Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Set To Return From Injury Against Celtics After 5 Week Absence

Giannis Antetokounmpo is finally set to return after missing more than five weeks with a right calf strain. The Milwaukee Bucks star is expected to suit up tonight against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, and the timing could not be more dramatic.

Milwaukee sits at 26–33, 11th in the Eastern Conference, three games behind the Charlotte Hornets for the final Play-In spot. Only 23 games remain, and the margin for error is gone.

Before the injury, Giannis was playing at an elite level. He is averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while shooting a 64.5% from the field and an eye-catching 39.5% from three-point range in just 29.2 minutes per game. Even in limited minutes, he was dominant.

Availability has been the problem. He has played just 30 games this season and missed 29. The most recent calf strain cost him 15 straight games. To Milwaukee’s credit, the team did not collapse during that stretch. The Bucks went 8–7 and stayed afloat. But staying afloat is not enough in a conference where the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets have quietly built separation.

Boston presents an immediate measuring stick. The Celtics are 40–20 and second in the East, a team with continuity, depth, and championship aspirations. Throwing Giannis back into that fire says everything about Milwaukee’s urgency. They need him not just to play well, but to instantly lift a roster that has lacked identity without him.

There is also the larger storyline hovering over everything. Giannis remains heavily linked to potential movement this summer. He has publicly said he wants to remain in Milwaukee for now, but has also made it clear he will evaluate the decision when the season ends.

Front offices around the league are watching. Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly preparing for an aggressive pursuit, envisioning a future pairing of Giannis with Luka Doncic. That kind of possibility only increases scrutiny on every remaining Bucks game.

Tonight also offers a new dynamic. Cam Thomas, Milwaukee’s buyout addition, will get a chance to share the floor with Giannis. In nine games with the Bucks, Thomas has averaged 14.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. He has already delivered explosive performances of 34 and 27 points, though his production has cooled since the All-Star break. Playing alongside Giannis changes spacing, shot quality, and defensive attention. It is an opportunity for Thomas to prove he can be part of something sustainable.

With 23 games left, Milwaukee does not have time for gradual ramp-ups or moral victories. The race is tight as the schedule is unforgiving, but the questions about the franchise’s future are growing louder. Giannis Antetokounmpo is back, and now the Bucks must show whether that is enough.