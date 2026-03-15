Clippers Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Could Miss Upcoming Game Against Spurs

The Los Angeles Clippers suffered a disappointing 118-109 loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, resulting in the team falling to 34-33 on the season. Although they remain above .500, the Clippers will be far more concerned about Kawhi Leonard‘s condition moving forward.

Kawhi Leonard sustained an ankle injury late in the game against the Kings, leaving the Clippers relatively shorthanded for the remainder of the matchup. While concerning, the injury may affect Leonard’s availability for the game against the San Antonio Spurs, as Clippers’ insider Joey Linn tweeted:

“Kawhi Leonard is listed doubtful tomorrow against the Spurs with a left ankle sprain.”

Leonard’s injury history has been a major pain point for the Clippers. This season, however, the superstar has been far more available.

In 53 appearances, the forward has resembled his former self. With averages of 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.0 steals per game, Kawhi Leonard has arguably been among the best players in the league this season.

This has been largely promising, but the Clippers’ 30-23 record with him on the floor is also a representation of how much they depend on him to succeed.

In light of the team’s 6-21 start to the season, Los Angeles’ current standing (8th in the West) is nothing short of inspiring. Still, losing Kawhi Leonard at this stage could affect their chances of making a playoff push.

Can The Clippers Beat The Spurs Without Kawhi Leonard?

It has been difficult to count the Los Angeles Clippers out in any matchup this season. Even when the team had a losing record early on, it was evident that the team was much more competitive than the record indicated.

The same can be said at this stage of the season. While Kawhi Leonard has undoubtedly been the driving force behind the team’s success, the Clippers have benefited from the contributions of several players, particularly their recent acquisitions, Bennedict Mathurin and Darius Garland.

In his brief tenure as a Clipper, with averages of 20.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, Mathurin has positioned himself as a star-caliber player. Meanwhile, Garland, though recovering from injury, has provided a solid playmaking boost to the backcourt, averaging 19.0 points and 6.0 assists in six appearances with the team.

While the availability of these players could be a promising sign for the Clippers in the upcoming matchup against the Spurs, without Kawhi Leonard, L.A.’s chances of winning may be slim.

In the previous game against San Antonio, the Clippers suffered a 116-112 loss despite Leonard’s 30-point outing. When also considering that the Spurs are one of the hottest teams in the league, boasting an 8-2 record in their last 10 games, it would be difficult for a shorthanded Clippers’ team to overcome the second-ranked team in the West.

Losing to the Spurs may also set a bad precedent for Los Angeles before its three-game road trip. Although they will face the New Orleans Pelicans (22-46) twice and close out the trip with a game against the Dallas Mavericks (23-45), hitting the road with negative momentum may not be favorable.