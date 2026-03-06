Angel Reese’s Brother, Julian Reese, Posts A Remarkable Double-Double In His 3rd NBA Game

Thursday night’s matchup between the Washington Wizards and the Utah Jazz resulted in a disappointing 122-112 loss for the Wizards. However, with Angel Reese‘s brother, Julian Reese, posting 18 points and 20 rebounds while shooting 5-7 from the field (8-8 FT), the Wizards may have some positive takeaways from the game.

Despite playing in just the third NBA game of his career, Julian Reese was arguably the Wizards’ best player, having led the team in both rebounding and scoring. After a phenomenal outing, Julian admitted that Angel Reese played an active role in helping him improve. While acknowledging how she is constantly in contact with him, he stated:

“She hits me up before and after every game, just telling me what I need to do. Watches the game, tries to text me at halftime… Sometimes I got to get her off me a little bit, just try to tell her, let me do what I do. It’s just great having a sister like that’s always on me and just trying to see the best for her brother, especially while she’s busy doing stuff that she’s doing. Love her to death.”

While it has only been two seasons since Angel Reese joined the WNBA, she has already positioned herself as a star in the league. Having played basketball at a high level and having managed the media scrutiny that comes with it, the WNBA star’s advice could prove immensely valuable for the rookie.

Like his sister, Julian Reese intends to make rebounding his identity. Given that there will always be a place in the NBA for players who are willing to fight for the ball, it will be intriguing to see how things play out for the Wizards’ forward.

Julian Reese’s NBA Journey

Julian Reese’s journey to the NBA stage has been nothing short of perilous. After going undrafted in 2025, Reese was signed by the Toronto Raptors only to be waived the very next day. Eventually, he ended up joining the Raptors’ G League affiliate team, the Raptors 905. In 39 games with them this season, Reese has averaged 7.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in 17.0 minutes.

For all intents and purposes, Reese’s statistical contributions don’t impress at first glance. However, his rebounding upside is quite promising. This aspect of his game helped him to sign a two-way deal with the Washington Wizards earlier last week, allowing him to make his NBA debut.

The forward’s first two appearances were far from noteworthy. He posted two points and four rebounds on his debut against the Rockets, and followed it up with nine points and eight rebounds against the Magic. With an average of 9.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game after three appearances in the NBA, however, Julian Reese may seem quite impressive.

Having shown gradual improvement, the Wizards may benefit from bringing him back next season. Given that the roster is expected to feature a talented superstar core, adding a reliable frontcourt piece may prove worthwhile as they prepare for a playoff push.