Viral Clip Reveals What Was Said In Heated Argument Between Luka Doncic And JJ Redick

Nico Martinez
Nov 12, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic reacts to a fan during the second quarter of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.
As a team under constant pressure to succeed, emotions often run high when you’re on the Los Angeles Lakers. That’s why, when things aren’t going exactly like they should, the players and coaches are more prone to panic than most other teams in the league. Recently, that panic came to a head in Los Angeles during a viral moment between superstar Luka Doncic and head coach JJ Redick.

In a video that has gone viral online, the two got caught in a heated exchange that suggests not all is good in Lakerland. Today, we have new details on the moment that has sparked follow-up conversations on what, exactly, is happening behind the scenes.

JJ Redick: “What’s your problem? Huh? You pushed my hand away. What are you upset about?”
Luka Doncic: “I didn’t.”
JJ Redick: “Sit the f*ck down.”
Luka Doncic: “What? Yo!”

It’s unknown what sequence in the game caused Redick to call Luka out as he did, but the Slovenian star responded by slapping his coach’s hand away. That kind of disrespect isn’t going to fly, and that’s why Redick addressed it right then and there. Unfortunately, Luka didn’t reciprocate well, leading to Jarred Vanderbilt holding him back.

Redick was hired back in 2024, months before Luka ever played his first Lakers game. In his first few months, he worked hard to establish a certain culture for the team, ensuring an open line of communication with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. After the Luka trade, Redick had to adjust, and the results have been mixed so far.

While the Purple and Gold managed to win 50 games last season, they couldn’t make it out of the first round. Now, they are on track for a similar finish despite making some notable signings over the summer. While the team has plenty of flaws, Luka himself is the source of some major problems, especially on the defensive end, where he’s known to give up easy shots to the competition.

The most worrying sign of the state of the locker room is what we saw on the sidelines against the Warriors. If Redick and Doncic can so easily turn against each other, it could explain some of their chemistry problems, and it could expose a serious lack of respect for the head coach. At the very least, it puts Redick’s long-term job security in question.

Nico Martinez
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
