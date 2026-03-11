Grading Every 60+ Scoring Game In The Last 10 Years: Bam Adebayo Might Not Be That High

Bam Adebayo gave the NBA one of its wildest scoring nights in recent memory on Tuesday night, dropping 83 points in the Heat’s 150-129 win over the Wizards. It was the second-highest single-game total in league history, behind only Wilt Chamberlain’s 100, and it blew past Kobe Bryant’s 81. Adebayo finished 20-of-43 from the field, 7-of-22 from three, and a record 36-of-43 from the line, while also grabbing nine rebounds.

But historic does not always mean untouchable when it comes to grading scoring explosions. Almost as soon as the game ended, the pushback started. The biggest criticism was obvious: 43 free-throw attempts is an NBA record, and for a lot of fans, that changes how this performance will be remembered compared to other 60-plus games built more on shot-making from the field.

That does not mean Adebayo’s night was fake, or that it should be dismissed. You still have to carry that kind of volume, handle that kind of usage, and convert under that kind of attention.

But this is a grading of the best 60-plus scoring games of the last decade, not just the biggest point totals, and efficiency profile, shot difficulty, game context, and free-throw dependence all matter. And that is exactly why Bam might not end up as high as the raw 83 suggests.

Klay Thompson – 60 Points (December 5, 2016)

Game Stats: 60 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 21-33 FG, 8-14 3P, 10-11 FT

Klay Thompson’s 60 against the Pacers is still one of the cleanest scoring explosions of the modern era. The raw total is elite on its own, but the real selling point is how little wasted motion there was in the performance. He got to 60 in just 29 minutes, did not even play the fourth quarter, and reached that number on only 33 shot attempts. That efficiency is what separates this game from a lot of other 60-point nights that needed huge volume or a full game of force-feeding.

The style of the scoring matters too. This was peak Klay. Constant movement, quick-trigger jumpers, almost no overdribbling, and total control within the Warriors’ offensive flow. NBA.com’s look back on the game highlighted that he scored 60 in fewer than 30 minutes, which still puts it in a class of its own. The famous detail is that he needed only 11 dribbles to get there, which says everything about the shot diet. This was not a heliocentric star hijacking every possession. It was an off-ball scorer turning precision into a massacre.

There is also something to be said for the lack of padding. Because the game was over, Thompson never got the extra quarter that many other 60-point scorers needed to push the number higher. In a weird way, that helps the grade. It made the performance feel purer. Less hunting, more destruction. For a regular-season scoring game, this is very close to the ideal blueprint.

Grade: A

Devin Booker – 70 Points (March 24, 2017)

Game Stats: 70 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 21-40 FG, 4-11 3P, 24-26 FT

Devin Booker’s 70-point game against the Celtics is one of the strangest elite scoring performances of the last decade because the number is historic, but the full context makes it much harder to grade at the very top. On pure shot creation, there was still a lot to admire. He was only 20 years old, scored from all three levels, handled a huge workload, and still added playmaking and secondary stats. Seventy is seventy. That part matters.

But this is also the game that became the poster child for empty-calorie scoring criticism. The Suns lost 130-120, and the ending drew plenty of backlash because they were clearly chasing the number once the result was basically decided. There were intentional fouls, deliberate clock management, and a very obvious push to get Booker to 70 rather than to seriously threaten the comeback. That does not erase the skill it took to get there, but it absolutely affects the grade when comparing it to other 60-plus games that came more naturally within the flow of winning basketball.

The efficiency was strong, though not untouchable, and the 24 free throws are part of the conversation, too. This was a real explosion, not a fake one, but it was also a heavily curated one. Booker was brilliant, yet the game is remembered almost as much for the stat-chasing optics as for the shot-making itself. That is why it lands below the cleanest masterpieces in this category.

Grade: B-

James Harden – 60 Points (January 30, 2018)

Game Stats: 60 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST, 4 STL, 1 BLK, 19-30 FG, 5-14 3P, 17-18 FT

James Harden’s 60 against the Magic is one of the strongest scoring games on this whole list because it was not just a bucket-chasing night. It was a full offensive takeover. He became the first player in NBA history to post a 60-point triple-double, and that part matters because the playmaking load was real, not cosmetic. He did not just finish possessions. He controlled the entire game.

The efficiency was elite too. Sixty points on 30 shots is outrageous for that kind of usage, especially when the defense knows everything is flowing through one player. The Rockets were also short-handed, with key scorers unavailable, which made the burden even heavier. Harden had to create the offense, carry the volume, and still close the game in a competitive matchup. This was not a blowout where a scorer got hot and kept hunting. The Rockets needed all of it in a seven-point win.

The only thing that keeps it from the absolute top tier of modern scoring performances is the free-throw count. Seventeen makes at the line is part of Harden’s style and part of his value, but it does affect the visual compared to cleaner field-goal masterpieces like Klay Thompson’s 60 in three quarters. Still, that is nitpicking. When you combine the scoring volume, the efficiency, the playmaking, the steals, and the game context, this was one of the most complete offensive games of the decade.

Grade: A+

Kemba Walker – 60 Points (November 17, 2018)

Game Stats: 60 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 4 STL, 1 BLK, 21-34 FG, 6-14 3P, 12-12 FT

Kemba Walker’s 60 against the 76ers deserves real respect because it was not a cheap heater against a weak defense. It came against a serious playoff team, it needed overtime, and the entire team was leaning on him for basically every difficult possession. The shot-making load was massive, and he still got there on excellent efficiency. Sixty points on 34 shots with perfect free-throw shooting is elite work for any guard, especially one creating so much of it off the dribble.

What keeps this game from the very top tier is the result. The Hornets lost 122-119 in overtime on Jimmy Butler’s buzzer-beater, and that matters in a ranking like this. Fair or not, winning gives these performances more weight because it ties the scoring outburst directly to game control. Walker absolutely had control for long stretches, but the ending leaves this one feeling more tragic than definitive.

Still, the degree of difficulty was high enough that it cannot be pushed too far down. This was not a force-fed chase for a round number. It was a small guard carrying a real offense against a contender and almost stealing the game by himself. That gives it more substance than some bigger totals in easier contexts. The loss docks it a bit, but the shot creation, efficiency, and opponent quality keep it comfortably in the upper tier.

Grade: A-

James Harden – 61 Points (January 23, 2019)

Game Stats: 61 PTS, 15 REB, 4 AST, 5 STL, 0 BLK, 17-38 FG, 5-20 3P, 22-25 FT

The Knicks game is harder to place because the total was historic, but the efficiency was clearly below the other Harden explosions from that season. He needed 38 shots, went 5-of-20 from three, and leaned heavily on free throws to get there. The line still deserves respect because 61 with 15 rebounds and five steals is ridiculous production, and all 61 points being unassisted says a lot about the shot creation burden. This was one man offense in its most extreme form.

That said, this is exactly the kind of performance that shows why raw point total cannot be the only grading tool. Compared to the Spurs game, this one was more of a grind. The volume was enormous, the three-point efficiency was shaky, and the free-throw dependence was much more noticeable. The Rockets still needed the scoring in a four-point win, so it was not stat-padding, but it was less clean and less aesthetically overwhelming than the very best 60-plus games on this list.

It still grades well because of the sheer creation difficulty and the fact that he dragged it to a win at Madison Square Garden. But among Harden’s own scoring eruptions that year, this one falls a bit lower.

Grade: B-

James Harden – 61 Points (March 22, 2019)

Game Stats: 61 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 19-34 FG, 9-13 3P, 14-17 FT

This one was a more pure scoring masterpiece than Harden’s earlier 60-point triple-double. Against the Spurs, he was much less focused on orchestrating everything and much more locked into one thing: torching a real opponent with impossible shot-making. He opened with 27 points in the first quarter, finished with nine threes, and did it in a competitive game the Rockets actually needed. That matters. This was not empty volume against a bad team. It was a star carrying a contender against another playoff-caliber opponent with real pressure attached.

The efficiency profile is what pushes it near the very top. Sixty-one points on 34 shots is absurd, especially when so much of the shot diet came from self-created threes and late-clock isolations. The free-throw count was there, as it usually was with Harden, but it did not dominate the feel of the game. The threes did. That is a big difference in a ranking like this. Visually and analytically, this one felt more explosive and more difficult than some of his other giant scoring nights.

The only thing holding it back from a completely untouchable grade is the lack of broader all-around value compared to the 60-point triple-double. But if this list is really about scoring games, not total games, this has a very serious case as Harden’s best pure bucket-getting performance of that season.

Grade: A

Damian Lillard – 60 Points (November 8, 2019)

Game Stats: 60 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 19-33 FG, 7-16 3P, 15-15 FT

This one is a classic example of an amazing scoring game that loses some value because of the result. Damian Lillard was brilliant against the Nets, scoring 60 on elite efficiency and doing it with basically every type of shot in his bag. He got to the line, burned them from deep, and still kept the turnovers manageable despite a massive offensive load. From a pure bucket-getting standpoint, this is one of the best 60-point games of the era.

But the problem is simple: the Blazers lost. They fell 119-115, and that always matters when you are grading these explosions against each other. Fair or not, winning gives these games more substance because it ties the scoring directly to control. Lillard clearly did his part, but when the team still comes up short, it is harder to place the game over other 60-point nights that ended in dominant wins or carried even more all-around value.

The other thing working in its favor is that this did not feel gimmicky. There was no weird stat chase, no inflated late-game padding, and no soft context. It was just Lillard carrying a broken offense and nearly dragging the Blazers across the line by himself. That keeps it in the upper tier even with the loss.

Grade: A-

James Harden – 60 Points (November 30, 2019)

Game Stats: 60 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 16-24 FG, 8-14 3P, 20-23 FT

Harden’s 60 against the Hawks is ridiculous, but it is also a weird one to grade because the game barely stayed competitive. The Rockets won 158-111, Harden got there in only 31 minutes, and he did not play in the fourth quarter. That helps the performance in one sense because it shows how quickly he detonated, but it also hurts it a bit because the opponent was weak and the pressure level was low by the second half.

Still, the efficiency is absurd. Sixty points on 24 shots is outrageous, and unlike some high-volume Harden games, this one did not need ugly efficiency to get there. He was efficient from the field, lethal from three, and overwhelming as a foul-drawer. The eight assists also matter because this was not just empty scoring in a vacuum. He was still running the offense while putting the game to bed.

What keeps it slightly below the absolute best performances on this list is the context. The Hawks were collapsing, the Rockets were rolling, and the competitive stakes were not that high. But as a pure scoring blitz, this is one of the nastiest 60-point games of the decade.

Grade: A

Damian Lillard – 61 Points (January 20, 2020)

Game Stats: 61 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 17-37 FG, 11-20 3P, 16-16 FT

This was one of the best pure shot-making games of the decade. Lillard’s 61 against the Warriors came in overtime, and the Trail Blazers needed every bit of it in a 129-124 win. That already gives it a stronger base than some other monster scoring nights. It was not empty volume. It was survival scoring.

The 11 threes are a huge part of the grade. This was peak Lillard range, pulling up from deep, stretching the defense far beyond normal coverage, and still carrying the offense late. The 16-of-16 at the line matters too because there was zero waste in the efficiency profile. He mixed nuclear perimeter shooting with total control at the stripe, and adding 10 rebounds and seven assists gives the game even more substance.

The only small thing holding it back from absolute perfection is the opponent. The Warriors were not a serious team that year, so the difficulty of the matchup was not as great as some other 60-plus games on this list. But even with that context, 61 in a game that went to overtime, with elite efficiency and huge clutch pressure, is hard to nitpick too much. This was not gimmicky. It was one star dragging his team through a dangerous game with outrageous shot-making.

Grade: A

Damian Lillard – 61 Points (August 11, 2020)

Game Stats: 61 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 17-32 FG, 9-17 3P, 18-18 FT

The Mavs game is the stronger of Lillard’s two 61-point nights that season because the stakes were much heavier. This was inside the bubble, with the Blazers fighting for their playoff life, and the Mavericks were a much better opponent than that Warriors team. That context pushes the performance up immediately. Lillard was not just getting hot. He was carrying urgency.

The efficiency is absurd. Sixty-one points on 32 shots is elite enough on its own, but doing it while going 9-of-17 from three and 18-of-18 from the line makes it even cleaner. There is almost nothing empty in the scoring profile. He was efficient from deep, perfect at the stripe, and still added eight assists while dominating a game the Trail Blazers had to win.

This one also gets a boost because it felt like a true superstar pressure game. Lillard was in the middle of that insane bubble stretch where every possession carried playoff weight, and this outing became one of the clearest examples of him bending a season by force. Compared to some other huge scoring totals, this had the ideal mix of volume, efficiency, opponent quality, and stakes. That is usually what separates a great scoring game from a historic one.

Grade: A+

Stephen Curry – 62 Points (January 3, 2021)

Game Stats: 62 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 18-31 FG, 8-16 3P, 18-19 FT

Stephen Curry opened the 2021 calendar with the first 60-point game of the 2020-21 season, and it felt like a warning shot to the rest of the league. On January 3, he dropped a career-high 62 in a 137-122 win over the Blazers, answering all the early noise around the Warriors and around his own start to the year. More than anything, this was a reminder of how devastating Curry still was when his jumper, off-ball movement, and foul drawing all clicked at once.

The efficiency was elite. He got to 62 on just 31 shots, went 8-of-16 from three, and hit 18 of his 19 free throws. That is an absurd scoring profile, especially because this was not some empty explosion against a dead game script. Portland was a real opponent, and Curry completely bent the game with his gravity and shot-making.

What pushes this one high is that it felt important. It was the first 60-point game of the season, it came early when the Warriors were still trying to establish themselves, and it had real statement value. The only thing that keeps it a touch below the absolute top tier is that it was more of a scoring showcase than a total all-around takeover. Still, as a pure offensive eruption, it was one of the best of the year.

Grade: A

Bradley Beal – 60 Points (January 6, 2021)

Game Stats: 60 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 20-35 FG, 7-10 3P, 13-15 FT

Just three days after Curry set the tone for the season, Bradley Beal became the second player to hit 60 in 2020-21, doing it on January 6 against the 76ers. The shot-making was excellent, and the degree of difficulty deserves credit because this came against a strong team. Beal was efficient from everywhere, drilled seven threes, and did not need reckless volume to get there.

That said, this one loses ground because the Wizards still lost 141-136. Beal was spectacular, but the performance never fully crossed into signature territory the way the best 60-point games do. When these nights come in losses, they almost always feel a little lighter in a ranking like this, especially when compared to performances that directly swung huge wins.

Still, the efficiency profile was strong enough that this cannot be pushed too low. Sixty on 35 shots with seven made threes is real scoring substance, not empty accumulation. It just lacks the winning context and iconic feel of the better entries on the list.

Grade: A-

Jayson Tatum – 60 Points (April 30, 2021)

Game Stats: 60 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 20-37 FG, 5-7 3P, 15-17 FT

Jayson Tatum closed the season’s 60-point club with the best storyline of the three. On April 30, he dropped 60 against the Spurs in what became the last 60-point game of the 2020-21 regular season, and he did it while leading the Celtics back from a 32-point deficit in a 143-140 overtime win. That instantly gives this game more weight than a normal scoring outburst.

The comeback is the whole point here. Tatum did not just get hot in a comfortable win. He rescued a game that looked finished, exploded late, and completely changed the result. That is a major separator in a ranking like this. The efficiency was strong, the shot diet was varied, and the pressure level was much higher than in a typical big scoring night because every bucket actually mattered to the outcome.

It also helped that this felt like a real star turn. Tatum tied the Celtics franchise record and delivered one of the season’s most memorable individual performances, but the comeback is what elevates it. This was not just about the number. It was about the impact of the number. Among the 60-point games from that season, this one has the best overall case.

Grade: A+

Karl-Anthony Towns – 60 Points (March 14, 2022)

Game Stats: 60 PTS, 17 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 19-31 FG, 7-11 3P, 15-16 FT

Karl-Anthony Towns got there first in 2021-22, dropping 60 against the Spurs, one night before Irving’s explosion. And in some ways, his game is more impressive because of the complete stat line. Sixty points is one thing. Sixty plus 17 rebounds from a big man who also hit seven threes is a different kind of dominance. The Timberwolves won 149-139, and Towns was the clear engine of the whole thing.

What makes this game stand out is its versatility. Towns was not just bullying smaller defenders inside or piling up free throws. He scored from the post, stretched the floor, attacked mismatches, and still kept the efficiency at an elite level. Nineteen makes on 31 shots for a center with real perimeter volume is nasty work. The 17 rebounds also matter because they make the performance feel more complete and more physically overwhelming than a standard scoring eruption.

The only reason it stops short of the very top grade is the opponent quality and the defensive environment. That Spurs team was not exactly making life impossible, and 149 team points tells you this was a loose game. But the blend of scoring volume, efficiency, rebounding, and matchup-bending skill still makes this one of the strongest big-man scoring games of the era.

Grade: A

Kyrie Irving – 60 Points (March 15, 2022)

Game Stats: 60 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 4 STL, 0 BLK, 20-31 FG, 8-12 3P, 12-13 FT

Kyrie Irving’s 60 against the Magic came one day after Karl-Anthony Towns hit 60, so it instantly turned into part of a rare scoring binge around the league. But unlike some other 60-point games, this one did not need heavy volume or late stat-chasing. Irving got there in just 35 minutes in a 150-108 win, scored 41 in the first half, and set the Nets’ franchise record in the process. That alone puts it in elite territory.

The efficiency is what really carries the grade. Sixty points on 31 shots is absurd for any perimeter scorer, especially one creating that much of the offense with tough pull-ups, slippery finishes, and shot-making from deep. He went 8-of-12 from three and barely wasted possessions. That is the key difference between a great scoring game and a truly high-end one. This was not just a big number. It was a surgical one.

The only thing that holds it back a little is context. The Magic were not a serious opponent (22-60), and the game got out of hand early. So while the scoring itself was elite, the pressure was lower than in some other entries on this list. Still, from a pure shot-making and efficiency standpoint, this is one of the cleanest 60-point performances of the last decade.

Grade: A

Luka Doncic – 60 Points (December 27, 2022)

Game Stats: 60 PTS, 21 REB, 10 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 21-31 FG, 2-6 3P, 16-22 FT

Luka Doncic gave us the first 60-point game of the 2022-23 season, and it was not just a scoring outburst. It was one of the most absurd all-around games in modern NBA history. The Mavericks beat the Knicks 126-121 in overtime, and Doncic finished with a 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, becoming the first player ever to post that stat line in a game. The sheer scale of it already puts this one near the top.

What really boosts the grade is the context. This was not a blowout or a soft defense that rolled over. The Mavericks needed a miracle just to force overtime, and Doncic created it himself with the famous intentional miss and putback at the buzzer in regulation before closing the game out in OT. That turns a huge box score into a real legacy-style regular-season performance.

The only small nitpick is that the three-point shooting was not the engine here, so it did not have the same visual flamethrower effect as some guard explosions on this list. But that barely matters when the total package is this overwhelming. Scoring volume, rebounding dominance, playmaking, clutch shot-making, and a comeback win all in one game is about as complete as it gets.

Grade: A+

Donovan Mitchell – 71 Points (January 2, 2023)

Game Stats: 71 PTS, 8 REB, 11 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 22-34 FG, 7-15 3P, 20-25 FT

Just six days after Doncic opened the season’s 60-point club, Donovan Mitchell took it to another level. He dropped 71 in a 145-134 overtime win over the Bulls, the highest-scoring game of the season and the most points in a game since Kobe Bryant’s 81. That alone gives it historic weight.

The case for this game is easy. It was not just scoring for the sake of scoring. Mitchell added 11 assists and eight rebounds, meaning he directly drove almost everything the Cavaliers did offensively. He also produced one of the key plays of the season by intentionally missing the free throw late in regulation, grabbing the ball back, and scoring to force overtime. So this was not empty offense. It was offense tied directly to winning under pressure.

The only reason this is not an automatic untouchable perfect score is the free-throw volume. Twenty-five attempts are part of the story, and some other elite scoring games on this list look a bit cleaner from the field. Still, that is a very small complaint. Seventy-one with strong efficiency, real playmaking value, and huge comeback context is one of the best scoring games of the last decade.

Grade: A+

Damian Lillard – 60 Points (January 25, 2023)

Game Stats: 60 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 21-29 FG, 9-15 3P, 9-10 FT

Lillard gave us the third massive scoring game of that stretch on January 25, and in some ways, it is one of the cleanest. The Trail Blazers beat the Jazz 134-124, and Lillard got to 60 on just 29 shots, which is outrageous efficiency for that kind of volume. He shot 9-of-15 from three, barely missed at the line, and still added eight rebounds and six assists.

This game stands out because it had almost no wasted possessions. Some 60-point nights need a huge diet of shots or a flood of free throws to get there. This one did not. Lillard was just devastatingly efficient from everywhere, and that makes the performance look better both analytically and aesthetically. It felt like one of those nights where every defensive adjustment came too late.

The only thing keeping it below the absolute top shelf is that it did not have the same iconic comeback or overtime drama as the Doncic and Mitchell games around it. It was more straightforward domination than legendary theater. But if the question is pure scoring quality, this one is right there with almost anything.

Grade: A+

Damian Lillard – 71 Points (February 26, 2023)

Game Stats: 71 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 22-38 FG, 13-22 3P, 14-14 FT

Lillard closed the season’s 60-plus run with the biggest pure scoring blast of the group. On February 26, he dropped 71 in a 131-114 win over the Rockets, matching Mitchell for the season high and setting a franchise record in the process. He also made 13 threes, which is a huge part of why this game feels so explosive, even next to other 70-point nights.

The case here is built on shot-making violence. Thirteen threes, perfect free-throw shooting, and 71 points in under 40 minutes is absurd. In fact, every report and later historical summary noted how rare it was to get to 70 with that kind of pace and perimeter volume. From a pure scoring perspective, this may be the most terrifying offensive display of the four.

What docks it just a touch is the opponent. The Rockets were not offering real resistance, and the game did not carry the same pressure as Doncic saving the Mavs or Mitchell dragging the Cavs through overtime. Still, the efficiency and shot difficulty are so ridiculous that it stays in the top tier anyway. This was one of the best flamethrower games of the era.

Grade: A+

Giannis Antetokounmpo – 64 Points (December 13, 2023)

Game Stats: 64 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 4 BLK, 20-28 FG, 1-1 3P, 23-32 FT

The 2023-24 season had multiple scoring outbursts in ways we hadn’t seen before. Giannis Antetokounmpo gave us the first 60-point game on December 13, and it was pure force. He dropped a franchise-record 64 in the Bucks’ 140-126 win over the Pacers, bullying the paint all night and turning every possession into rim pressure or free throws.

This one is a little tricky to grade because the dominance was real, but so was the whistle. Giannis went 23-of-32 from the line, which is a massive part of the scoring total and naturally brings the aesthetic score down compared to the cleaner shooting explosions on this list. Still, 64 on 28 field goal attempts is outrageous efficiency for a player creating that much contact and still finishing everything inside.

The other thing helping this performance is that it was a real test. The Pacers had one of the league’s best offenses, the game had energy, and Giannis had to keep scoring because the pace never let up. It did not have the same impossible shot-making vibe as some guard eruptions, but as a power scoring game, it was one of the nastiest of the decade.

Grade: A

Joel Embiid – 70 Points (January 22, 2024)

Game Stats: 70 PTS, 18 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 24-41 FG, 1-2 3P, 21-23 FT

A little over a month after Giannis opened the season’s 60-point club, Joel Embiid raised the bar with 70 in the 76ers’ 133-123 win over the Spurs. It was a franchise record, the highest-scoring game of the season at that point, and one of the most overwhelming big-man performances of the modern era.

What makes this one special is the combination of volume and control. Embiid was not just piling up points. He added 18 rebounds, handled a huge offensive load, and scored from the post, mid-range, foul line, and face-up game. Seventy points from a center usually sounds like brute force. This had much more skill than that.

The free throws were a big part of it, of course, and that keeps it from feeling quite as clean as the very best perimeter flamethrower games. But unlike some other huge scoring nights, this one still felt fully in the flow of winning basketball. The 76ers needed it, the matchup had real intrigue because it was his first meeting with Victor Wembanyama, and Embiid delivered a historic answer.

Grade: A+

Karl-Anthony Towns – 62 Points (January 22, 2024)

Game Stats: 62 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 21-35 FG, 10-15 3P, 10-14 FT

Later that same night, Karl-Anthony Towns made it two 60-point games in one day, dropping 62 against the Hornets. On pure shot-making, this is one of the best entries on the list. Towns hit 10 threes, scored 44 in the first half, and looked completely unguardable for long stretches. That kind of perimeter barrage from a big man is still ridiculous to watch.

But the grade takes a hit because the Timberwolves lost 128-125, and that loss was ugly. They blew an 18-point lead at home to one of the weaker teams in the league, which changes the whole feel of the performance. Instead of a signature superstar win, the game became a weird mix of brilliance and bad team offense late.

That is what makes this one hard to place. The efficiency was elite, the three-point volume was absurd, and 62 from a center is rare air. But when a game like that ends in a collapse, it is impossible to rank it with the cleanest and most meaningful 60-point nights. The scoring was incredible. The overall game was not.

Grade: B+

Devin Booker – 62 Points (January 26, 2024)

Game Stats: 62 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 22-37 FG, 6-12 3P, 12-13 FT

Devin Booker started the scoring binge with 62 against the Pacers, but this one gets dragged down by the result. The shot-making was great, and 62 on 37 shots with strong three-point and free-throw efficiency is no joke. He had the full scoring package going and carried the Suns for long stretches.

Still, the Suns lost 133-131, and that matters here. Like some of Booker’s other huge scoring nights, the number was historic, but the game itself did not fully turn into a signature win. That keeps it below the cleanest top-tier entries.

Grade: A-

Luka Doncic – 73 Points (January 26, 2024)

Game Stats: 73 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 25-33 FG, 8-13 3P, 15-16 FT

Later that same night, Luka Doncic completely stole the spotlight. His 73 against the Hawks is one of the best scoring games of the decade, full stop. The efficiency is outrageous, the shot difficulty was high, and he still added serious rebounding and playmaking value in a 148-143 win.

This is what an elite 70-point game should look like. It was not just volume. It was surgical dominance against a defense that had no answers. When you score 73 on 33 shots and barely miss all night, there is not much to nitpick.

Grade: A+

Stephen Curry – 60 Points (February 3, 2024)

Game Stats: 60 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 22-38 FG, 10-23 3P, 6-6 FT

Steph Curry’s 60 against the Hawks was classic Curry in one sense and frustrating in another. The shot-making was ridiculous, especially from deep, and he got there with very little help from the line. That always makes these games look cleaner.

But the Warriors lost 141-134 in overtime, so the performance lands a bit lower than it could have. It was brilliant, but not fully rewarded, and that hurts when stacking it against the very best 60-point games.

Grade: A-

Jalen Brunson – 61 Points (March 29, 2024)

Game Stats: 61 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 25-47 FG, 5-13 3P, 6-6 FT

Jalen Brunson closed the 2023-24 group with a very tough, very real star scoring game. He dropped 61 against the Spurs, carried a huge creation load, and did it with almost no help from the foul line. That part deserves real credit.

The issue is efficiency and result. He needed 47 shots, and the Knicks still lost 130-126 in overtime. So while the burden was enormous and the toughness was obvious, this was more grind than masterpiece compared to the cleaner explosions above it.

Grade: B+

De’Aaron Fox – 60 Points (November 15, 2024)

Game Stats: 60 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 22-35 FG, 6-10 3P, 10-11 FT

De’Aaron Fox gave us the first 60-point game of the 2024-25 season, and it was probably the best game of his career, even with the Kings losing 130-126 in overtime to the Timberwolves. That is what makes it a tough grade.

On one hand, the shot-making was elite. Fox scored 26 points in the fourth quarter and overtime alone, finished with a franchise-record 60, and did it on an excellent efficiency profile for a lead guard carrying that much creation burden. He was not just hot. He was dragging the Kings back from a 20-point second-half deficit almost by himself.

What holds it back is simple: the Kings still lost, and the very best 60-point games usually end with a signature win. But for pure scoring quality, this belongs in strong company.

Grade: A-

Nikola Jokic – 61 Points (April 1, 2025)

Game Stats: 61 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 18-29 FG, 6-11 3P, 19-24 FT

Nikola Jokic’s 61 against the Timberwolves is one of the most absurd offensive games of the last decade because it was not just a scoring eruption. It was a 60-point triple-double, and not an empty one. The Nuggets needed every bit of it in a 140-139 double-overtime loss, and Jokic responded with the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history.

The efficiency makes it even scarier. Sixty-one points on 29 shots is outrageous for any player, let alone a center who also had to create for everyone else. He hit six threes, got to the line 24 times, and still finished with 10 assists and just four turnovers in 53 minutes. This was not some narrow scoring performance detached from the rest of the game. It was total offensive control under playoff-level pressure.

The loss is the only thing keeping this from being a perfect game. But unlike some other losing efforts on this list, this one almost feels too historic to punish heavily. In terms of burden, versatility, and statistical absurdity, it is one of the very best entries here.

Grade: A+

Bam Adebayo – 83 Points (March 10, 2026)

Game Stats: 83 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 20-43 FG, 7-22 3P, 36-43 FT

Bam Adebayo’s 83-point game is the hardest one on this list to grade because the raw total screams all-time greatness, but almost everything around it drags it down. Yes, 83 is the second-highest scoring game in NBA history, and yes, the Heat still won comfortably, 150-129. But this was not one of those nights where the number alone should end the conversation. The Wizards came in on an eight-game losing streak, and this is one of the weakest competitive contexts any 60-plus game on this list had. The Wizards have been one of the league’s worst teams, and that showed.

The bigger issue is how the points were built. Adebayo shot 20-of-43 from the field and 7-of-22 from three, then got to a record 43 free-throw attempts and made a record 36 of them. That completely changes the feel of the performance. This was not a Klay Thompson-style flamethrower or a Luka Doncic-style all-around masterpiece. It was a historic whistle game, and that matters when grading scoring quality, not just scoring total.

Then there is the late-game ugliness. The reaction around the game centered on the stat-padding optics, with obvious force-feeding in a blowout to push Adebayo higher on the all-time list. That does not make the game fake. You still have to convert. But it does make it feel less organic, less competitive, and frankly less honorable than most of the elite scoring nights here. The number is historic. The way it happened was not pretty.

Grade: B+