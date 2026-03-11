Gilbert Arenas Says Kobe Bryant Fans Will Hate Bam Adebayo’s Record-Breaking Performance

Bam Adebayo received considerable praise for his historic performance, however, Gilbert Arenas noted that Kobe Bryant fans may not be too pleased with it.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo had himself a historic night as he led the Heat to a 150-129 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. With 83 points for the game, Adebayo officially broke Kobe Bryant‘s 81-point record, passing him for the most points scored in a single game.

Even though this is an impressive feat, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas was certain that Bam Adebayo’s achievement would not be well-received by Kobe Bryant fans. While speaking about this on his livestream, Arenas stated:

“I don’t think the Kobe community is going to appreciate [this]. Bam, I’m sorry, brother. You, just now, officially, are probably going to be celebrated as 83, but are probably going to be hated from one side of a community because they don’t have that record no more. The Kobe fans, they’re not liking this.”

Arenas couldn’t hold back his laughter when acknowledging Bam Adebayo’s situation. Although the Heat forward had himself a truly incredible performance, there was a greater likelihood that he would face scrutiny only because he broke Kobe Bryant’s record.

Surprisingly, it would appear that Gilbert Arenas’ statement about Bam Adebayo is already coming true.

After Adebayo broke the record, Lakers fans in attendance at the Crypto.com Arena let out a collective boo when the announcer revealed that Kobe Bryant’s long-standing record had been broken.

In addition to this, 76ers players Kelly Oubre Jr. and Cameron Payne also shared fairly partisan reactions to Bam Adebayo’s 83-point performance.

When speaking with the media about Adebayo’s record-breaking game, Oubre Jr., a Kobe Bryant fan, responded:

“I’m going to say, it’s definitely legendary… Shoutout to Bam. He’s just inserted himself in history. I’m kinda salty he bested Kobe. One of my favorite players for sure. But I’ll just say this, man, Joel [Embiid] did it efficiently and did it in three quarters.”

Although Oubre Jr. gave credit where it was due, his compliment seemed disingenuous, as it also took away from Adebayo’s achievement. In comparison, Payne, who was coming off a career-high night himself, had a more earnest response.

“Bam can’t take my night. Shout out to Bam, I’m a big-time Kobe fan, that’s huge for anyone to score that many points in a game. But I’m taking it. This is my night, March 10th, this is all me.”

There was no doubt in Arenas’ mind that Adebayo had already been drug tested after the game, which would be fair considering this season’s averages of 18.9 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. But considering that the Heat star shot 36-43 from the charity stripe, setting the record for the most free throws attempted in a single game in the process, the milestone seems more genuine.

For the most part, Adebayo has received nothing but praise from the NBA community, with several stars and legends pouring in to congratulate him on his record-breaking night. Having firmly cemented his place in NBA history, the Heat star will undoubtedly look back on this performance as one of the high points of his professional career.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Dec 1, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) celebrates a three-pointer during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images “Take Your A** In The House”: Bam Adebayo Fires Back At Dwyane Wade After 83-Point Explosion
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like