Charles Barkley Names His 10 Greatest NBA Players: LeBron And Kobe Not In Top 5

NBA legend and current television analyst Charles Barkley has never shied away from sharing strong opinions about basketball history. During a recent appearance on The Howard Eskin Show, Barkley offered his personal list of the greatest players in NBA history, a ranking that immediately sparked debate because it left both LeBron James and Kobe Bryant outside his top five.

Barkley began by naming what he considers the untouchable five players in league history. According to the Hall of Famer, those players set a standard that remains unmatched.

“Michael, Oscar Robertson, Bill Russell, Kareem, and Wilt. Those are my top five. Bill Russell, Wilt, and Kareem, no particular order, but those are my five.”

“I’ve got six as Kobe Bryant. Seven is LeBron… Then I’ve got Magic, Bird, Jerry West, and probably Tim Duncan. That’s my top ten. But this is all personal opinion. I’m never putting anybody ahead of those first five. As much as I love LeBron as a player, I don’t think he’s better than Kobe Bryant.”

The players Barkley referenced are widely regarded as foundational legends of the sport. Michael Jordan is often considered the greatest player ever, winning six NBA championships and five MVP awards. Oscar Robertson revolutionized the guard position and became the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season.

Meanwhile, Barkley highlighted three dominant centers who defined multiple eras of the league. Bill Russell led the Boston Celtics dynasty and won 11 championships, the most by any player in NBA history. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held the all-time scoring record for nearly four decades while winning six MVP awards and six titles. Wilt Chamberlain remains one of the most statistically dominant players the league has ever seen, including his famous 100-point game.

Kobe Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five NBA championships. The two-time Finals MVP finished his career with more than 33,000 points and remains one of the most influential players in the modern era.

LeBron James, who currently plays for the Lakers, is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and a four-time champion. His resume includes four MVP awards and championships with three different franchises. Despite that historic career, Barkley made it clear that he personally ranks Bryant ahead of him.

The rest of Barkley’s list included some of the most iconic figures in league history. Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were both included after James. Their rivalry defined the NBA throughout the 1980s and helped elevate the league’s popularity globally.

Barkley also mentioned Jerry West, one of the most accomplished guards in league history and the inspiration behind the NBA logo. West won a championship in 1972 and remains one of the greatest scorers and executives the sport has seen. Interestingly, Barkley appeared to slightly miscount as he finished his list.

After naming ten players, he added another Hall of Famer. Tim Duncan won five championships with the San Antonio Spurs and is widely considered the greatest power forward in NBA history.

Barkley acknowledged that the rankings reflect his personal opinion rather than an objective list. Still, his decision to place both Bryant and James outside the top five quickly reignited the long-running debate about how the modern era compares with earlier generations of NBA legends.

Interestingly, Barkley’s lists have been fairly consistent over the years. In past interviews, his top seven players have generally remained the same. The final few spots have shifted depending on the discussion. In one version of his top ten, Barkley included Hakeem Olajuwon, Duncan, and West. In another, he mentioned West, Elgin Baylor, and the Bird or Magic combination.

While Barkley has slightly adjusted the lower half of his rankings over the years, his core belief has remained consistent. In his view, the first five names on that list represent a tier of greatness that no one else has surpassed.