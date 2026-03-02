Zion Williamson’s Health Was In Jeopardy In Year 3; Opens Up On Most Difficult Point In Career

Zion Williamson, the New Orleans Pelicans’ star, sat down with Mallika Andrews of ESPN tonight for an interview and addressed one of the biggest questions of his career: his health. The 25-year-old former All-Star’s career has been plagued by injuries amid rising concerns about his weight early on.

He spoke about how things turned ugly early on in his headlining basketball career as he came into the league as the No. 1 overall pick in 2019 and became one of the top players in the league with the prospects of turning into a superstar. Until injuries decided otherwise.

“The most difficult point was when I missed my third year with a broken foot. … There was a lot of criticism on my weight, my care for the game.”

“But the whole time, I’m looking at the doctor, and he’s looking at me like ‘yeah, we’re going to perform the surgery, but if this surgery doesn’t work, we really don’t know the next step,” Williamson said.

“Yeah. So, while people are saying what they’re saying, and everybody’s entitled to their own opinion, it is what it is. I’m in Portland, rehabbing, not knowing if my foot’s going to heal. I’m sorry. And it was frustrating. It was very frustrating, but I was low.”

“I was really low because I just wanted to play basketball. I just wanted to play the game I love. But every time you turn the TV on, every time I check my phone, it’s nothing but negative criticism. And at the time, it did a lot. As I said, it did a lot, but it was a, you know, blessing in disguise. And, you know, I learned from it, and I grew from it.”

Williamson’s injuries became such a major concern that he signed probably the most unique contract in NBA history that had conditions based on his health and weight to guarantee the money.

He had to play in 61 games this season to guarantee his $42.2 million for 2026-27. Williamson is currently averaging 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists after playing in 45 games so far while shooting 58.5% from the field. With 20 games left in the regular season, he looks set to reach that mark.

After playing in a career-high 35 straight games this season, the former No. 1 overall pick missed the Pelicans’ last game against the Clippers due to a right ankle sprain.

But Williamson is hoping that his absence will not be extended, and he will be back to action in their next game, which is against the Lakers tomorrow (Tuesday, March 3).

Zion Williamson is listed as questionable on the Pelicans’ official injury report for their next game in Los Angeles, while the other players listed (Trey Alexander and Hunter Dickinson) have been sent to the G-League on their two-way contracts. These are the only three names on the report.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are expecting to be fully healthy and do not have a single name mentioned on their latest injury report. Therefore, Williamson’s return could become a star-studded battle at the Crypto.com Arena.

I personally feel Williamson is on the right track to amend the damages that were done to a potentially generational career derailed by injuries. Clearly, his numbers show he is not yet the nightly 25-point threat he once was in the early peak of his career.

But at age 25, he has plenty of time to bounce back to his old dominant self while managing his health better this time. Hopefully, he does not reach similar or worse low points on the court that put his career in jeopardy again.