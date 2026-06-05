NBA Insider Proposes Massive Giannis Antetokounmpo-To-Lakers Blockbuster Deal

The Lakers could form one of the NBA’s strongest star pairings by trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the possible deal would require major financial and roster decisions from both sides.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report included the Lakers in his ranking of possible Antetokounmpo trade packages. Pincus placed the Lakers’ offer fifth among the seven proposed returns, behind packages involving the Cavaliers, Thunder, Heat and Celtics.

This is a constructed trade proposal, not a report that the Lakers and Bucks are currently negotiating. However, the transaction could work under the NBA’s salary-cap rules if Antetokounmpo requests a move and identifies the Lakers as one of his preferred teams.

The Bucks are approaching a major decision. Antetokounmpo can become eligible for an extension on October 1, but he can also decline his $62.8 million player option for 2027-28 and enter unrestricted free agency in 2027. If he informs the Bucks that he won’t sign another extension, their leverage will decrease as the final guaranteed season of his contract approaches.

Pincus’ proposal would send Antetokounmpo to the Lakers while moving Austin Reaves and four additional rotation pieces to the Bucks.

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, $12.4 million trade exception, $4.2 million trade exception

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, Nick Smith Jr., 2031 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick swap

How The Austin Reaves Sign-And-Trade Would Work

The most important part of the proposal is Austin Reaves’ contract.

Reaves is expected to decline his $14.9 million player option for 2026-27 and enter unrestricted free agency. The Lakers can offer him a projected five-year contract worth approximately $239.3 million. That deal would pay Reaves about $47.9 million per season on average.

However, Reaves can’t sign that five-year contract and then be traded to the Bucks. A sign-and-trade contract can only cover four seasons.

Pincus constructed the proposal with Reaves signing a four-year, approximately $172 million contract before being traded. The deal would start at approximately $40.0 million and pay about $43.0 million per season on average.

With 5.0% annual raises, the estimated salaries would be close to $40.0 million, $42.0 million, $44.1 million, and $46.3 million. That would bring the total value to approximately $172.4 million.

Reaves would need to approve the transaction because he will be an unrestricted free agent. The Lakers can’t send him to the Bucks without his agreement.

That creates the first major obstacle. Reaves could remain with the Lakers on a larger and longer contract, sign with another team, or refuse to join a Bucks team moving Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks would also become hard-capped at the projected $209.1 million first apron after receiving Reaves through a sign-and-trade. They would need to manage the rest of their roster around that limit.

Pincus has the Lakers aggregating Reaves, Jake LaRavia, and Nick Smith Jr. as part of the salary structure used to acquire Antetokounmpo. Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht would be moved into separate portions of the transaction, creating trade exceptions worth approximately $12.4 million and $4.2 million for the Lakers.

Those exceptions would give the Lakers options to acquire additional players later, but the exceptions couldn’t be combined with each other or added to another player’s salary. They would only help the Lakers replace some of the depth lost in the trade.

Why The Lakers Would Accept The Trade

The Lakers should accept this trade if Antetokounmpo agrees to sign an extension.

Antetokounmpo played only 36 games during the 2025-26 season, but his production remained at an elite level. He posted 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 62.4% from the field. He finished with a 65.8% true shooting percentage despite shooting only 33.3% from three and 65.0% from the free-throw line.

The Lakers would pair that production with Luka Doncic, who led the NBA in scoring at 33.5 points per game. Doncic also produced 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists while shooting 47.6% from the field, 36.6% from three and posting a 61.6% true shooting percentage.

There isn’t a defensive coverage capable of removing every option from a Doncic and Antetokounmpo pick-and-roll.

If the defense switches, Doncic can attack a big defender while Antetokounmpo seals a smaller player near the rim. If the defense plays drop coverage, Doncic can use his pull-up shooting and passing. If two defenders pressure Doncic, Antetokounmpo receives the ball in a four-on-three situation with space to attack the rim.

Antetokounmpo would also give the Lakers a transition scorer and interior finisher who doesn’t need plays called for him. Doncic creates many defensive rotations through drives and pick-and-roll possessions. Antetokounmpo would convert those advantages into dunks, free throws and offensive rebounds.

The defensive improvement could be even more important.

The Lakers finished 53-29 and fourth in the Western Conference, but their defensive rating was 116.4, which ranked 19th. Their 118.2 offensive rating ranked ninth, while their plus-1.7 net rating ranked only 14th.

They had enough shot creation to win regular-season games. Their main limitation was building a defense capable of competing against the best teams for four playoff rounds.

Antetokounmpo would give the Lakers more size, rebounding and weak-side rim protection. He could defend forwards, switch onto some guards and play center in smaller lineups. The Lakers could use him closer to the rim while placing stronger perimeter defenders around Doncic.

The Lakers would lose an efficient scorer in Reaves. He produced 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists across 51 games while shooting 49.0% from the field, 36.0% from three and 87.1% from the free-throw line. His 64.1% true shooting percentage was excellent for a guard carrying a large offensive role.

Reaves also gave the Lakers another ball-handler when Doncic rested or faced aggressive defensive pressure. Replacing that creation wouldn’t be simple.

Still, Antetokounmpo represents a major talent upgrade. Reaves is a strong offensive guard, but Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP, former Defensive Player of the Year and one of the NBA’s most productive interior scorers.

A Doncic and Reaves core can produce a strong offense. A Doncic and Antetokounmpo core can compete for championships if the Lakers build the correct rotation around them.

The Lakers Would Lose Important Depth

The deal would remove five players from the Lakers’ roster.

Jarred Vanderbilt played 65 games and posted 4.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists. His defense and rebounding remain useful, but his 29.3% shooting from three makes him difficult to use in some playoff lineups.

Jake LaRavia was the only Lakers player to appear in all 82 regular-season games. He recorded 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 steals, but he shot only 32.1% from three.

Dalton Knecht finished with 4.2 points in 54 games and shot 34.2% from three. His value has decreased since his rookie season, but his $4.2 million salary and remaining team control still give him some development value.

Nick Smith Jr. produced 6.2 points in limited minutes while shooting 39.5% from three. He remains a low-cost scoring prospect, but he hasn’t established himself as a consistent rotation player.

Losing all four players reduces the Lakers’ depth, but none of them should prevent the franchise from acquiring Antetokounmpo. Reaves is the only outgoing player whose production would be difficult to replace directly.

The larger roster issue would be spacing.

Antetokounmpo needs shooting around him. The Lakers couldn’t build lineups containing Antetokounmpo and multiple non-shooters. They would need wings who defend and convert open threes, plus a center who can either space the floor or defend at a high level without damaging offensive spacing.

The $12.4 million and $4.2 million trade exceptions could help, but the Lakers would still need to make strong decisions with minimum contracts, remaining cap room, and the mid-level exception.

Why The Bucks Would Consider The Trade

The Bucks finished 32-50, placed 11th in the Eastern Conference, and missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

Their 112.9 offensive rating and 119.3 defensive rating produced a negative-6.3 net rating. They ranked 29th in scoring at 110.6 points per game and 28th in rebounding at 40.7 rebounds per game.

The season also showed how dependent the roster remained on Antetokounmpo. He played only 36 games, and the Bucks never formed a stable team without him.

If Antetokounmpo requests a trade, adding Reaves would allow the Bucks to retool instead of beginning a complete rebuild.

Reaves can run pick-and-roll possessions, score efficiently from multiple levels, and create for teammates. He would immediately become the Bucks’ primary perimeter creator and could work with Myles Turner in pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop actions if they don’t trade him after.

At 28 years old, Reaves isn’t a young prospect. However, he is entering his prime and has improved his scoring average in every NBA season. He could maintain trade value if the Bucks later decide to move toward a longer rebuild.

The Bucks would also receive several contracts with limited long-term risk.

Vanderbilt is owed approximately $12.4 million in 2026-27 and holds a $13.3 million player option for 2027-28. LaRavia is on an expiring $6.0 million contract. Knecht is owed approximately $4.2 million and has a team option for the following season. Smith is on a low-cost deal.

That structure would give the Bucks several players they could keep, develop, or move in later trades.

Why The Bucks Should Demand More

The proposed return isn’t strong enough for the Bucks unless Antetokounmpo removes most other destinations from consideration.

The Lakers would only send one unprotected first-round pick. The 2031 first-round pick could become valuable because Antetokounmpo will be 36 years old by then, but Doncic will only be 32. The Lakers could still be competitive.

The 2032 swap is top-five protected. According to Pincus, it would become a 2033 second-round pick if the protection prevents it from conveying. That reduces its upside for the Bucks.

Reaves would be the central asset, but he would also arrive on a contract paying approximately $43.0 million per season. That is a significant salary for a player who hasn’t made an All-Star or All-NBA team.

The secondary players don’t provide enough upside to replace the missing draft capital.

Vanderbilt is a defensive specialist with limited offensive value. LaRavia projects as a rotation forward. Knecht still has shooting potential, but his role and production decreased during his second season. Smith remains an unproven guard.

The Bucks would be trading a franchise player for one high-level starter, four secondary pieces, one unprotected first-round pick, and one protected swap.

That return only becomes acceptable if Antetokounmpo tells other teams he won’t sign an extension with them and Reaves specifically agrees to join the Bucks. Without those conditions, the Bucks should seek stronger young players and at least two or three valuable first-round picks.

Final Trade Evaluation

The proposal is much better for the Lakers than the Bucks.

For the Lakers, the decision is simple. Trading Reaves and several rotation pieces for Antetokounmpo would create a Doncic and Antetokounmpo partnership capable of controlling games through scoring, passing, rim pressure and size.

The Lakers would need to rebuild their depth and add shooting, but acquiring a top-five-level player is more important than protecting secondary assets. The largest risk would be Antetokounmpo’s health after he appeared in only 36 games.

For the Bucks, the trade depends almost entirely on leverage. Reaves is an efficient scorer and creator, but paying him approximately $43.0 million per season while receiving only one unprotected first-round pick isn’t enough compensation for Antetokounmpo under normal conditions.

The Lakers should accept this proposal immediately if Antetokounmpo agrees to extend. The Bucks should reject it unless Antetokounmpo limits his market and Reaves agrees to become their next lead guard.