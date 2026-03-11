Nets’ Players Reveal How Many Points An Average Person Would Score In The NBA

While many boldly claim they could perform in the NBA, several Nets players revealed how an ordinary person would fare on the big stage.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) reacts during the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) reacts during the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It is not uncommon for avid sports watchers to criticize athletes, with some even boldly claiming that they could perform better than some professionals. While taking this chatter into account, players from the Brooklyn Nets share their thoughts on the subject.

It goes without saying that there are levels to playing any sport. In this regard, the Brooklyn Nets’ players recently revealed how many points the average person would be able to score in the NBA.

To kick things off, Michael Porter Jr. stated:

“The average person would probably score zero points in an NBA game.”

Porter Jr. is undeniably the Nets’ best scorer and has arguably been one of the best offensive players in the NBA this season. With averages of 24.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game on 46.3% shooting from the field and 36.3% from three-point range, it is safe to say that he comes from a place of experience when expressing such a sentiment.

Although Porter Jr. put a hard cap at zero points, Nets big man Nic Claxton shared:

“I think the average person could score like four points. [If] they get set up right, they can get a couple of buckets.”

Nets rookie Danny Wolf then added:

“I love this debate. I think if you had to stand in the corner for an entire game, you could get a ton of shots up. You’ll be able to get a few buckets. Starter minutes, they can probably get two points.”

While players like Terance Mann didn’t align with this train of thought, Day’Ron Sharpe and Ziaire Williams presented more optimistic outlooks.

“[If] you can shoot open threes from NBA range, you can get about six,” shared Sharpe.

“Maybe two on like a fast break, cherry pick. Maybe two. If they get four, that’s pretty impressive. Maybe a technical free throw, something like that,” stated Williams.

Claxton, Wolf, and Sharpe were among the many players on the roster who advocated for the average person’s potential to score at an NBA level. Depending on where they would be placed on the floor, scoring two to five points would not be out of the question.

For the most part, scoring at a professional level would be challenging for an ordinary person, especially if they were playing starter’s minutes and had to create their own shots.

NBA players have routinely humbled trash-talkers and non-professional players in public settings. Considering how apparent the difference in tiers within the NBA is, it is safe to say that an average person is more likely to fail at scoring.

The sheer difference in strength and conditioning would be the first overwhelming factor. Aside from this, the quality of defense and the pressure of playing on such a stage would also have a significant impact on performance and execution. Overall, the circumstances don’t favor the average bystander who lacks the experience of playing at a high level.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images Utah Jazz Are Interested In Signing Austin Reaves; Lakers Could Lose Star Guard This Summer
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like