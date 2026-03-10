Warriors Injury Update: Good News For Moses Moody Ahead Of Bulls Game

The Warriors have good news on Moses Moody as they prepare to go up shorthanded against the Bulls tonight.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Nov 16, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) reacts after a dunk against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) reacts after a dunk against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Warriors are set to face the Bulls tonight as they continue their run of shorthanded games after being plagued with injuries to Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler this season. Not just their two stars, but their role players have also struggled to remain healthy.

In their latest injury update before the game, the Warriors have confirmed that Moses Moody is inching closer to his return after missing the last three games due to a sprained wrist.

“The re-evaluation indicated that Moody is making good progress and has been elevated to on-court work. He will be re-evaluated later this week,” said their latest PR statement.

Therefore, Moody could return when the Warriors face the Knicks on Sunday, March 15. The 23-year-old guard has established himself as a key rotation player for the Warriors, starting in 48 of the 59 games he has played in this season so far.

He is currently averaging 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting at a 44.1% efficiency from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc.

Moody has two years and $25.9 million remaining in his contract with the Warriors after this season. Such phases of playing without Curry and Butler have been pivotal in helping him grow beyond being just a role player on the team.

For example, during the Warriors’ unlikely 128-117 win over the Nuggets on Feb 22, Moody proved his value to the team when they were without $170 million of their salary cap sitting on the bench.

He led all scorers with 23 points, seven rebounds, and five assists while going 9-16 from the field (56.3 FG%) and 4-9 from beyond the arc (44.4 3P%) as they nullified a 35-point triple-double from Nikola Jokic.

Moody injured his wrist on March 2 against the Clippers and has been sidelined since. He joins Stephen Curry, Seth Curry, Quinten Post, and Jimmy Butler on the sidelines for tonight’s game, while Draymond Green and De’Anthony Melton are listed as questionable.

Kristaps Porzingis has been cleared for action tonight in line with his expectations after the loss to the Jazz in their last game that he will be healthy going forward.

In terms of the team’s health, Porzingis has been one of the main concerns outside of their top two players (Butler and Curry). He recently spoke to the media and addressed Steve Kerr’s comments on his health, which sparked an uncomfortable conversation for Porzingis among fans.

“It wasn’t ideal,” Porzingis said of Kerr’s error. “Because it put something out again, so people started talking again. I told Steve it was OK. I know he didn’t mean anything, didn’t want to create hype around my health. He just said what he knew at the moment.”

Amid a barrage of concerns for their star players, it is a positive sign for them that their role players are inching closer to full fitness so that they can effectively take over, especially in Curry and Butler’s absence.

With 18 games left in the regular season, the Warriors are currently 32-32 and ninth in the Western Conference. They are 8.5 games ahead of the Grizzlies (23-40), who are in 11th place and 6.5 games behind the Nuggets in sixth place. This time frame does not seem sufficient for the Warriors to climb out of the hole unless a miracle proves otherwise.

The Warriors are reportedly considering bringing Curry back as late as possible, closer to the imminent play-in tournament run they seem to be heading towards at this point. It is good to see that the team will be much closer to being fully healthy (other than Butler, who is out for the season) when Curry returns.

In effect, with Porzingis fully healthy and Moody inching closer to a return, the players expected to provide support to Curry when the Warriors seemingly crawl into the postseason are getting some pivotal runs to get the rust off and get into the momentum for the postseason. There is a light at the end of this tunnel for the Warriors.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Jan 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images Luka Doncic Releases Statement After Separation From His Fiancée
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like