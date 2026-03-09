Draymond Green Mocks Parents Who Think Their Child Plays Like Him

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is widely regarded as the template for the ideal role player, effectively making him an invaluable member of the Dubs’ rotation. Although this is inherently something to take pride in, Green himself appears to have a different opinion.

On the latest episode of the “Unguarded Podcast,” Draymond Green recalled a story of parents approaching him and claiming that their child plays like him. While heartwarming in its own right, Green doesn’t necessarily view this positively.

“Sometimes parents will come up to me and be like, ‘Yo, my son plays just like you,'” he stated. “And I think to myself, ‘Your son is a**.'”

Inevitably, the panel couldn’t hold back their laughter. But why would Green make a mockery of such a claim?

For the most part, Draymond Green is one of the smartest players in the NBA and arguably among the top defensive players of all time. As the Warriors’ defensive anchor and their primary facilitator in most offensive sets, Green is responsible for much of the team’s success.

While impressive, it is worth noting that much of Green’s value isn’t reflected on the stat sheet. Given that he is tasked with being unselfish, the forward’s distribution and movement on the floor are geared to improve the Warriors’ chances of winning.

As such, it is difficult to overlook his contributions. However, the important aspect here may be noting the context.

The NBA, as a professional league, is effectively the highest level of basketball in the world. On such a stage, having a player like Draymond Green who plays his role is paramount to winning titles. However, this requires a player to have a specialized skill set, often limiting their role on offense.

In the context of developing players or athletes, however, a more holistic skill set is typically the mark of a talented player. While having elite defensive instincts and playmaking is noteworthy, at a developmental level, it may not be as prevalent, potentially suggesting that the child lacks the ability to thrive.

It is worth noting that, during his high school days, Green was a proficient offensive player, too. In his junior year at Saginaw High School, the forward averaged roughly 25 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, and three steals per game. By his senior year, Green was averaging approximately 20 points, 13 rebounds, and two blocks per game.

By the time he joined Michigan State, Draymond Green’s role changed drastically. While there was a sharp decline in his scoring figures, Green had carved out the mold for himself to become an impact player. Along with averages of 10.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game over four years of college, Green became one of three players in Michigan State history with over 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

Hence, Draymond Green’s comment may come across as insensitive, but it may be grounded in reality. Still, considering how Green’s career has panned out, it is worth noting that developing similar skills could prove immensely worthwhile.