Lakers Reportedly Eyeing Robert Williams III As Key Offseason Target

Heading into this year’s offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers have some major decisions to make regarding their roster. While most of their decisions will be dictated by the outcome of the contract negotiations with players like Austin Reaves, the Purple and Gold have been clear about their plans for the summer.

While the Lakers are expected to prioritize improving their wing depth, a greater emphasis has been placed on pairing Luka Doncic with an athletic, rim-running big man. Among the several candidates identified as potential targets, however, ESPN’s Bobby Marks noted that one may be receiving more interest from the Purple and Gold than expected.

“The one name that basically picked up the most buzz, a lot of teams in Chicago last week, was Robert Williams. That’s the name,” Marks reported.

“You have to be cautious with that because of the games and availability, minutes,” he noted. “That’s the one guy who, I don’t want to say neutralized Victor (Wembanyama), but he guarded him, probably one of the best in the playoffs in the first round. That would be the guy.”

Although Marks noted Robert Williams III‘s injury-prone nature and his recurring availability issues, the big man was a relatively consistent presence on the court for the Trail Blazers during the 2025-26 season.

In 59 appearances, Williams averaged 6.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game on 70.8% shooting from the field. His performance in the playoffs improved considerably, as he posted 9.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game on 62.9% shooting from the field.

Robert Williams III has long been linked to the Lakers. Although the big man drew significant interest last season, too, acquiring him was more of a challenge due to the Purple and Gold’s limited trade assets.

This offseason, however, Williams finds himself testing the waters of free agency, and as noted, after a solid defensive showcase against arguably the best big man in the league, Williams is bound to generate more interest from teams.

Should The Lakers Make A Run At Robert Williams III?

During his report, Bobby Marks mentioned how truly valuable Robert Williams III could be this offseason, stating:

“He’s probably one of the top center unrestricted free agents out there, and I think he gives you that shot blocker, rim protector, that guy that can be a lob threat for Luka. Now the question is, what’s the cost? Is it $12-13 million? I think that’s kind of where his range is, but there will be other teams that also see that.”

On paper, Robert Williams III has all the qualities the Lakers are looking for from a big man. While being athletic and strong on the inside, Williams also boasts tremendous defensive instincts and rim-running upside.

During the 2025-26 season, Williams had a cap hit of $13.3 million. As Marks mentioned, the big man is likely to receive a similar amount in his next deal, with some possibility that it may even be marginally lower because of his recurring injury issues.

At $12-$13 million, the Lakers have the cap flexibility to acquire him. Given that the Purple and Gold will have upwards of $50 million at their disposal, they can even persuade him by presenting a more lucrative offer.

However, the Lakers may have to be judicious in their approach.

Along with Austin Reaves’ max extension, the Lakers are also likely to prioritize re-signing players like Rui Hachimura and Luke Kennard. Considering that this could eat up a considerable chunk of their free cap space, the Purple and Gold may not have as much flexibility as anticipated.

Reports indicate that the Lakers are unlikely to make any major roster moves, hinting at a relatively quiet offseason. Still, if the Purple and Gold intend to form a title-contending roster for the next campaign, investing in a center like Robert Williams III to round out the big man rotation may be advisable.