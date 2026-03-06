Draymond Green On Why Shorthanded Warriors Play Great Against Better Teams

After a hard-fought win over the Rockets, Draymond Green reminded the league why the Warriors were a threat against better teams.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Dec 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after missing a shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Heading into Thursday night’s matchup against the Houston Rockets on the road, no one expected the Golden State Warriors to come out on top. However, after an unlikely 115-113 victory in OT, Draymond Green reminded the league why the Warriors were not to be taken lightly.

The Golden State Warriors have been debilitated by injuries this season. Despite this, the Dubs have found a way to remain competitive. Draymond Green shed more light on the team’s resilience during his postgame press conference, stating:

“We’re a championship organization, and there’s a standard. You have to play hard. That’s a non-negotiable.”

“I was telling my wife earlier today,” he continued. “It’s very interesting to watch Steve [Kerr] speak to the team, because you could easily get down under the circumstances. Just watching him find the right thing to say to get guys going and keep guys continuing to believe, it’s the things that the people don’t see. Got to give him credit for that.”

It goes without saying that this season has been challenging for Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr. While tasked with contending for the title with an aging star core, Kerr has had to manage injuries, locker room drama, and so much more.

In light of these obstacles, the Warriors’ 32-30 record is nothing short of awe-inspiring. With the roster displaying immense character and tenacity, it is safe to say that the Warriors’ championship pedigree played a vital role in securing this win against Houston.

 

Steve Kerr Credits Draymond Green’s Leadership

While Draymond Green had nothing but praise for Steve Kerr’s guidance, the Warriors head coach found himself crediting the veteran forward for his vital contribution against the Rockets. Having played the role of facilitator and defensive anchor to perfection, Kerr praised Green during his postgame media availability.

“That’s Vintage Draymond,” Kerr claimed. “The defense, the leadership, the force, the passing. I thought that was Brandin’s [Podziemski] best game of the year. I just love the fight.”

“We just have to compete night after night, and if we play well, like we did tonight, we’ve got a shot against anybody,” he continued. “The mentality is right. We’ve just got to keep plugging away against everybody.”

Thursday night’s win was scrappy. But it was a collaborative effort by the Warriors.

Draymond Green controlled the flow of the game, recording 10 points, five rebounds, and eight assists. Meanwhile, Brandin Podziemski led the offensive charge, notching a season-high 26 points, along with nine rebounds and an assist.

Meaningful contributions by veterans such as De’Anthony Melton (23 PTS, 6 REB) and Al Horford (17 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST) ensured that the team remained close. Having taken down the fourth-ranked Rockets, the Dubs may still have a shot at asserting their status as a playoff contender this season.

With a solid win in the books, the Warriors will hope to return to winning ways. With an upcoming game against the top-ranked Oklahoma City Thunder, however, this task may prove challenging.

Siddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
