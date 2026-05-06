Bucks Co-Owner Reveals Timeline On Major Giannis Antetokounmpo Decision As He Refutes ESPN Reporting

Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam speaks on Giannis Antetokounmpo's future and reports of communications breakdown with two-time MVP.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) runs back on defense against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The summer of 2026 marks a major crossroads for the Milwaukee Bucks. One way or another, they’ll have to make a decision on Giannis Antetokounmpo, who currently has just two years and $120 million left on his contract (including a $62.7 million player option in 2027-28).

After months of trade rumors and speculation, it seems like only a matter of time before he’s traded elsewhere, but don’t tell that to the team’s co-owner, Jimmy Haslam. In a recent chat with reporters, the billionaire minority owner (who also holds shares in the Cleveland Browns and the MLS’s Columbus Crew) set the record straight on the situation with Giannis and debunked the myth that his team has had little to no communication with the NBA superstar since the season’s end.

“I just think before the draft is a natural time,” said Haslam on the timeline for a major Giannis decision. “Because if Giannis does play somewhere else, then we ought to get a lot of assets, and that’s Jon’s [Horst] job to do it. If he’s here, then you build the team differently. I just want to stress, though, that our relationship with Giannis, despite what is reported by certain ESPN writers, is very positive.”

The 2026 NBA Draft is set to take place on June 23rd, giving the Bucks roughly six weeks to decide Giannis’ future. Depending on what happens with his contract, the Bucks can either use the draft (and subsequent free agency) to build for the future or stock up assets to build a championship team around their star. The important thing is that they know the situation in advance, so they can prepare and adjust accordingly.

While only Giannis knows where he stands, the 2025-26 season did not end amicably in Milwaukee. Despite a strong individual stat line of 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5,4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 62.4% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three, Giannis failed to get the Bucks into the playoffs. In fact, at 32-50 (11th in the standings), the Bucks were one of the worst teams in the East.

As they struggled to win games on the court, Giannis only made matters worse by casting doubt on his loyalty. Behind the scenes, he was pressuring the Bucks to trade him to the Knicks, who are first on his list of preferred destinations (along with the Heat and Warriors). While a trade never went through, his future remains highly uncertain heading into 2026 free agency.

Regarding the reports of a poor standing with Giannis, Haslam was quick to shoot that down. He confirmed an open line of communication with the Bucks star, despite conflicting reports on whether they consulted him in the Taylor Jenkins hire. Just like former head coach Doc Rivers, it seems Haslam is taking the fight directly to ESPN insider Shams Charania, who has been the most involved in reporting the Giannis rumors.

Regardless of what happens in Milwaukee this summer, the Bucks must take a stance on Giannis. With the two-time MVP still under contract, they still have the leverage in trade talks, if things get that far. For now, they are keeping all their options open as they wait for a clearer picture to emerge on their next step as a team.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images Lakers vs. Thunder Injury Report: Status Updates For Luka Doncic, Jarred Vanderbilt, And Luke Kennard For Game 2
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like