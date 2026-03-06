5 Reasons Why The Lakers Couldn’t Steal A Road Win Against The Nuggets In Close Loss

The Los Angeles Lakers had opportunities to make a statement on the road but ultimately fell short, losing 120-113 to the Denver Nuggets in a game where they spent the entire night chasing the lead.

Despite shooting an impressive 51.7% from the field and 41.9% from three-point range, the Lakers could never overcome Denver’s discipline and execution. The Nuggets controlled the game from start to finish, leading for 99% of the contest and building a lead that reached 15 points.

Denver’s superstar duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray proved to be the difference once again, combining for 56 points and 20 assists while repeatedly putting the Lakers’ defense in impossible situations.

Here are five major reasons why the Lakers couldn’t close out a much-needed road win.

1. Nikola Jokic Completely Controlled The Game

The floor belongs to Jokic, and tonight was just another one of those games.

With a dominating performance, the MVP candidate recorded 28 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists as he surgically dismantled the Lakers’ defense with ease. High efficiency scoring, too, as he went 10-15 from the field. When the Lakers fell asleep on defense, he was also going 8-8 from the line.

Jokic was in charge the entire game. He called the shots and found open players. Even when the Lakers managed to turn over the ball, he hit the shots the Nuggets needed to maintain the lead. When they started to have some momentum and the Lakers looked ready to score, Jokic was ready to score or assist to take the game over again.

2. Denver Dominated The Free Throw Line

The free-throw disparity told a big part of the story.

Denver went to the line 31 times, knocking down 28 of them (90%), while the Lakers managed just 15 attempts, making only 10. That 18-point advantage from the charity stripe basically decided the game.

The Nuggets were aggressive attacking the paint, drawing fouls, and capitalizing on nearly every opportunity, whereas the Lakers couldn’t generate the same pressure or get the whistles they needed. In a game decided by seven points, that edge at the line proved impossible to overcome.

3. Jamal Murray Delivered In The Biggest Moments

Along with Jokic, Murray was another key player in the game. He finished with 28 points on 8-17 shooting, notching 5-9 while hitting 7 assists. His shot-making ability helped Denver maintain the lead.

Murray’s settling jumpers and three pointers kept Denver’s lead. Each time the Lakers cut it to single digits, there was Murray to answer.

Murray’s scoring threat off the dribble is additionally what had the Lakers adjusting to him each time. This created scoring opportunities for Denver’s other players as well.

4. The Lakers Lost The Rebounding Battle

This, in fact, helped determine the outcome of the game.

With 41 total rebounds to the Lakers’ 32, Denver was able to get more defensive stops and thus prevent LA from building opportunities in the transition.

Christian Braun and Zeke Nnaji made significant contributions defensively, and Jokic’s 12 rebounds helped make some defensive stops when the possession got deep.

Possession of the game’s tempo was in Denver’s hands because of their defensive rebounds and subsequent second-chance scoring opportunities.

5. Luka Doncic Carried The Offense, But It Wasn’t Enough

Despite the effort of Luka Doncic, the game was able to be kept competitive for the Lakers as he scored 27, got 11 boards, and 7 assists, which is almost a triple-double, and he also had to play the most minutes out of everyone on the team with 40. He was the only one scoring and then drove into the defense to create open shots for his teammates.

LeBron James scored 16 points and made 8 assists, while Austin Reaves also scored 16 and made 7 assists.

Jaxson Hayes scored 19 points off the bench and went 8-10 shooting. Rui Hachimura also scored 16 points and made 4 3-pointers.

The Lakers, despite the excellent scoring by Denver stars, were able to dominate the offense and also the free-throw shooting of Denver’s stars.