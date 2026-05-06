Bucks Co-Owner Reveals Timeline On Major Giannis Antetokounmpo Decision As He Refutes ESPN Reporting

The summer of 2026 marks a major crossroads for the Milwaukee Bucks. One way or another, they’ll have to make a decision on Giannis Antetokounmpo, who currently has just two years and $120 million left on his contract (including a $62.7 million player option in 2027-28).

After months of trade rumors and speculation, it seems like only a matter of time before he’s traded elsewhere, but don’t tell that to the team’s co-owner, Jimmy Haslam. In a recent chat with reporters, the billionaire minority owner (who also holds shares in the Cleveland Browns and the MLS’s Columbus Crew) set the record straight on the situation with Giannis and debunked the myth that his team has had little to no communication with the NBA superstar since the season’s end.

“I just think before the draft is a natural time,” said Haslam on the timeline for a major Giannis decision. “Because if Giannis does play somewhere else, then we ought to get a lot of assets, and that’s Jon’s [Horst] job to do it. If he’s here, then you build the team differently. I just want to stress, though, that our relationship with Giannis, despite what is reported by certain ESPN writers, is very positive.”

The 2026 NBA Draft is set to take place on June 23rd, giving the Bucks roughly six weeks to decide Giannis’ future. Depending on what happens with his contract, the Bucks can either use the draft (and subsequent free agency) to build for the future or stock up assets to build a championship team around their star. The important thing is that they know the situation in advance, so they can prepare and adjust accordingly.

While only Giannis knows where he stands, the 2025-26 season did not end amicably in Milwaukee. Despite a strong individual stat line of 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5,4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 62.4% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three, Giannis failed to get the Bucks into the playoffs. In fact, at 32-50 (11th in the standings), the Bucks were one of the worst teams in the East.

As they struggled to win games on the court, Giannis only made matters worse by casting doubt on his loyalty. Behind the scenes, he was pressuring the Bucks to trade him to the Knicks, who are first on his list of preferred destinations (along with the Heat and Warriors). While a trade never went through, his future remains highly uncertain heading into 2026 free agency.

Regarding the reports of a poor standing with Giannis, Haslam was quick to shoot that down. He confirmed an open line of communication with the Bucks star, despite conflicting reports on whether they consulted him in the Taylor Jenkins hire. Just like former head coach Doc Rivers, it seems Haslam is taking the fight directly to ESPN insider Shams Charania, who has been the most involved in reporting the Giannis rumors.

Regardless of what happens in Milwaukee this summer, the Bucks must take a stance on Giannis. With the two-time MVP still under contract, they still have the leverage in trade talks, if things get that far. For now, they are keeping all their options open as they wait for a clearer picture to emerge on their next step as a team.