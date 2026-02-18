Kyrie Irving Will Not Return This Season, Aims For 2026-27 Comeback From ACL Injury

The Dallas Mavericks have officially ruled out Kyrie Irving for the remainder of the season, confirming that the nine-time All-Star will not return from the torn ACL he suffered in his left knee last March. The update, first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania, makes it clear that Irving is targeting a full comeback for the 2026- 27 season rather than attempting a late return in what has become a lost year in Dallas.

Irving underwent ACL reconstruction surgery after going down on March 3rd in a game against the Sacramento Kings. While he has made what the team described as steady progress in rehabilitation, both sides agreed that rushing him back would make little sense. In a statement, Irving said the decision was not easy but called it the right one.

“This decision wasn’t easy, but it’s the right one. I am grateful for the Mavericks organization, my teammates, and our fans for their continued support throughout the process. I am looking forward to coming back stronger next season. The belief and drive I have inside only grows.”

“And I wanted to send a huge shoutout to ALL of my brothers and sisters out there whove torn their ACL or gotten injured doing what they love to do every day. THANK YOU for the inspiration. No fear!”

His agent, Shetellia Riley Irving, told ESPN that the priority is making sure Kyrie is one thousand percent when he returns and giving himself the best chance to chase a championship next season. That framing matters. Dallas is currently 19-35, sitting 12th in the Western Conference and seven games behind the 10th-seeded Clippers.

Even if Irving returned late in the year, the Mavericks simply do not have enough to make meaningful noise.

The franchise has already pivoted. After trading Anthony Davis and shedding long-term money, Dallas positioned itself for flexibility. The team now holds several expiring contracts and projects to have decent cap space this summer. With rookie cornerstone Cooper Flagg now central to the rebuild, the focus has clearly shifted to long-term stability rather than short-term survival.

Before the injury, Irving was still playing at an elite level. He averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from three-point range. At 33, coming off a major knee injury, the risk of rushing back outweighs any potential benefit in a season that is already slipping away.

This decision reflects logic, not surrender. ACL recoveries often take a full year or more, and Irving himself warned fans last summer not to hold their breath for a return during the 2025-26 campaign. Now the timeline is official. Kyrie Irving will aim for a 2026-27 return, fully healthy, fully integrated, and fully ready to help shape whatever the next era of Mavericks basketball looks like.