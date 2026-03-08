Stephen Curry Expects Warriors To Add A Major Piece Like LeBron James Or Giannis Antetokounmpo In The Summer

The Golden State Warriors shocked the basketball world by signing Kevin Durant back in 2016, and it appears they might pull off another big move in the summer of 2026. NBA insider Marc J. Spears appeared on the latest episode of the Willard & Dibs show on 95.7 The Game, where he revealed that Stephen Curry is expecting a big addition to the squad in the summer.

“I think he knows whether it’s a Giannis [Antetokounmpo], whether it’s a LeBron James, there’s going to be somebody next summer that’s going to join him,” Spears said. “Join Jimmy [Butler], join Draymond [Green], assuming he’s still there, too. And remember, this is the Warriors. They got a brand. They could quick fix and add some talent.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James are two names that have been linked to the Warriors for quite some time now. They famously tried to trade for James in 2023, but he turned them down. They were then in the race for Antetokounmpo at this year’s trade deadline, but he ended up staying with the Milwaukee Bucks.

It appears fairly clear that the Warriors recognize they need to add another superstar if they are to win a fifth championship in the Curry era. They were even pursuing Kevin Durant at the 2025 trade deadline, but then ultimately had to settle for Jimmy Butler.

The Warriors looked dangerous with Butler and Curry leading the way last season, but that wasn’t the case this time around. They have been in the play-in spots for almost the entire campaign and are currently eighth in the West with a 32-31 record.

The Warriors also lost Butler to an ACL tear in January, which meant this season was going to be a lost cause unless a major trade was made. All they did, though, was bring in Kristaps Porzingis from the Atlanta Hawks for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield.

The Warriors will go again in the summer, and it will be interesting to see who they can bring in. As for the two names mentioned by Spears, one is far more realistic on paper than the other.

There is going to be a long list of suitors for Antetokounmpo should he finally ask out in the summer. The 31-year-old is averaging 27.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game for the Bucks in 2025-26, and remains one of the very best players in the NBA.

The Warriors had put together an interesting package for Antetokounmpo in the days leading up to the deadline, but it wasn’t good enough for the Bucks. The simple fact of the matter is that they don’t have enough quality assets to put an offer on the table that cannot be turned down. Unless Antetokounmpo declares he wants to go to the Warriors, it’s hard to see him end up there.

As for James, well, he is in the final year of his deal with the Los Angeles Lakers and will be a free agent in the summer. Curry and Draymond Green will reportedly heavily recruit him in the summer. Will James be willing to go to the Warriors now after turning them down before? Spears thinks he would.

“I thought he’s always been a possibility,” Spears stated. “With his relationship with Steph, with his relationship with Draymond. I can’t see him in a Lakers uniform next year… And look, I haven’t talked to him… Based on what the streets are saying, based on what I’m hearing, if he does return, Cleveland would be number one, and Golden State would be considered.”

James isn’t the dominant force he was once, but he is still putting up 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game for the Lakers in 2025-26. He’d certainly elevate the Warriors or whichever team he opts to go to if he leaves the Lakers.