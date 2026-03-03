Zion Williamson’s Eating Habits Revealed: Pelicans Star Is Out Of Control

Stephen A. Smith reveals the shocking details behind Zion Williamson's food addiction.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Jan 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts on his way to the bench during a timeout against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Pelicans star Zion Williamson is hopeful to return from injury tonight against the Lakers, but his latest comeback hardly does anything to settle the doubts on his long-term durability. Besides an extensive injury history, Williamson has poor eating and dietary habits that have become known around the association. According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, however, his relationship with food may go beyond what any of us thought possible.

“Nothing was made up,” said Smith on First Take. “The information that emanated about Zion Williamson, yeah, it came from inside the organization. It came from people even closer than that to Zion Williamson. You got people that are alcoholics, you got people that are drug addicts, and stuff like that. What was Zion’s problem? Food! Food addict! The joke was, everybody in New Orleans who cooked knew about Zion Williamson, and he knew them. Cause that brother ate a lot. You even had rumors that he got busted hiding food under his bed.”

Every player is guilty of indulging in a little gluttony now and then, but Williamson’s habits far exceed the norm. He’s dealt with weight problems for his entire career, perpetuated by a love of junk food that makes it hard for him to stay in shape. It’s gotten so bad that some NBA legends are suggesting the Pelicans should hire an actual security force to ensure Williamson does not stray from his strict diet regimen.

So far, nothing has worked to set Zion straight, even as he’s struggled to meet expectations throughout his career. As a former No. 1 pick, he was drawing comparisons to LeBron James before years of underwhelming play cast doubt on his potential. Now, in his seventh NBA season, Williamson hasn’t made an All-Star team in three years, while the Pelicans sit 13th in the West at 19-43.

It’s gotten to a point where Zion’s entire reputation hinges on his diet. His game and impact are being actively inhibited as his dedication and love for the game get shrouded in doubt. For someone who was once the shining hope for the New Orleans Pelicans, he’s become their biggest reason for concern about the future. If he can just control his cravings and stick to a long-term health plan, it could go a long way toward setting things right once again. If not, Williamson could find trouble getting any team to match his current five-year, $197 million contract in 2028.

