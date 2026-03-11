Lakers Player Ratings As Luka Dominates Timberwolves In Western Conference Showdown

The Los Angeles Lakers delivered one of their most complete performances of the season in a 120-106 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, fueled by a masterful night from Luka Doncic. In a high-profile Western Conference clash, Doncic controlled the tempo from the opening quarter and dictated nearly every key possession, carving up Minnesota’s defense with a mix of scoring bursts and pinpoint playmaking.

While Doncic was the headline act, the Lakers’ supporting cast played a major role in the victory. Austin Reaves provided a huge secondary scoring, Deandre Ayton controlled the glass, and the team’s defense forced Minnesota into inefficient shooting nights from several of its stars. The balanced effort helped Los Angeles dominate key areas such as assists, rebounds, and points in the paint.

Luka Doncic: A+

Game Stats: 31 PTS, 11 REB, 11 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 4 TOV, 11-24 FG, 4-12 3PT, 5-6 FT, 35 MIN

Doncic played 35 minutes and packed a full night of production into them. He scored 31 points on 11-24 shooting and knocked down four threes, but he also did major work on the glass with 11 rebounds and ran the offense with 11 assists. The triple-double really reflected how involved he was in every phase of the game.

He spent most of the night creating out of pick-and-roll situations, drawing defenders and finding open teammates. When Minnesota tried staying home on shooters, he simply attacked the basket or pulled up from deep. The Lakers were +20 with him on the floor, which pretty much tells the story.

Austin Reaves: A+

Game Stats: 31 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST, 1 TOV, 10-20 FG, 4-10 3PT, 7-9 FT, 38 MIN

Reaves logged a team-high 38 minutes and was huge offensively. He finished with 31 points on 10-20 shooting and knocked down four threes, matching Dončić for the team lead in scoring. He also chipped in seven rebounds and eight assists, showing just how much he handled the ball.

Deandre Ayton: A-

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 7-11 FG, 0-2 FT, 34 MIN

Ayton quietly dominated the interior battle against Rudy Gobert and Minnesota’s frontcourt. His ability to secure rebounds on both ends helped the Lakers generate extra possessions while limiting second chances for the Timberwolves.

Offensively, he was extremely efficient around the rim, finishing plays created by Doncic and Reaves. While his missed free throws prevented an even stronger statistical night, Ayton’s physical presence inside was a major factor in the Lakers winning the rebounding battle.

Jake LaRavia: B+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 1-7 FG, 0-2 3PT, 6-8 FT, 25 MIN

It was an overall good showing by LaRavia. Yes, shooting was definitely not the strong suit for LaRavia during this game. However, on the defensive side, LaRavia drew a couple fouls and made several free throws, which helped the overall cause and productivity of the team, regardless of the fact it was a tough shooting day.

Luke Kennard: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 5-8 FG, 0-2 3PT, 26 MIN

Kennard quietly gave the Lakers a steady offensive lift off the bench. Known primarily for his three-point shooting, he adjusted well when those shots weren’t falling by attacking open space and knocking down mid-range looks.

His smart ball movement and timely scoring helped stabilize the offense when Doncic briefly rested, allowing the Lakers to maintain their comfortable lead.

Marcus Smart: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 3-7 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-1 FT, 31 MIN

Smart didn’t need a big scoring night to make his impact felt. The veteran guard focused on defense, hounding Minnesota’s perimeter players and helping disrupt their offensive rhythm.

His two steals and constant pressure forced several rushed possessions from the Timberwolves. Smart also moved the ball quickly within the offense, ensuring the Lakers maintained strong ball movement throughout the game.

Rui Hachimura: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 4-8 FG, 1-4 3PT, 24 MIN

Hachimura played 24 minutes and finished with nine points on 4-8 shooting. He also hit one three-pointer and added a couple small contributions elsewhere.

His role was pretty straightforward – space the floor and take open looks when they came. He didn’t have a huge statistical night, but he stayed efficient and didn’t force anything.

Jarred Vanderbilt: B

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 2-5 FG, 0-2 3PT, 15 MIN

Vando had four rebounds to go with his four points, and even if his shot was off the mark, the defense was there. A decent performance from the role player tonight.

Drew Timme: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3PT, 3 MIN

Timme’s time on the floor was short, but he made it count. The young forward knocked down a three-pointer during his brief stint, but an N/A is given for limited time.

Kobe Bufkin: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2 MIN

With the game already out of reach, Bufkin took a shot to make an impact, but it didn’t affect anything. Fortunately, he was still able to get a shot off and score in garbage time.

Bronny James: N/A

Game Stats: 1 AST, 2 MIN

Bronny played two minutes, nabbed an assist, and called it a night. A typical N/A is warranted for him.