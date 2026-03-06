LeBron James Speaks On Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Record Of Field Goals And His Elbow Injury

The Lakers lost to the Nuggets tonight, 113-120, on a night that LeBron James would have wanted to keep in his memories but now would want to forget.

He surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record (15,837) for the most field goals in all time for the regular seasons. James hit his signature fadeaway shot over the Nuggets’ Zeke Nnaji to make his 15,838th field goal in all time at the end of the first quarter.

With this fadeaway, LeBron James (15,838) passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (15,837) for the most made regular season FGs in NBA history: pic.twitter.com/XlVVVh2bEF — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) March 6, 2026

He spoke to the media after the game and addressed what this accomplishment tonight means to him.

“At the end of the day, just my name being linked to some of the greatest that have ever played this game has always been humbling, and it’s a pretty cool thing. I grew up watching, reading, and idolizing a lot of the greats.”

“If I were ever able to be a part of the NBA, I wanted to put myself in a position where I could be named with some of the greats by doing something right. So that’s pretty cool.”

James now has 15,842 field goals to his name. He further dove into how he worked on the fadeaway shot after losing the 2011 NBA Finals to the Mavericks. He finished the game with 16 points, eight assists, five rebounds, three steals, and one block while going 7-11 from the field (63.6 FG%).

With four minutes left at the end of the game, LeBron James attempted a layup and drove in on Nikola Jokic. Unfortunately, he landed on his left elbow and was seen grimacing in pain while the Nuggets broke in transition.

LeBron James was holding his left elbow area after his fall. He’s on the bench being tended to by his longtime trainer right now. pic.twitter.com/Oy676TN19U — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) March 6, 2026

Subsequently, he was subbed out of the game and tended to by his trainer. He came back for the final few key possessions of the game, but the Nuggets ended up being more clutch. James also spoke about his injury after the game.

“It’s pretty sore right now, feels like a funny bone situation, but it’s a bit more intense,” said James on his initial review of the injury.

“Let’s see what happens over the next few days. Hopefully, I wake up tomorrow, and it doesn’t feel too much worse than it is now. If it feels better, that’ll be great, so it’s day-to-day, we’ll see what happens,” the Lakers’ star further added.

Therefore, James will as of now not be playing tomorrow night against the Pacers, barring any miracle recoveries overnight. James, at age 41, was already expected not to play in back-to-back games for most of the season.

The Lakers will look to improve their record after falling to 37-25 tonight. They could have both James and Deandre Ayton on the bench on the second night of a back-to-back. I would encourage him to rest tomorrow, not force his return, and let his team take on the shorthanded Pacers.