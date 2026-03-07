Anthony Edwards Lists Out His All Time Starting Five

Anthony Edwards recently revealed his personal all-time starting five during a sit-down conversation with veteran broadcaster Ahmad Rashad, offering an interesting mix of all-time legends and one surprising inclusion, himself.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star walked through each position and explained his choices while discussing some of the players he admires most in basketball history. The list blended past legends with Edwards’ own confidence in his place among the game’s elite.

“I’m going Steph Curry at the one, Anthony Edwards at the two, Mike Jordan at the three. Jordan has to go to the three, I’ve got to go to the two. At my four, I’ve got to put KD. KD is my favorite player, so I’ve got to put KD at the four. At the five, I’m probably going with the Dream or Shaq. Yeah, I’m going with Shaq.”

Edwards began with the point guard position and made it clear there was only one choice for him. Edwards has previously described Stephen Curry as the greatest point guard of all time, a sentiment shared by many younger players who grew up watching the Golden State Warriors superstar revolutionize the game with his shooting. Curry’s impact on modern basketball, particularly with his ability to stretch defenses far beyond the three-point line, has made him one of the most influential players of the last two decades.

For the shooting guard position, Edwards made a confident choice. The 24-year-old guard explained that his decision influenced the rest of the lineup.

Because he placed himself at shooting guard, he moved Michael Jordan to small forward. Jordan is widely considered the greatest player in NBA history and spent most of his career dominating at shooting guard with the Chicago Bulls. Edwards’ lineup adjustment allowed him to keep Jordan in the lineup while still placing himself in his preferred position.

For the power forward spot, Edwards turned to his favorite player. Kevin Durant’s versatility makes him capable of playing multiple positions, which is why Edwards felt comfortable placing the former MVP at power forward. Durant has built a legendary career as one of the most unstoppable scorers in NBA history, winning multiple championships and MVP honors while starring for teams such as the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Warriors.

The final spot in Edwards’ lineup came down to a choice between two legendary centers, Hakeem Olajuwon and Shaquille O’Neal. After briefly considering both options, Edwards ultimately chose Shaq. O’Neal’s dominance in the paint made him one of the most unstoppable big men the NBA has ever seen. The four-time champion dominated opposing defenses with his combination of size, strength, and athleticism during his prime.

Edwards’ lineup highlights both his confidence and his admiration for the players who shaped the game before him. By placing himself alongside icons like Jordan, Curry, and Durant, he demonstrated the belief many stars must have in order to reach the highest level of the sport.

At the same time, his choices reflect the influence that modern basketball has had on today’s players. Curry’s shooting revolution, Durant’s scoring versatility, and O’Neal’s interior dominance represent three different eras of basketball excellence. For Edwards, combining those talents into one lineup would create what he believes could be one of the most unstoppable teams imaginable.