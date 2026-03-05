Spurs vs. Pistons Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The San Antonio Spurs will return from their five-game road trip to host the Detroit Pistons at the Frost Bank Center on Thursday, March 5, at 8:00 PM ET.

The Spurs are coming off a promising 131-91 win against the Philadelphia 76ers in their latest outing. With a 44-17 record, the second-ranked Spurs are on a roll after going 4-1 in their last five games.

On the other hand, the Pistons’ road trip continues, as they go into their third game of the schedule following a 113-109 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. With a 45-15 record, Detroit still reigns atop the East. But having posted a 3-2 record in their last five outings, the team will hope to regain consistency.

Victor Wembanyama leads the Spurs this season with 23.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game. Meanwhile, Cade Cunningham leads the Pistons with 25.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game.

The previous clash between the two superstars resulted in Cunningham and the Pistons having the last laugh, establishing a 1-0 series lead for the season. Now, with Wembanyama and the Spurs looking to even things up, Thursday night’s game is bound to be exciting.

Injury Report

Spurs

Harrison Barnes: Out (left ankle soreness)

Mason Plumlee: Out (returning to game conditioning)

Pistons

No injuries to report

Why The Spurs Have The Advantage

This game being at home is a major advantage for the Spurs. With a 21-6 record when playing at home, San Antonio is quite formidable. Still, when factoring in the Pistons’ terrific 21-8 record on the road, the Spurs will need to dig deeper.

The biggest factor in San Antonio’s favor is their inside presence. From a rebounding standpoint, the Spurs are among the best teams in the league, averaging 46.5 rebounds per game. With a league-leading 35.3 defensive rebounds recorded each game, the Spurs are more than capable of retaining possession without giving up second-chance points.

Defensively, the Spurs are more than capable of shutting down Detroit’s inside scoring, allowing only 46.6 points in the paint this season. Given that they are also a solid team while defending in transition (12.7 points), San Antonio can rely on defensive execution to gain the upper hand.

Why The Pistons Have The Advantage

The Pistons have proven themselves to be an equally competitive team on the road. However, the key aspect in this upcoming matchup against San Antonio is their interior presence.

With the performances of Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, and Isaiah Stewart, Detroit has been able to establish itself as one of the best defensive teams in the league. Allowing only 109.5 points per game and boasting a second-ranked defensive rating of 108.4, the Pistons are capable of stunting San Antonio’s offense.

With averages of 46.3 rebounds per game (fourth in the NBA) and a league-leading 6.4 blocks per game, Detroit asserts itself as an elite defensive unit. When additionally factoring in their 10.6 steals per game (first in the NBA), the Pistons can put immense pressure on San Antonio.

On the offensive front, Detroit’s shooting efficiency (47.9%) is only complemented by its ability to score in the paint. With an average of 57.6 points in the painted area per game, the Pistons are likely to keep Victor Wembanyama extremely busy.

X-Factors

De’Aaron Fox will be a key player for the Spurs on Thursday night. With averages of 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game this season, Fox remains one of San Antonio’s top performers. Although his previous outing against the Pistons wasn’t noteworthy, this game could be an opportunity for him to assert himself as a genuine offensive threat.

Devin Vassell has posted a solid stat line of 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game over his last 10 appearances. However, considering that he led San Antonio’s scoring effort with 28 points in the previous outing against Detroit, he could be a vital piece.

For the Pistons, the big man duo of Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart will play a significant role in dictating success.

Duren is having a breakout season, averaging 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 0.8 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game. When factoring in his terrific performance against the Spurs earlier in the year, Detroit will look to him again to contain Victor Wembanyama.

Stewart, on the other hand, is returning from suspension. Although he adds 9.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, his physicality, toughness, and intimidation will be essential in setting the tone. Given that he missed the previous matchup, his availability on Thursday night could tilt the scales in Detroit’s favor.

Prediction

Counting the Spurs out while they’re playing at home would be unwise, but the Pistons may be San Antonio’s kryptonite. San Antonio’s execution on defense could still make this game competitive. Still, considering how physical the Pistons can be, the Spurs may succumb to the pressure.

Prediction: Spurs 98, Pistons 104