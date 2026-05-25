Thunder Plan Bold Draft Move To Land Cameron Boozer, Per Insider

The Oklahoma City Thunder find themselves in a commanding position heading into the 2026 NBA Draft. While already being one of the best teams in the league and boasting considerable young talent on their roster, the Thunder find themselves in a position to expand upon this with two more first-round picks in this year’s draft (No. 12 and No. 17).

While promising, the Thunder currently lack the roster spots to accommodate two more players, giving rise to rumors that OKC could package this year’s picks to move up in the draft. This wouldn’t be shocking, but a recent update by ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel may strike some fear into the rest of the league.

“League sources expect the Oklahoma City Thunder to be aggressive when it comes to trade talks regarding the No. 12 and No. 17 picks in this year’s draft,” Siegel wrote. “Given the franchise’s roster crunch and upcoming financial decisions with Isaiah Hartenstein and Luguentz Dort, the overwhelming belief is that the Thunder will not be remaining in these spots.”

In his report, Siegel noted why the Thunder would be interested in trading their picks to move up in the draft. Along with this, however, the insider mentioned OKC’s interest in going after Duke’s Cameron Boozer.

“As of right now, the likeliest scenario involves the Thunder trading one of these picks for future draft compensation, something Sam Presti has done countless times through the years,” he added. “However, two executives who spoke with ClutchPoints envision Presti attempting to use both picks, along with other assets, to try and trade up into the lottery, possibly as high as the top four, and pursue Cam Boozer.”

Cameron Boozer is widely regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2026 draft class. While many have projected AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson to be selected with the first overall pick, Boozer does not pale in comparison.

In his freshman year with the Blue Devils, Boozer asserted himself as one of the best players on the team, even being named the ACC tournament MVP. With averages of 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on 55.1% shooting from the field, the Duke forward was truly remarkable.

Currently, most platforms have Cameron Boozer locked in for the third pick, which would see him join the Memphis Grizzlies. However, in a wild trade scenario that would involve the Thunder trading both their first-round picks for the Grizzlies’ No. 3 pick, Boozer could find himself heading to OKC.

Why Should The Thunder Pursue Cameron Boozer?

For the Thunder, this move makes sense.

As Siegel mentioned, OKC will go into the offseason facing a massive roster crunch. While this already limits how many new players they can add, the franchise will face a bigger issue with its salary cap this summer.

With a significant amount already tied up in guaranteed contracts ($250.5 million) and the contract extensions of Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams coming into play, the Thunder find themselves in a tricky situation.

Realistically, the Thunder are likely to let players like Isaiah Hartenstein ($28.5 million team option) and Lu Dort ($18.2 million team option) walk this summer. Given how vital these two players are, Oklahoma will need to bring in enough talent to compensate for their departure.

On paper, adding a high-upside rookie like Cameron Boozer could be the ideal approach. Given his versatile offensive skill set, athleticism, instincts, and physical tools, Boozer possesses the necessary traits to fit OKC’s system. Although the Thunder may lose out on some size with Hartenstein’s potential departure, it can be argued that Boozer’s eventual upside could make up for it in the long run.

Theoretically, the fit makes sense. But in practice, this could be a difficult trade for the Thunder to pull off.

The Grizzlies are a franchise in rebuild mode, and with players like Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, and Zach Edey, the team possesses a young core worth building around. Thus, convincing them to part with a lottery pick may not be feasible.

Hence, even if OKC wishes to move up in the draft, convincing a team with a top-10 pick to move down will be challenging. But if the Thunder pull it off, it is safe to say that the league will have to be wary of OKC’s potential.