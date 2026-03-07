Anthony Edwards Names Stephen Curry As The Greatest Point Guard Of All Time

Anthony Edwards made it clear that he has no problem with Stephen Curry being chosen ahead of him as an All-Star starter. In fact, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard went a step further, openly calling the Golden State Warriors star the greatest point guard in NBA history.

Edwards shared his thoughts in a YouTube video reflecting on his experience during the 2026 NBA All-Star weekend. Some fans had argued that Edwards deserved the starting spot in the Western Conference lineup over Curry because of his strong numbers this season. Edwards, however, dismissed that debate immediately.

“It’s definitely a blessing to be an All Star, however it go. But people be trying to make me feel some type of way because they feel some type of way. I actually hate the fact that folks be talking about it like ‘he should’ve been the starter.’ It doesn’t really matter bro. It’s Steph Curry bro. The greatest point guard of all time. I ain’t tripping.”

Curry was originally selected as a Western Conference starter alongside Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs. Although Curry ultimately missed the event because of patellofemoral pain syndrome, his selection still generated debate across the league.

Statistically, the numbers between Edwards and Curry were extremely close before the All-Star break. Curry was averaging 24.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. Edwards was producing 24.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per contest. With production that similar, many fans believed Edwards could have easily earned the starting nod.

Edwards did not see it that way.

For the 24-year-old guard, the decision came down to respect for Curry’s legacy. Curry has won four NBA championships and two MVP awards while transforming the modern game with his perimeter shooting. His ability to stretch defenses with deep three-point shooting fundamentally changed offensive strategies across the league.

That impact is one of the reasons many younger players view him differently than previous stars.

Edwards belongs to the generation of players who grew up watching Curry dominate the NBA throughout the 2010s. His admiration also comes from personal experience. Edwards previously played alongside Curry on Team USA’s national team, giving him a closer look at the veteran guard’s preparation and leadership.

Despite not starting the All-Star Game, Edwards remains one of the fastest-rising stars in the league. The former number one overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft has developed into the centerpiece of the Timberwolves franchise and one of the most explosive scorers in the NBA.

At just 24 years old, Edwards still has plenty of time to build his own All-Star resume and eventually claim a starting spot in the event. For now, he seems perfectly comfortable recognizing the player who currently occupies that spot. In Edwards’ view, Curry’s legacy speaks for itself. When it comes to the greatest point guard debate, the Timberwolves star believes the answer is already clear.