under Kerr’s notoriously unforgiving coaching style.

Nevertheless, the Warriors may not be as willing to give up their pick as everyone thought. What that means for the Bucks is unclear, but it certainly complicates matters in an already precarious situation. The Warriors were one of the few high-market teams in a position to land Giannis Antetokounmpo, and if they want to keep their pick, it could force the 10x All-Star to expand his list of preferred destinations.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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