Lakers Are Planning All-Out Pursuit For Giannis Antetokounmpo In The 2026 Offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers are not thinking small in 2026. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the franchise is planning an all-out pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer if the Milwaukee Bucks are forced to trade him.

This is not a casual interest. It is positioning and asset preservation. And it is why the Lakers avoided making a blockbuster move at the deadline.

On paper, Los Angeles can put together a real offer. They control three tradable first-round picks and have two pick swaps available. That gives them draft capital flexibility, especially if Milwaukee chooses to pivot toward a full reset instead of a soft retool.

But here is where it gets complicated.

The Lakers do not have a treasure chest of young blue-chip prospects. The only premium player asset they possess is Austin Reaves. And internally, they do not want to lose him. Luka Doncic reportedly loves playing alongside Reaves. The organization values his shot creation, toughness, and contract flexibility. If the Bucks demand him, Los Angeles would have to either extend him and trade him later or structure a sign-and-trade.

Beyond Reaves, the Lakers are thin. They do not have a collection of high upside rookie scale players. They do not have a stockpile of mid-tier assets to stack into a compelling package. Compared to other potential bidders, that matters.

The Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, and Minnesota Timberwolves were all previously linked to Giannis before the trade deadline. Each of those teams can theoretically build offers that include either established All-Star caliber players or younger cornerstone pieces. That is the type of package Milwaukee may prioritize if it wants to remain competitive instead of bottoming out.

So why do the Lakers believe they have a shot?

Because stars drive this league, and Los Angeles believes that if Giannis ever signals preferred destinations, they will be on the shortlist. The market, the brand, and the chance to play next to Luka Doncic form a powerful recruiting pitch.

There is also a long-term vision at play. The Lakers have shifted their timeline around Luka. LeBron James is no longer the centerpiece of the future. This is about pairing a 31-year-old Giannis with a 27-year-old Luka and building the next era of dominance in Hollywood.

Of course, not everyone is sold on the basketball fit. Former Laker Danny Green recently questioned whether two ball-dominant superstars like Giannis and Luka would truly mesh in a half-court setting. Giannis thrives in transition and downhill pressure. Luka controls tempo and operates methodically. Blending those styles would require sacrifice and adjustment.

Still, talent usually finds a way.

The bigger hurdle may not be fit. It may be value. If Milwaukee opens the bidding, the Lakers could easily be outgunned by deeper asset war chests.

But make no mistake. If Giannis wants out, the Lakers are not dipping their toes in. They are diving all the way in.