LeBron James Gets Real On His NBA Legacy: “I Never Cheated The Game…”

As he approaches the end of an iconic career, LeBron James is starting to think more about the legacy he’ll leave behind. In a chat with Melissa Rohlin of the New York Post, the Lakers star spoke candidly about how he wants to be remembered, even long after he’s played his final game.

“Listen, I’ve dedicated myself to this sport. I’ve never cheated the game,” said James. “I’ve shown up every day on time. I’ve put my work in both on the court and off the court. Just showed grace. That’s what it’s about. I’ve just wanted to maximize and squeeze everything I could out of the game because I understood what it gave me, my family, and everything. So I was never going to disrespect the game gods. Hopefully, there are some highlights in there between my years of playing this game. But I never cheated the game. Ever.”

We all know what LeBron has done on the court. Over 22 years (and counting), he’s built an amazing resume as a four-time champion, four-time MVP, 22x All-Star, and 21x All-NBA player. He’s found success across three different teams and over three decades. With 43,127 points scored, he’s first on the all-time scoring list and just recently claimed the top spot for all-time field goals made.

His greatest feat is his amazing longevity, which continues to keep him relevant at 41 years old. Thanks to a naturally durable body, a disciplined workout routine, and hard work both on and off the court, James has maintained his standards over nearly 23 seasons, breaking countless records along the way.

More than any of his personal accolades, LeBron wants to be remembered for his integrity. Unlike so many other athletes, he didn’t try to take shortcuts, and he never took the game for granted. With grace and humility, he’s represented the NBA for over two decades now, and he continues to set the standard for his peers.

Most impressively, James has avoided scandals that have rocked the lives of so many celebrities. He’s still married to his High School sweetheart, Savannah, and has never left room for doubt on his priorities in life. So as LeBron nears his eventual retirement, he’ll take comfort in the fact that he has attained the image he’s worked so hard to create.

More than perhaps any other NBA superstar, LeBron’s integrity is undeniable. He’s always done right by the game and has set a positive example for others. Whether you love him or hate him, you have to respect his consistency and dedication to the craft.