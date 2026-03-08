Kristaps Porzingis Breaks Silence On Mysterious Illness After Making Warriors Return

Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis spoke on his mysterious illness after making his on-court return in a 104-97 loss to the OKC Thunder.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis
Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors ended the multi-season trade saga around forward Jonathan Kuminga by dealing him to the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis at the NBA trade deadline. While Kuminga has had some great moments since joining the Hawks, the Warriors are yet to get the best out of Porzingis, who’s missed eight games since joining Golden State with a mysterious illness.

Porzingis’ illness caused him to miss time during his last two stints with the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks, with many wondering what is behind all of it. Even Warriors coach Steve Kerr had to retract his comments on Porzingis’ health recently, given the complexities of the situation.

However, the Latvian center has returned to the court, putting up nine points, five rebounds, and five assists off the bench in the Warriors’ 104-97 loss to the OKC Thunder on Saturday night. He addressed the rumors around his health in a post-game media scrum, outlining that he’s back to being fully healthy and motivated to finish the season strong.

“I feel like my body is coming back to where I need it to be. I got one workout in and felt pretty decent, so I just want to get out there. Especially after getting traded somewhere else, I just want to get out there as soon as possible.”

“After sitting out a few games with like stinging me a little bit, but today was okay. Arms were heavy and the shots, little bit not in a good rhythm yet, missing free throws. But we build from this game, and I think I’ll be looking better with each game.”

“Eh, just some health stuff, a little bit. I believe I’ll be healthy now; this is what I really feel. Obviously, I’ve been out and out again. But this time, I feel this is it. Finally getting out there healthy after playing through this, I think now it’ll be a solid 20 or so games left in the regular season.”

“I want to catch a really good rhythm and see if we can do something in the postseason. I’m excited to play with these guys and looking forward to getting into top shape and looking really good.”

Porzingis is averaging 16.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 19 games on the season, but has put up 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in two games on the Warriors. With star Stephen Curry currently sidelined but expected to return soon, Porzingis will need to use the coming games to be ready to help maximize whatever Curry can make of this season.

Golden State has a 32-31 record, currently sitting No. 8 in the West. They also lost Jimmy Butler to a season-ending ACL tear in January, so the team was playing extremely shorthanded until Porzingis’ return. With opponents claiming the Warriors are playing better without Curry and Butler, it’ll be interesting to see how Porzingis can enhance their on-court product.

The Warriors will play next on Monday night as they travel to Utah for a game against the Jazz. With the Jazz currently No. 14 in the West, the Warriors will view this as a solid opportunity for Porzingis to make his presence felt against a tanking team without a healthy center.

