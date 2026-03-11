Jazz vs. Knicks Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Jazz host the Knicks at Delta Center on Wednesday, March 11, at 9:00 PM ET.

The Jazz are 20-45 and 14th in the West, while the Knicks are 41-25 and third in the East.

The Jazz are 12-21 at home, and the Knicks are 17-16 on the road.

The Jazz last played on Monday and beat the Warriors 119-116, while the Knicks lost 126-118 to the Clippers that same night.

These teams have played once this season, and the Knicks won that game 146-112 on December 5.

For the Jazz, Keyonte George is putting up 23.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists, while Ace Bailey has added 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson is at 26.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 6.5 assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns brings 20.0 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.

This game is about whether the Jazz can turn it into a pace-and-passing game, because if it settles into clean half-court possessions, the matchup leans heavily toward the Knicks.

Injury Report

Jazz

Lauri Markkanen: Out (right hip impingement)

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out (left knee injury recovery)

Walker Kessler: Out (left shoulder injury recovery)

Jusuf Nurkic: Out (nose injury recovery)

John Konchar: Questionable (left calf soreness)

Keyonte George: Questionable (illness)

Knicks

Dillon Jones: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Miles McBride: Out (pelvic core muscle surgery)

Josh Hart: Questionable (left knee soreness)

Why The Jazz Have The Advantage

The Jazz can make this game uncomfortable with tempo. They play at a 101.5 pace, which ranks fifth in the league, and they average 29.5 assists per game, which ranks second. The Knicks are much better when their half-court offense can dictate the shape of the possession, so if the Jazz keep the ball moving and force the Knicks into rotation after rotation, the game opens up.

There is also a real scoring baseline here. The Jazz are putting up 117.4 points per game, and their 114.6 offensive rating is not the profile of a team that has to grind for everything. Even with the losses piling up, they still create a lot of offense through passing volume, early pushes, and guards getting into the paint.

The free-throw angle is one of their cleaner paths. The Jazz get to 25.7 free throw attempts per game, which ranks fifth in the league. Against a Knicks team that has the better defense on paper, cheap points are key. If the Jazz can get Brunson or Towns dragged into help situations and force contact, they can keep the scoreboard moving without needing a huge three-point night.

The Knicks are also dealing with some rotation wear on this trip. They have lost two straight, and the bench has been thinner with Miles McBride out and Josh Hart not fully clean. The Jazz are not the better team, but they do have enough young scoring to make this messy if the Knicks come out flat again.

Why The Knicks Have The Advantage

The biggest edge is the one that usually decides games like this: offense against defense. The Knicks own a 119.2 offensive rating, which ranks third in the league, while the Jazz have the worst defensive rating in the league at 121.9. That is the cleanest matchup number on the board, and it is hard to ignore when one team already dropped 146 points in the first meeting.

The shooting profile leans hard in the same way. The Knicks are shooting 37.3% from three, the best mark in the league, and they make 14.6 threes per game on 39.2 attempts. The Jazz allow 124.9 points per game, so this is not just about one bad defensive stat. It is a defense that struggles to hold up across full possessions, and that is dangerous against a team with this kind of spacing.

The rebounding margin is also important. The Knicks pull down 46.2 rebounds per game, while the Jazz are at 44.1. With Walker Kessler and Jusuf Nurkic both out, the Jazz are even thinner inside than usual. That puts more pressure on Kyle Filipowski and the wings to finish possessions, and that is not where this matchup gets easier for them against Towns and the Knicks’ size.

The Knicks also have a stronger defensive floor. They are allowing 110.8 points per game, and their defensive rating sits at 113.0. That is elite this season as the fifth-best mark, comfortably better than what the Jazz bring on the other end. If the Knicks avoid letting this turn into a track meet, their defense should be good enough to force the Jazz into tougher late-clock shots.

And there is already proof of concept in the matchup. The Knicks won the first meeting by 34, and the style of that game made sense. Their offense got clean shots, their stars controlled the half-court, and the Jazz could not get enough stops to recover. With Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., Kessler, and Nurkic all out, this version of the Jazz has even less room for error.

X-Factors

Isaiah Collier is the Jazz player who can bend the game the most without needing star-level scoring. He is averaging 11.4 points and 7.3 assists, and his role here is simple: get two feet in the paint, force the Knicks to help, and make quick reads before the defense gets set. If Collier controls tempo and keeps the ball moving, the Jazz can create the kind of open-floor game they need.

Kyle Filipowski is the other big Jazz swing piece. He is producing 10.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, and this matchup needs his size more than usual with Kessler and Nurkic out. If Filipowski can hold up on the glass and still stretch the floor enough to pull Towns into decisions, the Jazz have a better chance of keeping the interior battle competitive.

Josh Hart is a real X-factor for the Knicks if the knee lets him go. Hart had 12 points and 13 rebounds in the loss to the Clippers, and his season role is still the same: rebound above his size, push in transition, and connect possessions without needing touches called for him. If Hart plays and wins the effort minutes, the Knicks can flatten one of the Jazz’s few real paths to staying alive on the glass.

Mikal Bridges is the other Knicks name that matters here. He is averaging 15.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, and this is exactly the kind of matchup where his secondary scoring can swing a quarter. If Bridges hits catch-and-shoot threes and attacks closeouts instead of drifting, the Jazz will have a hard time loading up on Brunson and Towns at the same time.

Prediction

I’m taking the Knicks. The gap between the Knicks’ third-ranked offense and the Jazz’s league-worst defense is just too big, and the first meeting already showed how dangerous that can get. The Knicks also have the better rebounding profile, the better defense, and the cleaner late-game shot creation. Unless the Jazz turn this into a pure pace game and win the free-throw battle by a lot, the Knicks should control it.

Prediction: Knicks 122, Jazz 106