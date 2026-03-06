LeBron James Speaks On Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Record Of Field Goals And His Elbow Injury

LeBron James makes his feelings known on overtaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the Nuggets game for the most field goals ever; also addresses his elbow injury and playing status against the Pacers tomorrow.

LeBron James Speaks On Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Field-Goals Record And His Elbow Injury
The Lakers lost to the Nuggets tonight, 113-120, on a night that LeBron James would have wanted to keep in his memories but now would want to forget.

He surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record (15,837) for the most field goals in all time for the regular seasons. James hit his signature fadeaway shot over the Nuggets’ Zeke Nnaji to make his 15,838th field goal in all time at the end of the first quarter.

 

He spoke to the media after the game and addressed what this accomplishment tonight means to him.

“At the end of the day, just my name being linked to some of the greatest that have ever played this game has always been humbling, and it’s a pretty cool thing. I grew up watching, reading, and idolizing a lot of the greats.”

“If I were ever able to be a part of the NBA, I wanted to put myself in a position where I could be named with some of the greats by doing something right. So that’s pretty cool.”

James now has 15,842 field goals to his name. He further dove into how he worked on the fadeaway shot after losing the 2011 NBA Finals to the Mavericks. He finished the game with 16 points, eight assists, five rebounds, three steals, and one block while going 7-11 from the field (63.6 FG%).

With four minutes left at the end of the game, LeBron James attempted a layup and drove in on Nikola Jokic. Unfortunately, he landed on his left elbow and was seen grimacing in pain while the Nuggets broke in transition.

 

Subsequently, he was subbed out of the game and tended to by his trainer. He came back for the final few key possessions of the game, but the Nuggets ended up being more clutch. James also spoke about his injury after the game.

“It’s pretty sore right now, feels like a funny bone situation, but it’s a bit more intense,” said James on his initial review of the injury.

“Let’s see what happens over the next few days. Hopefully, I wake up tomorrow, and it doesn’t feel too much worse than it is now. If it feels better, that’ll be great, so it’s day-to-day, we’ll see what happens,” the Lakers’ star further added.

Therefore, James will as of now not be playing tomorrow night against the Pacers, barring any miracle recoveries overnight. James, at age 41, was already expected not to play in back-to-back games for most of the season.

The Lakers will look to improve their record after falling to 37-25 tonight. They could have both James and Deandre Ayton on the bench on the second night of a back-to-back. I would encourage him to rest tomorrow, not force his return, and let his team take on the shorthanded Pacers.

Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
