Warriors Defeated By Bulls In OT Without Stephen Curry: 4 Key Takeaways

The Golden State Warriors blew the opportunity to move into No. 8 in the West standings after losing to the Chicago Bulls 130-124 in OT. It was a hard-fought game where the Warriors fought back to take a commanding fourth-quarter lead, which they proceeded to blow en route to a loss in OT.

The Warriors didn’t have a single star leading them tonight in Stephen Curry’s absence, as four players (Gui Santos, LJ Cryer, Pat Spencer, Kristaps Porzingis) led them in scoring with 17 points. Al Horford had 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and four blocks, while Porzingis came off the bench to also contribute four blocks. Draymond Green had 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two blocks.

The Bulls were led by a monster performance from their star duo. Josh Giddey had a fat triple-double with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and 17 assists, while Matas Buzelis scored a career-high 41 points (16-28 FG) with six rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. Tre Jones’ 22 points off the bench were a huge help, while Leonard Miller posted 17 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double.

These are the key takeaways from the Warriors falling below .500 with this loss.

1. Absence Of A Star Hurting Golden State Without Stephen Curry

The Warriors’ team-effort saw them make a fourth-quarter comeback and take a lead before the Bulls chipped away at it late in the quarter behind superstar production from Giddey and Buzelis. What the Warriors clearly missed in that stretch was one star offensive option to rely upon to create opportunities off their talent. The team-based style of play bit them at the end as no player had the hot hand and could keep up with the Bulls in OT.

Porzingis showed in his limited minutes that he’s willing to take on that burden, ending the night a +4 despite being inefficient as a scorer. Having a player to rely on as the No. 1 option simplifies the roles and responsibilities of everyone on the floor, and not having that drowned the Warriors tonight.

They could’ve acquired a more on-ball difference-maker at the deadline instead of Porzingis, but the team has the larger picture in mind. This season’s competitive window looks to be almost shut, as the Warriors won’t be able to improve on their 9-17 record without Curry if this is how they continue to look down the stretch.

2. Bulls’ Future Is Brighter Than What People Think

It’s important to take stock of what the Bulls are doing this season. After half-hearted attempts at tanking over the last few seasons, this year is the first they’ve admitted they need to make major changes. They were among the most active teams at the trade deadline and reshaped their roster, but the core they’ve put together has a lot of potential.

Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis look like a very strong duo, with Giddey’s offensive playmaking matched by few in the league. Buzelis was once considered the best prospect in the 2024 Class because of his two-way skillset as a modern NBA forward. Their production tonight showed that they can be a successful duo for years to come if the Bulls can build around them.

Young players like Tre Jones (22 PTS) also showed why they can bring the Bulls back to winning ways next season as part of this core. Even the Timberwolves’ castoff Leonard Miller (17 PTS, 11 REB) is proving he might belong in the NBA after all.

3. Warriors Will Make The Postseason Even If Curry Stays Out

It seems almost impossible for the Warriors to miss the postseason in the Western Conference, given how intense the tanking race at the bottom of the Conference is. Tonight’s loss dropped them below .500 with a 32-33 record, good for No. 9 in the West. They’re just 1.5 games ahead of the No. 10 seed Portland Trail Blazers while looking to steal No. 8 from the LA Clippers, who are just 0.5 games ahead of them.

While losing Curry doesn’t bode well for the battle to get into No. 8 for an easier path to the Playoffs, it seems impossible for them to not be in the Play-In Tournament at this point. They’re 8.5 games ahead of the No. 11 Memphis Grizzlies, with teams 11 through 15 in the West standings pretty firmly rooted in tanking. The only ones without a losing incentive are the New Orleans Pelicans, but it’s hard to imagine they can make up an 11.5-game deficit with 16 games left in the season.

The Warriors will look to bring Curry back soon for the fight for the No. 8 seed, but even if they choose to rest him, they’ll have a chance at the postseason without him. Losses like tonight hurt their ability to get a favorable path, but it seems a Play-In appearance is the fate the Warriors are locked into anyway, as they’re seven games behind the No. 6 seed in the West.

4. Kristaps Porzingis Can Be A Game-Changer

Kristaps Porzingis played his third game for the Warriors tonight, coming off the bench while playing with a 20-minute restriction. The Latvian big man had a profound impact on the game in his minutes, joining a four-player tie for the most points scored by a Warrior tonight while also making a huge impact defensively with four blocks. He’s averaged 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists so far as a Warrior.

Porzingis’s combination of size and skill is a weapon Kerr has never had a chance to deploy in his career. This means there will be some adjustment to how the Curry and Green duo adjust to having a weapon like him on the squad, but it’s a good problem to have. If he stays healthy, his dynamic scoring ability and defensive prowess give the Warriors a weapon opponents will be completely unfamiliar with.

Tackling Curry and Green alongside a big man like Porzingis is something teams do not have on their scouting report at all, so it’ll be interesting to see how teams deal with it with so little time left in the season. Sam applies to how the Warriors integrate him, but it’s looking promising with the flashes we’ve seen from the 30-year-old in his three games.