Nets’ Players Reveal How Many Points An Average Person Would Score In The NBA

It is not uncommon for avid sports watchers to criticize athletes, with some even boldly claiming that they could perform better than some professionals. While taking this chatter into account, players from the Brooklyn Nets share their thoughts on the subject.

It goes without saying that there are levels to playing any sport. In this regard, the Brooklyn Nets’ players recently revealed how many points the average person would be able to score in the NBA.

To kick things off, Michael Porter Jr. stated:

“The average person would probably score zero points in an NBA game.”

Porter Jr. is undeniably the Nets’ best scorer and has arguably been one of the best offensive players in the NBA this season. With averages of 24.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game on 46.3% shooting from the field and 36.3% from three-point range, it is safe to say that he comes from a place of experience when expressing such a sentiment.

Although Porter Jr. put a hard cap at zero points, Nets big man Nic Claxton shared:

“I think the average person could score like four points. [If] they get set up right, they can get a couple of buckets.”

Nets rookie Danny Wolf then added:

“I love this debate. I think if you had to stand in the corner for an entire game, you could get a ton of shots up. You’ll be able to get a few buckets. Starter minutes, they can probably get two points.”

While players like Terance Mann didn’t align with this train of thought, Day’Ron Sharpe and Ziaire Williams presented more optimistic outlooks.

“[If] you can shoot open threes from NBA range, you can get about six,” shared Sharpe.

“Maybe two on like a fast break, cherry pick. Maybe two. If they get four, that’s pretty impressive. Maybe a technical free throw, something like that,” stated Williams.

Claxton, Wolf, and Sharpe were among the many players on the roster who advocated for the average person’s potential to score at an NBA level. Depending on where they would be placed on the floor, scoring two to five points would not be out of the question.

For the most part, scoring at a professional level would be challenging for an ordinary person, especially if they were playing starter’s minutes and had to create their own shots.

NBA players have routinely humbled trash-talkers and non-professional players in public settings. Considering how apparent the difference in tiers within the NBA is, it is safe to say that an average person is more likely to fail at scoring.

The sheer difference in strength and conditioning would be the first overwhelming factor. Aside from this, the quality of defense and the pressure of playing on such a stage would also have a significant impact on performance and execution. Overall, the circumstances don’t favor the average bystander who lacks the experience of playing at a high level.