Mavericks Injury Update: Jason Kidd Gives An Optimistic Timeline On Cooper Flagg’s Return To Action

The Mavericks go up against the Hornets tonight in the first of a six-game road trip for the franchise. They are currently shorthanded as six players, including Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, were sidelined from action today.

Flagg is currently sidelined due to a left midfoot sprain and, including tonight, will have missed the last eight games for the Mavericks. Before the game tonight, Jason Kidd spoke to the media and addressed their star rookie’s return to the court.

“He’s ramping up,” Kidd said. “Everything is going well. Today he was going to get back into his routine, and hopefully, as we go on this road trip, he can get out and play in a game or two.”

The Mavericks are playing six road games, including tonight, over the next 10 days (until March 13, when they head home to host the Cavaliers). If Kidd is optimistic that Flagg could play at least a game or two in this stretch, means he could be back for the fifth game in this stretch.

Therefore, when the Mavericks head to Atlanta to face the Hawks on March 10, we could see the 19-year-old rookie back on the court for the Mavericks. If not the Hawks’ game, then at the latest by the subsequent fixture against the Grizzlies on March 11.

The No. 1 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft is currently averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 48.2% from the field.

He is currently competing with his former teammate from college, Kon Knueppel, for the Rookie of the Year award and has arguably been the only ray of hope and something positive in a season riddled with injuries and major roster changes.

Thankfully for the Mavericks, the NBA’s 65-game rule does not apply to the Rookie of the Year award. Therefore, he will remain in contention with Knueppel even if he misses more than 17 games this season.

Earlier in January 2026, Flagg missed three games due to a left ankle sprain and the management of that injury. Now he has injured the same foot, but in a different spot (midfoot, not the ankle).

The Mavericks do not look like promising play-in contenders (seven games behind the Trail Blazers, who are 10th in the West) and thus will probably be a lottery team by the end of the season.

They are currently on a three-game losing streak, have a 21-39 record for the season (before tonight), and are 12th in the West. There is no benefit to rushing his return as he might only be playing for individual honors and records this season.

Considering that Kyrie Irving has been shut down for the season despite not having played since one year ago today (tore his ACL on March 3, 2025), do you think the Mavericks should also consider doing that with Flagg at some point? Or should they let him fight it out until the end in the race for the Rookie of the Year award? Let us know what you think in the comments section.