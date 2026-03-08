Stephen Curry Expects Warriors To Add A Major Piece Like LeBron James Or Giannis Antetokounmpo In The Summer

The Warriors might make a big splash in the offseason.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
Brooklyn, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after making a three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors shocked the basketball world by signing Kevin Durant back in 2016, and it appears they might pull off another big move in the summer of 2026. NBA insider Marc J. Spears appeared on the latest episode of the Willard & Dibs show on 95.7 The Game, where he revealed that Stephen Curry is expecting a big addition to the squad in the summer.

“I think he knows whether it’s a Giannis [Antetokounmpo], whether it’s a LeBron James, there’s going to be somebody next summer that’s going to join him,” Spears said. “Join Jimmy [Butler], join Draymond [Green], assuming he’s still there, too. And remember, this is the Warriors. They got a brand. They could quick fix and add some talent.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James are two names that have been linked to the Warriors for quite some time now. They famously tried to trade for James in 2023, but he turned them down. They were then in the race for Antetokounmpo at this year’s trade deadline, but he ended up staying with the Milwaukee Bucks.

It appears fairly clear that the Warriors recognize they need to add another superstar if they are to win a fifth championship in the Curry era. They were even pursuing Kevin Durant at the 2025 trade deadline, but then ultimately had to settle for Jimmy Butler.

The Warriors looked dangerous with Butler and Curry leading the way last season, but that wasn’t the case this time around. They have been in the play-in spots for almost the entire campaign and are currently eighth in the West with a 32-31 record.

The Warriors also lost Butler to an ACL tear in January, which meant this season was going to be a lost cause unless a major trade was made. All they did, though, was bring in Kristaps Porzingis from the Atlanta Hawks for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield.

The Warriors will go again in the summer, and it will be interesting to see who they can bring in. As for the two names mentioned by Spears, one is far more realistic on paper than the other.

There is going to be a long list of suitors for Antetokounmpo should he finally ask out in the summer. The 31-year-old is averaging 27.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game for the Bucks in 2025-26, and remains one of the very best players in the NBA.

The Warriors had put together an interesting package for Antetokounmpo in the days leading up to the deadline, but it wasn’t good enough for the Bucks. The simple fact of the matter is that they don’t have enough quality assets to put an offer on the table that cannot be turned down. Unless Antetokounmpo declares he wants to go to the Warriors, it’s hard to see him end up there.

As for James, well, he is in the final year of his deal with the Los Angeles Lakers and will be a free agent in the summer. Curry and Draymond Green will reportedly heavily recruit him in the summer. Will James be willing to go to the Warriors now after turning them down before? Spears thinks he would.

“I thought he’s always been a possibility,” Spears stated. “With his relationship with Steph, with his relationship with Draymond. I can’t see him in a Lakers uniform next year… And look, I haven’t talked to him… Based on what the streets are saying, based on what I’m hearing, if he does return, Cleveland would be number one, and Golden State would be considered.”

James isn’t the dominant force he was once, but he is still putting up 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game for the Lakers in 2025-26. He’d certainly elevate the Warriors or whichever team he opts to go to if he leaves the Lakers.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Chase Center. Thunder Player Ratings: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Steps Up In Ugly Win Over Warriors
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like