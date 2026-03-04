Hornets Player Ratings: Charlotte Dominates Boston From Start To Finish In Shocking Result

The Boston Celtics never really found their footing in this one, falling 118-89 to the Charlotte Hornets in a game that slipped away early and never truly swung back. From the opening stretch, Charlotte looked sharper, faster, and far more comfortable offensively, building a lead that continued to grow as the night went on.

The Hornets’ perimeter shooting played a huge role in the outcome. Charlotte knocked down 19 threes and consistently punished Boston whenever defensive rotations were a step slow. Players like LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller helped stretch the defense, while others stepped in to keep the scoring balanced.

Boston, on the other hand, struggled to find any sustained offensive rhythm, shooting just 38.0% from the field and a rough 27.8% from deep. By the end of the night, the Hornets had controlled nearly every aspect of the game, handing Boston one of its most lopsided losses of the season.

LaMelo Ball: A

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 7-17 FG, 4-10 3PT FG, 23 MIN

Ball orchestrated the offense with his usual creativity and flair. Even though he didn’t need to dominate the ball all night, he controlled the tempo whenever he was on the floor. His outside shooting helped stretch Boston’s defense, and he mixed in several clever passes that sparked Charlotte’s offensive flow. In limited minutes, he still managed to impact the game in multiple ways.

Kon Knueppel: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 4 REB, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 7-14 FG, 4-8 3PT FG, 31 MIN

Knueppel had one of the most impressive performances for Charlotte. His shooting was a major spark, especially from beyond the arc, where he confidently knocked down four threes. He moved well without the ball and consistently found open space in the Celtics’ defense. Every time Boston looked like it might string together a run, Knueppel seemed to respond with a timely bucket.

Coby White: A

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 6 AST, 1 STL, 6-9 FG, 2-3 3PT FG, 20 MIN

Coby White may have been the most influential contributor coming off the bench. He provided immediate scoring and aided Charlotte’s consolidation of the lead while the starters were taking their break. He displayed superb choice in the shots he took, and he displayed good instincts in playmaking by assisting his teammates to take easy shots. He was offensively efficient while exercising admirable control.

Brandon Miller: A-

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 1 TOV, 8-13 FG, 2-5 3PT FG, 27 MIN

Miller was at all times comfortable and confident. He demonstrated good selection of the areas he wanted to exploit in the offensive play, and he had a nice selection of really efficient shots. He put pressure on the defense of Boston by either attacking the rim or hitting shots on the outside. He registered three steals on defense, which made his all-around productivity really good.

Moussa Diabate: B+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 2-4 FG, 5-6 FT, 29 MIN

Diabate’s performance was well-balanced and among the most well-rounded of the night. He controlled the glass and displayed solid passing for a big man, assisting six and helping facilitate the Charlotte offense. His level of activity stood out on both sides of the court, especially rebounding and making smart plays around the rim. It was not flashy, but certainly very productive.

Miles Bridges: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 3-10 FG, 2-7 3PT FG, 31 MIN

Bridges certainly did not have the most lively stat line, but still held significance to Charlotte’s win. His scoring, especially deep shooting, was not ideal, but he did help keep the offense flowing and remained active on the defensive end. This is represented in his strong plus-minus. Even in the absence of a great scoring effort, he contributed a ton to the overall feel and flow of the offense.

Sion James: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 1-4 FG, 1-4 3PT FG, 17 MIN

James had a stretch coming off the bench in the 4th quarter where he was able to assist the team in multiple different areas, which was needed. He helped out with some rebounds, and he had a couple of good, clean passes. Shoots aren’t his thing, but he added some defensive energy, and overall, just good energy put to work in his time on the court.

Ryan Kalkbrenner: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 3-4 FG, 14 MIN

Given the short minutes, Kalkbrenner used each one wisely by scoring and defending the rim very well. He was active near the rim and gave Boston a reason to change their mind about their attacks. Although his role was defensively small, Kalkbrenner used his short role very well to help Charlotte keep their high defensive effort.

Pat Connaughton: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-7 FG, 2-6 3PT FG, 14 MIN

While Connaughton’s shooting was not efficient, the guard was able to contribute to the team by hitting two threes. He was able to help the offensive flow by being active in defense. He was able to help the team by being able to fill a role on the bench.

Josh Green: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-3 FG, 21 MIN

Green was not able to shoot a lot, but still made an impact on the game with energy, and by being active on defense. Green also moved well without the ball, and played a big role in defense. Even though his stat sheet was not big, his impact was a big role in the defense.

Tre Mann: N/A

Game Stats: 0-3 FG, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 4 MIN

Mann’s time on the court did not leave a big impact while he was out. He had a tough time getting into his rhythm and his shots were not falling. With Charlotte in control, Mann’s time on the court was minimal.

Antonio Reeves: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 3 REB, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3PT FG, 5 MIN

Reeves was able to play for a very small amount of time, but still played very well. He hit a three-pointer and got a couple of rebounds, showing a lot of energy. Even when his minutes are limited, he is still able to positively impact the game.

Xavier Tillman: N/A

Game Stats: 1 BLK, 5 MIN