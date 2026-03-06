Golden State Warriors Tried To Trade For Kawhi Leonard Last Month

Jimmy Butler’s injury has re-shifted things in San Francisco, and the Warriors are feeling the pressure to adjust. That’s why, ahead of this season’s trade deadline, the franchise tried to pull off a last-minute trade for Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Leonard was just one of several stars they “check in on during the season.

“In the lead-up to the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5, the Warriors checked in on Jaren Jackson Jr., Giannis Antetokounmpo, and were among the teams to make a call about Kawhi Leonard when it appeared the LA Clippers might be open for business,” wrote Slater. “None of those deals materialized, so the Warriors pivoted to their backup option in return for the disgruntled Kuminga, who was on an expiring contract.”

The Warriors ended up with Kristaps Porzingis this season, but they were on the verge of something much bigger. With Stephen Curry still playing elite basketball, they felt confident to pursue a worthy co-star, hence their well-documented interest in high-profile names like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Kawhi Leonard (two years, $100.3 million) was their ultimate dream, and there was a brief period where he looked attainable for the right price. In the aftermath of the James Harden trade, Los Angeles appears to be pivoting toward a major overhaul, and Kawhi certainly doesn’t fit that timeline as an aging veteran set to decline. Had the Warriors been able to offer more than their best trade package, then it might have been enough to add Kawhi this season.

Ultimately, with little to offer besides Draymond Green, Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski, the Warriors failed to secure a deal, and now they’ll have to wait until the summer to make any blockbuster moves. Of course, that also means Kawhi isn’t off the table just yet.

If the Clippers opt to trade their star this offseason, it will launch a massive bidding war that the Dubs are sure to join. As it stands, they don’t have the best package for Leonard, but Mike Dunleavy Jr. could make things interesting if he’s willing to get creative with the process. By giving up all they can, including any draft picks, they can certainly start negotiations.

Until then, we can only dream of the possibilities. With a guy like Leonard, who is averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.0 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 49.7% shooting and 37.95 shooting from three this season, the Warriors could compete with the best in the West. He and Steph would be a deadly duo, good enough to put the Warriors right back in title contention.