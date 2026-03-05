Victor Wembanyama On Why He Enjoys Blocking NBA Opponents: “It Feels Like Ruining Someone’s Day”

Victor Wembanyama provided an interesting response when asked about his thought process while blocking shots.

Siddhant Gupta
3 Min Read
Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) stands on the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama is arguably the most intimidating presence under the rim for most NBA players. Standing at 7’4″, the Spurs’ big man is an imposing presence down low, boasting elite defensive instincts and athletic ability.

As the league-leader in blocked shots (2.9 BPG), Victor Wembanyama has asserted himself as a threat to those looking to attack the basket. When asked about his approach to protecting the rim during an interview with Love Magazine’s Reggie Ugwu, Wembanyama responded:

“It feels like ruining someone’s day. Sometimes it’s funny, because it’s like, ‘Why did they even try?'”

Wembanyama’s answer playfully sums up his mindset while locking down defensively. Regardless of position, the Spurs’ superstar possesses the innate natural tools to give him the upper edge in every scenario. Pair this with his competitive nature and his desire to win, and the result is possibly one of the greatest defensive players the NBA has ever seen.

Since he arrived in 2023, Victor Wembanyama has been routinely mentioned in DPOY conversations. While injuries have routinely prevented him from winning the award, this season appears to be different.

Having appeared in 47 of San Antonio’s 61 games thus far, Wembanyama is on track to meet the criteria for eligibility. However, he must be available for almost all of the Spurs’ remaining games this season to remain in the picture.

 

Victor Wembanyama Is A Shoo-In For DPOY

While concerns about his availability will remain until the regular season actually comes to an end, for all intents and purposes, Victor Wembanyama is a shoo-in to win the DPOY award this season.

It is worth noting that there have been some good candidates this year. Players like Chet Holmgren, Bam Adebayo, Evan Mobley, and even Scottie Barnes have made a solid case for themselves. Still, Wembanyama is simply in a different realm.

Aside from leading the league in blocked shots for the third consecutive season, Wembanyama is also averaging 23.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game. When additionally factoring in his shooting splits of 50.1% from the field and 34.3% from three-point range, the Spurs’ center is truly one of the best two-way players in the game today.

While he is already asserting himself as the favorite to win the DPOY award, Wembanyama is also considered an MVP candidate by some. As the best player on one of the best teams in the West, the Spurs’ center certainly has a solid argument.

Given how frantic the MVP debate has been this season, it may be too early for him to be considered. But when noting his potential and competitive drive, there is no doubt that he will become a perennial candidate in the coming years.

