Anthony Davis Gets Real On His New Partnership With Trae Young

Wizards star opens up on expectations with co-star Trae Young next season.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Dec 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Washington Wizards have revamped their roster for the 2026-27 season, and there is optimism about their future for the first time in years. For star big man Anthony Davis, the experience has been humbling, but he’s hopeful about his chances to build something special with his new co-star.

“I think Trae and I can be a dynamic duo,” said Davis, via Monumental Sports Network. “His passing ability, his ability to shoot the basketball, and his ability to get in the paint… I feel like anytime I’ve had a point guard that can throw lobs and make the right reads and score andlead the game, like Trae, I’ve been great. Everything he brings to a team, especially on the offensive end, is unreal.”

The star big man never asked to be traded to the Wizards, and it’s not something he had planned for the next stage of his career. Nevertheless, he’s aiming to make the most of his situation after being traded by the deadline in exchange for Khris Middleton, Marvin Bagley III, AJ Johnson, and future draft picks.

Anthony Davis, 32, is a 13-year NBA veteran with experience on the Pelicans, Lakers, and Mavericks. Despite a loaded injury history, Davis is still considered one of the best big men in the game due to his size, mobility, and versatile two-way skillset. For his career, he’s averaging 24.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game on 50.6% shooting from the field and 27.0% shooting from three.

As a champion with playing experience alongside LeBron James, Davis is still in a position where he can win if the Wizards surround him with enough complementary pieces. His main partner, for now, will be Trae Young, a star point guard who once single-handedly led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Young’s skills as a shooter and playmaker earned him a lot of trust in Atlanta, and he spent seven years there before his trade to the Wizards. Unlike Davis, however, Young asked for his move to D.C. He sees the city as a high-market destination and believes the team has the potential to build a successful future. When he eventually returns from injury, he’ll be fully engaged and locked-in.

Ultimately, only time will tell how their chemistry develops, but Davis has never played with a guard of Young’s caliber before. Someone with his skills should make life a lot easier for A.D., who will feast off lobs and plenty of open looks under the rim. Of course, with Young spreading the floor, he’ll have additional space to work in the post, where he’s been dominant throughout his career.

Nico Martinez

Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
